Wilkes-barre, PA

Kohberger housed in small jail with mix of alleged criminals

Jan. 7—The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students is jailed among 20 inmates facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Twenty-one inmates, including accused killer Bryan Kohberger, were housed in the Latah County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Kohberger is in his own cell. The jail, which is connected...
MOSCOW, ID
Delaware woman identified as body found at Rumpke recycling facility in Columbus

Columbus homicide detectives are investigating after a Delaware woman's body was found Thursday morning at a Rumpke recycling facility on Columbus' North Side. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said medic crews were sent at 10:29 a.m. Thursday to the Rumpke district offices, located at 1191 Fields Ave., on a report of a possibly deceased person.
COLUMBUS, OH

