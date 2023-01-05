Read full article on original website
The Tories’ anti-strike bill will only lead to even greater industrial upheaval | Martin Kettle
This proposed legislation will do nothing to end the current disputes. Instead, its vagueness will give ministers dangerous new powers, says Guardian columnist Martin Kettle
Ally of ex-Pakistan PM wins confidence vote in blow to gov't
LAHORE, Pakistan — (AP) — A political ally of Pakistan's former prime minister won a vote of confidence early Thursday in the Punjab Assembly, a major blow to the federal government, officials said. Pervez Elahi secured 186 votes in the 371-seat Punjab Assembly to remain the chief minister...
Sadiq Khan criticises ‘denial and avoidance’ of Brexit’s ‘immense damage’
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is set to criticise the Government’s “denial and avoidance” of the “immense damage” Brexit is doing to the country.In a speech at London’s Mansion House Government dinner on Thursday, he will argue for a shift away from the current “unnecessarily hardline version” of Brexit towards greater alignment with Europe.After two years of denial and avoidance, we must now confront the hard truth: Brexit isn’t workingSadiq KhanThe mayor is expected to say: “I simply can’t keep quiet about the immense damage Brexit is doing.“Ministers seem to have developed selective amnesia when it comes to one of...
UAE names ADNOC chief Jaber as COP28 climate conference president
DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Thursday that Sultan al-Jaber, the head of state oil giant ADNOC, would act as president of the COP28 climate conference it is hosting this year.
Taliban ban on women workers hits vital aid for Afghans
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Last June, a team of female doctors and nurses drove six hours across mountains, dry riverbeds and on unpaved roads to reach victims of a massive earthquake that had just hit eastern Afghanistan, killing more than 1,000 people. When they got there, a day after...
Australia pull out of Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women
Australia pulled out of an upcoming one-day series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday citing Taliban moves to further restrict women's rights. "This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," it said in a statement.
