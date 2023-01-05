Read full article on original website
I don't believe it! just like I was supposed to get a knock on my door from national guard.never happened.i also called them during the storm outage.left message and never heard back from anyone.i had a 3 month child and elderly living with me.food spoiled.baby out of formula.no heat.i did everything and anything to keep us warm and sane throughout the 4 day almost 5 outage.
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
WKBW-TV
Buffalo business went without power for two weeks after storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wonder Coffeehouse on Ganson Street in Buffalo had been waiting for complete power restoration for two weeks after the Christmas blizzard. The coffeehouse owner Kate Vacanti even pleaded with utility workers to allow her to get enough power to thaw out the water pipes in the building, which they did.
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
Buffalo storm’s danger also came to people in homes heated by natural gas (Your Letters)
Recent letters to the editor by Roger Caiazza and David Seeley (”Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future,” Jan. 4, 2023) argue electrification as a substitution for gas heat would intensify dangers, with the Buffalo storm as the example. If they had read Tim Knauss’ well-informed and straightforward reporting on New York’s implementation strategy for the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, they would know better. Two years have been spent in a detailed implementation development process including scientists, representatives of the fossil fuel industry and utility companies, labor leaders, environmentalists, and many months of public input.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘A cascading failure’: Blizzard that left tens of thousands without heat hit some in Buffalo harder
The Blizzard of 2022 hit Buffalo and other parts of the region with a ferocity not seen in at least 45 years. While there is scant data available, the historic storm appears to have had a particularly devastating impact on Black people in the city. The majority of those who...
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
There great potential for a major winter storm that will impact New York State by the end of next week.
Heat Up Dinner This Winter Inside An Igloo At 4 Buffalo Restaurants
It's that time of year again when igloo dining is all the rage. Why be cramped up inside a crowded restaurant, just because the temperatures dropped? We've never let a little cold keep us from enjoying a good meal with friends and family, especially when we can do it in an intimate space. So far, these four restaurants and Canalside (which doesn't have food) are offering igloo experiences. It is definitely giving "VIP" to have your own private dining space, especially since they are heated. Bone apple tea!
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. There have been some years I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
Gas Prices Continue To Fall Across New York
It has been one week since the New York State gas tax holiday ended but there is good news across the state. Gas prices continue to trend downwards in 2023. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.45. That is down 22 cents from last month and is down 3 cents from January of 2022.
Buffalo councilmember calls for inquiry on city's response to blizzard
Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski has called on the city to create a panel and hire an emergency manager following the recent blizzard that took more than 40 lives.
Two Cities In New York State Make The Top 20 Loneliest Places
Many people who live in New York City describe it as a lonely place. Even though the city has a population of almost 9 million people, it can seem like you are alone in the ocean. I lived in NYC while I attended grad school and it did feel kind of lonely. I think it's in part because of the hustle and bustle. Everyone is in their own world. Plus, without a car (this was before ride-sharing), it was much more difficult to connect with people in other boroughs. I lived in Lower Manhattan and while I knew people who lived in Brooklyn or the Bronx, seeing them regularly took some real effort without access to a vehicle. But, enough about my lonely sob story, you're not here for that.
nystateofpolitics.com
Rev. Darius Pridgen discusses Buffalo’s recent challenges
Over the last eight months, the city of Buffalo has been through hell. There's been the racially motivated murders of 10 people at a Tops grocery store; the two recent and devastating snowstorms that hit the area, with the most recent claiming 42 lives; and a house fire over the weekend that left five children dead.
Mental health hearing will bring NY Attorney General to visit Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James will be in Buffalo for a hearing on mental health on Wednesday, Jan. 18. 2 On Your Side reached out to a local mental health advocate about this hearing. Karl Shallowhorn said he hopes this will allow state leaders...
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023
As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Western New York Drivers Have Been Making A Huge Mistake
After years of making this winter mistake, people are telling us to stop. But if you live in Buffalo, New York, it may be difficult to change this habit. Admittedly, I have been doing this for years and have never had a problem personally, but maybe it’s time to change my ways before I do.
ALL McDonald’s Abruptly Close on Thruway in New York State
What a trash move. Even McDonald's isn't on good terms with New York State. Every single one of the McDonald's on the New York State Thruway are now gone. They abruptly closed their doors on the first of the year and will NOT be reopening. The McDonald's lease with the...
Massive Firearms Show Returns To Western New York
The new year is here and if you are looking to learn more about how to get a pistol permit or hear about new innovations in the firearms industry, there is a show that you will want to visit this weekend. New York State is changing the laws and regulations...
Water Buffalo hat usher in a new beginning for new Buffalonians
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills and the faithful have been through a lot this season, positive and negative. It all culminates this weekend at Highmark Stadium for the regular season finale. As we watch, there is a good chance you will see a fashion statement that has become pretty familiar, the unmistakable hats of the Water Buffalo Club 716.
‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Upstate New York Next Week
A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone.
