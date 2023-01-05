Read full article on original website
Coral Island Wiki Guide
Sam owns and runs the Starlet Town general store. When he is not behind the counter, Sam likes to spend his free time playing chess or doing crossword puzzles. His wife is Emily.
Genshin Impact 3.4 Events
Version 3.4 events all feature new events save for the returning Lantern Rite, which is a yearly thing. These events will reward you with primogems, ascension materials, and even a new Lisa outfit!. Lantern Rite is one of, if not, the biggest event in Genshin Impact with a lot of...
Sera Deck Build Guide
Sera is one of the best cards in Marvel Snap, so we’re here to show you how to build a strong Sera deck that’ll help you climb the ranks. She’s part of the Pool 3 card list, so you’ll need to reach Collection Level 475 to have a chance at adding her to your roster.
Pokemon Go Quality Quills Special Research Story
The fun of Pokemon Go's January 2023 Community Day does not end with simply catching Chespin. Take a deeper dive and help Professor Willow discover the Pokemon culprit behind the sudden appearance of many broken rocks. Purchase the Quality Quills Special Research Story for $1.00 USD to access this Special...
Second Blooming
Second Blooming is an event where you'd need to form three teams to complete three consecutive rounds all of which involves defeating opponents. While forming a team, you'd see that there are "connected" characters. This means that if you slot in a character in one of those, that character appears in the next round as well. This event will feature trial characters.
Genshin Alhaitham Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Alhaitham is a new Genshin Impact character who is set to become playable in the upcoming Version 3.4 update. He is a 5-star sword user, who uses the power of Dendro. Officially showcased in the Version 3.4 special program, Alhaitham has a "calm and clear" mind, preferring to use logic over emotions - occasionally seeming a little insensitive to others, but as he isn't particularly sociable, he isn't overly concerned about this. Here's everything we know about Alhaitham's release date, skills, and abilities.
Alhaitham Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Alhaitham Ascension Materials? Alhaitham is a Genshin Impact character who comes from Sumeru. Alhaitham's ascension materials are found in the desert parts of Sumeru. Some of his materials also come from defeated eremites and a new boss that's coming to the game with him. Some of these materials can be pre-farmed or you might already have some of them.
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes Jan 5
Along with Overwatch 2's first brand-spanking new Seasonal Mode, Battle for Olympus, a host of new hero updates and bug fixes have snuck their way into the Overwatch 2 Patch on January 5, 2023. On this page of IGN's Overwatch 2 wiki guide, you can find the full patch notes...
Genshin 3.4 Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 is an upcoming Genshin Impact patch. In addition to the release of Alhaitham and Yaoyao, this patch will also continue to provide updates for the Genius Invokation TCG as well as updates for Sumeru's desert map. Genshin Impact 3.4 Livestream Time and Date. The Genshin Impact...
Warrior's Spirit
The Yashiro commission won't get outdone by these other events as they themselves will handle a martial arts competition! This event will pit you against other challengers but you won't be able to use visions or elements at all. The fight will be decided using only your sword!. Interested in...
Lucky Spot 5
Your classmate Urabe is (to the left) near the entrance of Uzume Lesson Studio. She's referring to Daitou TV Station. If you picked up this request right at the start of chapter 5 before following the main story - you'll want to follow the main story. Daitou TV Station has...
Valorant Episode 6 Cinematic Shows Western Ghats With Harbor Teasing a New India-Based Map
Riot Games has released a new cinematic trailer for Valorant’s upcoming Episode 6 update. The trailer includes a look at the latest map, Lotus, which is set in India. The trailer shows Valorant’s newest agent who is also Indian, Harbor, along with Astra. They discover the new location while travelling through a jungle. The map is shown to have a large structure resembling a temple adorned with pink lotus flowers.
It Was On Me
This portion of the Walkthrough explains how to complete the mission It Was On Me. This is an optional Story Task. Return to the refugee camp that you first visited in the mission What Did You Do. Hopefully you pushed the blue pickup truck out of the way during that mission so that the memorial stone is easier to access.
Now You See It
Run to your bike and drive to the marker i.e back to Iron Mike’s Camp. A cutscene will play and Addy will talk to you about Boozer. Next, walk to the marker on your map with Skizzo. A cutscene will play between the two of you in which Skizzo hatches a plan to get some medicine for the camp.
Koala Man: Exclusive Clip
Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians.
Silent Hill 2 Remake Is 'Faithfully' Sticking to Original Story While Updating Gameplay
The developer behind Konami's Silent Hill 2 Remake is "faithfully" sticking to the original game's story but updating outdated gameplay mechanics. (and spotted by Siliconera), Bloober Team's chief marketing officer Anna Jasińska promised the development team isn't "missing the point" on the remake. "We are focusing on bringing the...
IGN UK Podcast #678: Wot We Did Over Christmas
Cardy, Dale, and Mat watched and played a lot over the Christmas break, so here's 15 of their favourites. From big hits like Glass Onion and Avatar: The Way of Water to slightly more hidden gems like The Menu and White Noise, there may well be something you like the sound of.
One Piece Odyssey - Official Demo Overview Video
Join One Piece Odyssey producer, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, for an update on the upcoming RPG's free demo, which will be available from January 10. The demo will focus on the first one-two hours of the game, which sees Luffy and his crew members landing on a mysterious island called Waford and meeting Lim and Adio. Save data from the One Piece Odyssey demo will be transferable to the full release of the game.
Knockout City - Official TMNT Villains Event Trailer
Knockout City's TMNT Villains event kicks off on January 10, 2023, featuring iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise villains Bebop and Rocksteady, along with the Foot Clan. Check out the latest Knockout City trailer to see what to expect with this TMNT Villains event for the team-based multiplayer action game, including the TMNT Villains Bundle and more.
Vampire Survivors Dev Released Mobile Port Itself to Fight Copycats
Vampire Survivors developer Poncle was forced to release its game on mobile “ASAP” after several exact copies began appearing on the market. As reported by GI.biz, Poncle had initially attempted to bring Vampire Survivors to mobile devices in the wake of its successful 2022 launch on PC and Xbox, but struggled to find a partner that shared its views on monetization.
