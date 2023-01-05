Read full article on original website
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023
As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
New York State Plans To Spend $300 Million On Elevators
Governor Kathy Hochul announced today, Friday, January 6, 2023, that New York State will spend $300 million to replace elevators in 20 buildings. Phase I of the project has begun. Gov. Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and interim New York City Housing Authority CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt say work...
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
New York partially banned cryptocurrency mining. Now environmentalists want more.
Environmental advocates are already suggesting the measure could be a model for other states.
New York Will Reimburse up to $10,000 to Living Organ Donors
A new law recently signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul will allow the state to reimburse living organ donors up to $10,000 for expenses related to donating an organ. According to a report by Julie S. Keenan of Healio, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed the...
The 12 Best New York Wineries
If you’re looking for the best New York wineries, you can’t go wrong with this selection. These wineries are some of the most popular in the state, and for good reason. There’s no doubt that New York State is a wine lover’s paradise. With countless wineries dotting the state, there’s surely something for everyone.
Discover the Snowiest Place in New York
Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
Nuclear energy sought in New York's zero emissions push
State officials want to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century. But as New York works to meet that goal, advocates for nuclear power like Isuru Seneviratne say wind and solar may not be enough. "If you're talking about 90% or 100% emission reduction, you need some sort...
Item In Popular 1st Aid Kits Could Kill New York State Residents
An item found in first aid kits sold in New York is being recalled due to potentially dangerous contaminations. Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling a lot of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. Burn Cream Sold In New York Recalled. The...
Two Cities In New York State Make The Top 20 Loneliest Places
Many people who live in New York City describe it as a lonely place. Even though the city has a population of almost 9 million people, it can seem like you are alone in the ocean. I lived in NYC while I attended grad school and it did feel kind of lonely. I think it's in part because of the hustle and bustle. Everyone is in their own world. Plus, without a car (this was before ride-sharing), it was much more difficult to connect with people in other boroughs. I lived in Lower Manhattan and while I knew people who lived in Brooklyn or the Bronx, seeing them regularly took some real effort without access to a vehicle. But, enough about my lonely sob story, you're not here for that.
Emergency Heating Money Is Now Available To New York State Residents
Brace yourself, winter is going to get colder and snowier in January and February. That means the cost of staying warm is going to be even higher than it already has been. If you are struggling to keep your home heated, emergency assistance benefits are available from New York State.
These Counties In New York State Allow Bars To Stay Open Past 2 AM
Unlike some states, New York doesn't have a unified cut-off time for its bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol. Some counties are more conservative, while others are more lenient. These counties allow bars and restaurants to serve liquor past 2 am, which is a popular cut-off time in New York and other states around the country.
11 Dangerous Cities With Most Gun Violence In New York State
Let's be honest, there are some dangerous and violent areas around New York State. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent crimes committed with a firearm. New York State and the FBI use seven Index...
COVID-19 Cases High In WNY As New Variant Dominates
Just when you thought COVID-19 dropped out of the news cycle, it releases a new variant. With a few more months of a most-likely brutal winter ahead of us in Western New York, this is not good news. We have the highest rate of positive cases and there's a new variant that is spreading quickly in New York State.
Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!
These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
Bad News For Syrup Lovers In New York State?
Winter here in New York State sure has been interesting so far. The deadly blizzard that left mountains of snow across the Western New York area is now a memory and the piles of snow are melting. But what else is happening deep in the woods of the Empire State?
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
