WTOP
Middle-school recess: How’s it going in Fairfax Co.?
Minutes after 11 a.m. Friday, dozens of students at Whitman Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, sprinted out of the cafeteria. Greeting assistant principal Matthew Johnson on the way, some students sprinted toward an empty field and organized a game of two-hand-touch football. On the far side of the field, a handful of students started a game of soccer. Others played with glitter, watched the sporting events in front of them or leaned against the fence and started talking to friends.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. schools expect ‘significant’ changes after special grand jury report
The school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, expects to make “significant policy changes” in the aftermath of a special grand jury report that criticized its handling of two sexual assaults by the same student in 2021, Chair Ian Serotkin said. The county also plans to hire a firm...
Inside Nova
Wheeler seeking reelection as Prince William County board chair
Prince William County Board Chair Ann Wheeler wants to be the first Democrat to win reelection to her seat in nearly 30 years. Wheeler, the at-large chair of the 8-member Board of County Supervisors, is seeking reelection to a second four-year term. “I love what I get to do every...
Virginia teacher works to pay off students’ meals debt, as permanent solutions are sought
HERNDON, Va. (DC News Now) — A Northern Virginia teacher is working with others to solve a problem he believes is overlooked and hasn’t gotten enough attention since the early days of the pandemic. Gabe Segal, who teaches science and special education to students at Herndon Middle School in Fairfax County, told DC News Now […]
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 9 – 13, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
fox5dc.com
MCPS student selected for prestigious flight academy
A local Montgomery County student is one of the few selected for a prestigious flight academy. Paint Branch High School 11th grader, Cadet Malik Aremu, shares his story.
ffxnow.com
County files plan for redevelopment of Fairfax’s judicial complex
Plans are officially in for the massive redevelopment of Fairfax’s judicial complex — a 48-acre swath of land that is slated for redevelopment. The complex is currently home to Fairfax County’s circuit, general, district and juvenile courts, along with the Historic Fairfax County Courthouse, jail and volunteer organizations.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. wants to help residents get fit in the new year
It's that time of year again, when we all are trying to stick to our New Year's resolutions. So to help those who are looking to get into or stay in shape, Montgomery County is offering free fitness passes at recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan spoke with Robin Riley the Director of Montgomery County Recreation to learn more about the free passes.
WTOP
‘I survived you:’ Former Loudoun Co. school counselor gets 2 years behind bars for indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has been sentenced to serve two years behind bars after pleading guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Marie Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, re-entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court, and was sentenced by...
Inside Nova
Communications professional announces Democratic primary challenge to Prince William County board chair
A communications professional and former journalist is mounting a Democratic primary challenge for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Deshundra Jefferson, of Montclair, announced her campaign for the at-large seat this week. All eight seats of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and the School Board...
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County Schools CEO announces retirement
Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) will be looking for a new chief executive officer starting next school year. On Thursday, current CEO Dr. Monica Goldson announced she plans to retire from PGCPS at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Virginia State Police locate missing 82-year-old woman
According to police, 82-year-old Mercedes Sanchez Shu is believed to have left her home on the Pearson Drive in the Woodbridge area at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and last made contact with her family at around 2:46 p.m., indicating that she was lost.
dcnewsnow.com
Child dead, 4 others hurt after shooting in Prince William County
Members of the Prince William County Police Department were investigating a shooting at a home in the Dumfries area Wednesday that left one person dead. They said four other people were hurt in the incident. Child dead, 4 others hurt after shooting in Prince …. Members of the Prince William...
foxbaltimore.com
Under new Maryland law, student doesn't face charges after bringing gun to school
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 12-year-old boy escaped legal consequences after he brought a gun to school earlier this week, according to Anne Arundel County police. On Thursday, police say the school resource officer at MacArthur Middle School was notified of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun, loaded magazine, and loose ammunition in a bag at the school.
fox5dc.com
Examining carjacking consequences in DC and Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - One of the victims in an armed carjacking that took place at the St. Elmo garage in Bethesda this past summer, described to FOX 5 the trauma she went through – and still experiences. The victim asked not to be identified. "It just – it’s...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Woman Celebrates 100 Years
Flo Conklin moved fast with her walker into the living room of her daughter’s home. The centenarian gets around pretty quickly with it these days. Her son-in-law, Michael Chamberlin, said she used to use a cane but they worried it wasn’t enough, so one day while she was in her garden he brought her the walker.
Inside Nova
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
Instructional Assistant At Virginia ES Caught Assaulting Special Needs Student, Police Say
An instructional assistant at Glen Forest Elementary School in Fairfax County is facing charges after being caught allegedly assaulting a student with special needs last month.The Fairfax County Police Department announced that Meredith Capets, 36, of Alexandria, was served a warrant for simple ass…
WJLA
Prince William County police arrest man after indecent exposure at Potomac Mills Mall
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A Manassas man was arrested on Jan. 1, after he allegedly exposed himself to a Hugo Boss store employee and stole merchandise, Prince William County police said. Police said 22-year-old Moses Davon Childs entered the store located in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle...
