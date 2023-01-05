ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

WTOP

Middle-school recess: How’s it going in Fairfax Co.?

Minutes after 11 a.m. Friday, dozens of students at Whitman Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, sprinted out of the cafeteria. Greeting assistant principal Matthew Johnson on the way, some students sprinted toward an empty field and organized a game of two-hand-touch football. On the far side of the field, a handful of students started a game of soccer. Others played with glitter, watched the sporting events in front of them or leaned against the fence and started talking to friends.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 9 – 13, 2023

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

County files plan for redevelopment of Fairfax’s judicial complex

Plans are officially in for the massive redevelopment of Fairfax’s judicial complex — a 48-acre swath of land that is slated for redevelopment. The complex is currently home to Fairfax County’s circuit, general, district and juvenile courts, along with the Historic Fairfax County Courthouse, jail and volunteer organizations.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Montgomery Co. wants to help residents get fit in the new year

It's that time of year again, when we all are trying to stick to our New Year's resolutions. So to help those who are looking to get into or stay in shape, Montgomery County is offering free fitness passes at recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan spoke with Robin Riley the Director of Montgomery County Recreation to learn more about the free passes.
foxbaltimore.com

Under new Maryland law, student doesn't face charges after bringing gun to school

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 12-year-old boy escaped legal consequences after he brought a gun to school earlier this week, according to Anne Arundel County police. On Thursday, police say the school resource officer at MacArthur Middle School was notified of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun, loaded magazine, and loose ammunition in a bag at the school.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Woman Celebrates 100 Years

Flo Conklin moved fast with her walker into the living room of her daughter’s home. The centenarian gets around pretty quickly with it these days. Her son-in-law, Michael Chamberlin, said she used to use a cane but they worried it wasn’t enough, so one day while she was in her garden he brought her the walker.
LEESBURG, VA
Inside Nova

New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge

A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
WOODBRIDGE, VA

