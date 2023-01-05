Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fast start lifts GHS past Buchholz
On Friday night at Bud Seymour Gymnasium, visiting Gainesville High took advantage of a quick start to put away rival Buchholz in front of a standing room only crowd. GHS scored 21 points in the opening quarter and was never really threatened in a 69-61 win against the host Bobcats in a Class 6A-District 2 game.
Castleton historic outing propels Gators past Bulldogs
GAINESVILLE — Georgia guard Kario Oquendo made a move toward the basket, twisting and turning his body through traffic in order to give himself the highest percentage look at a 2-point bucket in the waning stage of the second half. But as quickly as the Bulldogs’ 2021-22 leading scorer...
duvalsports.com
VOTE: Who Is The Top Middle School Football Team In Northeast Florida?
It’s Bowl season in college football, and playoff season in both college and pro football. So in keeping with the season, we’re creating three bowl games in which you get to vote for the winners!. We’re the only plaform to cover all middle school football championship games in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Florida LB Diwun Black reveals transfer destination
Former Florida LB Diwun Black is headed to Temple to continue his college football career. Black announced his commitment to the Owls Saturday on his Twitter account. Black made his commitment after visiting the program in Philadelphia. Black isn’t the only member of the Owls with Florida ties. Owls head...
Gators rise up 247Sports Team rankings with latest commitment
The Florida Gators entered the day with the No. 13 ranked high school recruiting class, and 20 verbal commits in the fold. However, after landing a commitment from New Orleans (LA) De La Salle three-star offensive tackle Caden Jones, the Gators class rose up to No. 11 with him in the fold. The Gators jumped Texas A&M and Oregon on their climb up.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz’s Miller, Drummond sign with UF
Buchholz seniors Emerson Miller and Kate Drummond signed their Letters of Intent to the University of Florida on Thursday. Both Miller and Drummond leave behind a legacy that brought the Bobcats back to prominence in the state. Drummond will join her sister, Allison, in her third year as a Gator,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
UF’s Carnes honored with track dedication
Following a dedication ceremony on Saturday, the Jimmy Carnes Track at the Alachua County Sport and Events Center will begin operations next week by hosting the 10th Annual Jimmy Carnes Indoor Track and Field Meet. Sports events will continue through 2023 at the Celebration Pointe complex, and speakers said the...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville
Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ward talks dashboard, new city tech
Mayor Harvey Ward said Gainesville needed to modernize aspects of the city, bringing 21st century technology to customer service at Gainesville Regional Utility (GRU), adding commercial solar to its energy mix and creating a dashboard so citizens can track city progress. During a meeting with media on Friday morning, Ward...
WCJB
Speakers from Gainesville and Ocala will take the stage at TEDXGainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This year’s theme is Roots. The event will be held Saturday, January 7th from 4 to 10 pm at the Wooly. Speakers from Gainesville, Ocala as well as National speakers will take the stage. Tickets are still available and if sold out before show day...
alachuachronicle.com
Williams Elementary is home to district’s principal and assistant principal of the year
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The principal and assistant principal of Williams Elementary School have been selected as Alachua County Public Schools’ Principal and Assistant Principal of the year and will now go on to represent the district in the statewide recognition programs. Principal Anyana Stokes and Assistant Principal...
mainstreetdailynews.com
New GNV commission sworn in, speaks on goals
Gainesville officially switched over to its new commission on Thursday morning with a swearing-in ceremony at the Historic Thomas Center. Mayor Harvey Ward and commissioners Ed Book, Bryan Eastman and Casey Willits will sit behind the dais later today. A loaded agenda will greet the new commissioners starting out, with items on local zoning and charter officer positions. Alachua County also set a Feb. 14 timeline for the city to either sell or keep its trunked radio system.
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County to host MLK Day celebrations
With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching, Alachua County will present several events around the community to honor his legacy. Some locations where the local events will take place include Daysprings Baptist Church, Downtown Gainesville, Bo Diddley Plaza, MLK Memorial Gardens, and Citizens Field. The following is a list of...
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
Noted Ocala attorney dies
Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies say
A Jacksonville man and woman were arrested Saturday for the possession of methamphetamine and Xanax, deputies said. Two Jacksonville individuals arrested on drug possession charges in Middleburg.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash.
WCJB
Arsonist arrested for intentionally setting BlueTooth speaker on fire in Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested for arson after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she broke into a home and started a fire. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, late Thursday night after getting a call about a burglary. They responded to a home on Southwest 63rd Court just after 9 p.m.
WCJB
Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville. GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired. Witnesses...
WCJB
Columbia County wants Richardson Center, Lake City not giving it up
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Leaders and the Columbia County Commission can not see eye-to-eye about what to do with the building they both control. The Richardson Community Center is owned by Lake City, but is run by Columbia County Recreation Department. Over the last month, Columbia County Commissioners have been trying to get ownership through letters and other informal agreements. Councilmember Chevella Young’s District 10 has the center in it.
