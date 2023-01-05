ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland Township, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

HometownLife.com

Get ready: Livonia's Chick-fil-A opens this week

The restaurant at 11700 Middlebelt Road will be the 12th Chick-fil-A to open in metro Detroit in recent years, including stores in Northville and Novi. The Livonia restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and offer drive-thru, dine-in and carryout options. Folks hoping to...
LIVONIA, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland, Northville projects receive about $1.5 million in brownfield funding

The cities of Westland and Northville are receiving about $1.5 million to transform some of their most blighted, well-known brownfields for modern purposes. Westland is receiving $695,000 to help redevelop the former Eloise psychiatric hospital, which has stayed vacant on Michigan Avenue, after closing decades ago. Northville will receive $800,000 to remediate the former Foundry Flask property, 456 E. Cady St., of environmental contamination for future development.
WESTLAND, MI
HometownLife.com

Three years after building donation, Detroit Rescue Mission has no real plans for Livonia hub

More than three years after receiving the old Camelot Hall in Livonia through a donation, Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries still has no plans for the building. In January 2020, Detroit Rescue Mission officials rejected the building at 35100 Ann Arbor Trail as a homeless shelter but said it likely would be considered for community outreach that would help senior citizens or children.
LIVONIA, MI
HometownLife.com

Inspired by her late uncle, Livonia woman spends January aiding Detroit's homeless

Sami McKay loves walking through downtown Detroit and passing out her "blessing bags." The bags full of essentials like food, first aid items and cold weather gear are given to people battling homelessness. McKay said giving the bags away is her way of honoring her late uncle Denny, who died in 2008 after years of living with muscle dystrophy and multiple sclerosis.
DETROIT, MI

