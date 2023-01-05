Gainesville officially switched over to its new commission on Thursday morning with a swearing-in ceremony at the Historic Thomas Center. Mayor Harvey Ward and commissioners Ed Book, Bryan Eastman and Casey Willits will sit behind the dais later today. A loaded agenda will greet the new commissioners starting out, with items on local zoning and charter officer positions. Alachua County also set a Feb. 14 timeline for the city to either sell or keep its trunked radio system.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO