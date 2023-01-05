Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is set to criticise the Government’s “denial and avoidance” of the “immense damage” Brexit is doing to the country.In a speech at London’s Mansion House Government dinner on Thursday, he will argue for a shift away from the current “unnecessarily hardline version” of Brexit towards greater alignment with Europe.After two years of denial and avoidance, we must now confront the hard truth: Brexit isn’t workingSadiq KhanThe mayor is expected to say: “I simply can’t keep quiet about the immense damage Brexit is doing.“Ministers seem to have developed selective amnesia when it comes to one of...

34 MINUTES AGO