Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Commerce man accused of raping girl in Lula
Jan. 5—A Commerce man was accused of raping a girl under the age of 10 at a Lula home, according to authorities. Robert Adam Pruett, 41, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 4 and charged with rape, child molestation and sexual battery. The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Pruett was accused...
YAHOO!
Man found with stolen car shot, killed by officers inside Athens shed, GBI says
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that left one man dead inside a shed in Athens. GBI agents say Athens-Clarke County officers spotted a stolen car in the driveway of a home off Smokey Road at 11:45 p.m. Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
YAHOO!
Clermont man charged with child molestation
Jan. 5—A Clermont man was accused of sexually abusing a girl at a Gainesville home, according to authorities. Joshua Donald Schandera, 38, was charged with child molestation and sexual battery with a child under the age of 16. Schandera was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 4, and booked in to the...
YAHOO!
Atlanta man critically injured by unknown shooter, police say
A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times Friday night. Atlanta police said at 8:44 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person who was shot on Magnolia Way. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers arrived, authorities said officers found...
Comments / 0