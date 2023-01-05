Read full article on original website
CMS targeting nursing homes with low booster shot rates
Big brother is keeping an eye on long-term care operators, and this time in a good way, federal regulators said Thursday on a call with nursing home stakeholders. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is routinely monitoring COVID-19 vaccine reporting, and offering on-site clinics and more resources to low-performing facilities, officials said.
BREAKING: FDA approves new experimental drug to treat early Alzheimer’s
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the experimental Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb) for clinical use in patients with early disease. Leqembi is a monoclonal antibody that targets the brain’s amyloid plaques, which are widely thought to contribute to the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Made by Eisai and Biogen, it is recommended for patients in the early stages of dementia and is delivered using repeat infusions. The FDA’s decision was based on the results of clinical trial data showing a 27% reduction in brain amyloid burden for participants with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia who took Leqembi. The data also showed patients had a “moderate” reduction in cognitive decline.
Staffing mandate leads to NY lawsuit, foreshadows potential national challenges
With warnings of “system collapse” swirling, skilled nursing providers in New York are asking for a court injunction to stop a statewide minimum staffing mandate from being enforced. A 2021 law requires nursing homes to provide 3.5 hours of nursing care per patient day or face daily fines...
