ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson outlasts Virginia Tech

WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBKSz_0k40jias00

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Clemson University men’s basketball team earned a hard-fought victory over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

The win moved Clemson to 4-0 to begin ACC play for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

The Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) were led by Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont), who posted his seventh double-double of the year, tallying 13 points and 14 rebounds. Tyson nailed his first three three-point attempts of the second half that gave Clemson a huge lift coming out of the first period.

Clemson built as much as an eight-point advantage in the second stanza, but the Hokies (11-4, 1-3 ACC) responded with a 9-0 run to erase the Tigers’ biggest lead of the contest. A quick burst from the Tigers would push the lead back in their favor and would hold off the Hokies for the road victory.

The Tigers have a quick turnaround and return to the floor on Saturday, Jan. 7 when they travel to Pittsburgh. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Chase Hunter’s 17 points helps Clemson win at Pitt 75-74 to improve to 5-0 in ACC play for just 2nd time in school history

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Clemson University men’s basketball moved to 5-0 in ACC play with a 75-74 victory on the road at Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon. It matches the best start in ACC play in program history – a 5-0 start in 1996-97. With the win, Clemson also wins back-to-back one possession games in league play and has […]
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Two Clemson D-Linemen returning

All-ACC first teamer Tyler Davis and his fellow DL Ruke Orhorhoro announced Friday via social media that they’ll return next season. For Davis, who had 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, and Orhorhoro, who had 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks, it’ll be a fifth season in the Clemson program.
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

B.J. Mack’s 18 points leads Wofford past The Citadel 77-57

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – The Wofford College men’s basketball team took down The Citadel 77-57 on Saturday night at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Led by an 18-point, seven rebound performance by B.J. Mack and a career high 12 points by Chase Martin the Terriers took an early 8-0 lead and never relinquished it. The […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Foster’s sharp shooting leads Furman to 70-56 win at ETSU

Johnson City, Tenn. (Furman SID) – Redshirt-junior Marcus Foster poured in 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to pace Furman to a 70-56 victory over East Tennessee State in Southern Conference men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at Freedom Hall in Johnson City, Tenn. The Paladins, who improved to 12-5 overall and 3-1 in league play, held the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WSPA 7News

Florida State cruises past Clemson

Tallahassee, Fla. – Ta’Niya Latson finished with 31 to lead Florida State by Clemson, 93-62, on Thursday evening inside the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The win moves the Seminoles to 15-2 (4-0 ACC) on the season, while the loss drops the Tigers to 11-5 (2-2 ACC).  Clemson was led by Daisha Bradford, Amari […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Clemson Insider

Thomas announces his decision

The Clemson football program got more good news on Thursday. Defensive end Xavier Thomas announced he is returning to Clemson for his sixth season in 2023. "I'm returning to Clemson University to play college (...)
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

High School Standouts: Kayzzin McDowell, G, Byrnes

Kayzzin McDowell has upped his game in his junior season in the Byrnes High program, averaging over 13 points per game and becoming a leader on the court. He and his team will also get a novel experience this weekend when they play in the McDonald’s Shot Clock Showcase at Byrnes High against Wade Hampton […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

City park flooding in Clemson covers softball field and backyards

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The heavy rain left a wave of flooding across the upstate. We learned neither neighbors or city managers were surprised to find Nettles Park underwater. “Luckily we’re not playing any softball or soccer here so it’s not that bad ‘’ said Clemson Park and Recreation...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson University adds new security feature on campus

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University is installing lockdown devices in its classrooms. "What we try to do is build what's considered a layered security," said Greg Mullen, chief of police and associate vice president for public safety. "We've been working for years to build access control in all our classrooms and buildings across campus as well as video systems and all of these things integrate together to allow us to provide the best level of safety and security for our faculty, staff and students."
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Monster Jam 2023 returns to The Well this weekend

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Monster Jam is back at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The show begins on January 7 and 8. Attend a pit party where you can meet drivers and get an autograph from them at 10:30 a.m. before the show at noon. The driver of grave digger Brandon Vinson said he […]
GREENVILLE, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Columbia, Greenville commercial real estate firms merge

Commercial real estate firms NAI Earle Furman in Greenville and NAI Columbia have merged, a final step in a four-year process among eight local Columbia partners and NAI Earle Furman. “We are excited that NAI Columbia is officially rolling into our business family,” Jon Good, CEO of NAI Earle Furman...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy