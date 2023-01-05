ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Furman rolls past The Citadel

 3 days ago

Greenville, S.C. – Mike Bothwell poured in 27 points and Alex Williams and Ben VanderWal posted career-highs to lead Furman to a 97-72 victory over The Citadel on Wednesday evening at Timmons Arena.

Bothwell, a fifth-year senior from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, connected on 10-of-14 shots from the field to pace the Paladins in scoring and added five rebounds and six assists as Furman improved to 20-2 versus Southern Conference opposition inside Timmons since the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign. Williams, a sophomore, totaled 19 points, while VanderWal hit on all four of his three-point attempts to reach his career high with 14 points. The freshman also added seven rebounds.

The Paladins outscored the Bulldogs by 15 points from three-point range and converted 12-of-13 free throws in the first half to build a 43-30 halftime advantage. The Citadel trimmed the lead margin to 49-39 with 16:42 to play before VanderWal and Williams combined to hit back-to-back threes to ignite a 23-4 run that gave the Paladins a 72-43 advantage with 10 minutes remaining when Bothwell and Williams combined for three straight trips. Furman, 12-for-26 from three-point range and 21-of-24 at the foul line on the night, maintained a lead of at least 17 points the rest of the way to notch its ninth consecutive victory versus the Bulldogs.

Jalen Slawson and Marcus Foster finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively, to give the Paladins five double-figure scorers, and Garrett Hien matched VanderWal’s game-high seven boards to propel Furman to a 40-26 edge on the glass. The Paladins shot 58.2% from the floor, including 46.2 behind the arc, and 87.5% from the charity stripe.

Furman dished out  23 assists on 32 baskets, outscored the Bulldogs 40-28 in the paint, and compiled 39 bench points.

The Citadel (6-9, 1-2 SoCon) converted on 40.7% of its shots but made only 6-of-18 three-point attempts and 18-of-30 free throws. Stephen Clark led the Bulldogs with 18 points and AJ Smith added 11.

Furman (11-5, 2-1 SoCon) travels to ETSU on Saturday at 4 p.m. and visits Mercer on January 11 before hosting UNC Greensboro at Timmons on Saturday, January 14.

