The Food and Drug Administration has approved the experimental Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb) for clinical use in patients with early disease. Leqembi is a monoclonal antibody that targets the brain’s amyloid plaques, which are widely thought to contribute to the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Made by Eisai and Biogen, it is recommended for patients in the early stages of dementia and is delivered using repeat infusions. The FDA’s decision was based on the results of clinical trial data showing a 27% reduction in brain amyloid burden for participants with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia who took Leqembi. The data also showed patients had a “moderate” reduction in cognitive decline.

1 DAY AGO