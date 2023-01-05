ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sadiq Khan criticises ‘denial and avoidance’ of Brexit’s ‘immense damage’

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is set to criticise the Government’s “denial and avoidance” of the “immense damage” Brexit is doing to the country.In a speech at London’s Mansion House Government dinner on Thursday, he will argue for a shift away from the current “unnecessarily hardline version” of Brexit towards greater alignment with Europe.After two years of denial and avoidance, we must now confront the hard truth: Brexit isn’t workingSadiq KhanThe mayor is expected to say: “I simply can’t keep quiet about the immense damage Brexit is doing.“Ministers seem to have developed selective amnesia when it comes to one of...
The Associated Press

Taliban ban on women workers hits vital aid for Afghans

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Last June, a team of female doctors and nurses drove six hours across mountains, dry riverbeds and on unpaved roads to reach victims of a massive earthquake that had just hit eastern Afghanistan, killing more than 1,000 people. When they got there, a day after...
AFP

Australia pull out of Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women

Australia pulled out of an upcoming one-day series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday citing Taliban moves to further restrict women's rights. "This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," it said in a statement. 

Comments / 0

Community Policy