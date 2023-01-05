Read full article on original website
Get ready: Livonia's Chick-fil-A opens this week
The restaurant at 11700 Middlebelt Road will be the 12th Chick-fil-A to open in metro Detroit in recent years, including stores in Northville and Novi. The Livonia restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and offer drive-thru, dine-in and carryout options. Folks hoping to...
Westland, Northville projects receive about $1.5 million in brownfield funding
The cities of Westland and Northville are receiving about $1.5 million to transform some of their most blighted, well-known brownfields for modern purposes. Westland is receiving $695,000 to help redevelop the former Eloise psychiatric hospital, which has stayed vacant on Michigan Avenue, after closing decades ago. Northville will receive $800,000 to remediate the former Foundry Flask property, 456 E. Cady St., of environmental contamination for future development.
How U-M student overcame failing grades, depression to soon graduate with honors
College can be a strain on the brain. It’s even harder when you're fighting a mental health battle, as aerospace engineering major Ericka Mendez Velazquez knows all too well. Her liftoff at the University of Michigan was shaky; she nearly crashed and burned, failing classes and finding herself on...
Northville summer concert series will have more shows, different schedule
More changes are on deck for the ambience of downtown Northville this summer. The city is adding a few more concerts this year after seeing changes the past several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's also changing performance days. The larger band performances that took place once a month...
Plymouth's Greek Island Eatery closing; owners say 'something better' is coming
After 10 years serving up breakfast, burgers, salads, sandwiches and more, Greek Islands Eatery in downtown Plymouth will close on Jan. 16. Jimmy Merdani, one of the eatery's owners, said a new restaurant will open in the same space later this year. “We’re still deciding what the new concept will...
Three years after building donation, Detroit Rescue Mission has no real plans for Livonia hub
More than three years after receiving the old Camelot Hall in Livonia through a donation, Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries still has no plans for the building. In January 2020, Detroit Rescue Mission officials rejected the building at 35100 Ann Arbor Trail as a homeless shelter but said it likely would be considered for community outreach that would help senior citizens or children.
Inspired by her late uncle, Livonia woman spends January aiding Detroit's homeless
Sami McKay loves walking through downtown Detroit and passing out her "blessing bags." The bags full of essentials like food, first aid items and cold weather gear are given to people battling homelessness. McKay said giving the bags away is her way of honoring her late uncle Denny, who died in 2008 after years of living with muscle dystrophy and multiple sclerosis.
Dua Vino almost ready for long-awaited debut in South Lyon. Really. Here's a sneak peek.
One of the most anticipated South Lyon restaurant openings in recent years is almost here. Tom Palushaj, owner of Dua Vino, expects to welcome diners next month into the new Italian restaurant and bar taking over the old RCA building, 135 E. Lake St. "We're hoping to open late February,"...
