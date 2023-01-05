Read full article on original website
Genshin Alhaitham Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Alhaitham is a new Genshin Impact character who is set to become playable in the upcoming Version 3.4 update. He is a 5-star sword user, who uses the power of Dendro. Officially showcased in the Version 3.4 special program, Alhaitham has a "calm and clear" mind, preferring to use logic over emotions - occasionally seeming a little insensitive to others, but as he isn't particularly sociable, he isn't overly concerned about this. Here's everything we know about Alhaitham's release date, skills, and abilities.
Coral Island Wiki Guide
Sam owns and runs the Starlet Town general store. When he is not behind the counter, Sam likes to spend his free time playing chess or doing crossword puzzles. His wife is Emily.
Search Rogue Camp for Lisa
Start by driving to the area marked on your map. Walk towards the yellow circle/fog on your map. There, you’ll find a locked house. Go around to the front where the blue truck is and then push the truck out of the way.
Warrior's Spirit
The Yashiro commission won't get outdone by these other events as they themselves will handle a martial arts competition! This event will pit you against other challengers but you won't be able to use visions or elements at all. The fight will be decided using only your sword!. Interested in...
Yaoyao Ascension Materials Guide
Some of Yaoyao's ascension materials have been around since the release of Genshin Impact save for the boss materials she needs which only pops up during the Sumeru archon quests. This means that most of Yaoyao's ascension materials are pre-farmable.
Lucky Spot 5
Your classmate Urabe is (to the left) near the entrance of Uzume Lesson Studio. She's referring to Daitou TV Station. If you picked up this request right at the start of chapter 5 before following the main story - you'll want to follow the main story. Daitou TV Station has...
Wizards of the Coast OGL Change Draws Ire From Creators and Fans Alike: 'It's Not Right'
The tabletop industry looks to be undergoing a seismic shift based on leaked documents showing that Wizards of the Coast intends to implement a more restricted Open Gaming License (OGL) agreement. According to a recent Gizmodo report, Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast is poised to revoke its longstanding OGL,...
Everyone Has to Work
Follow the quest path to the Patjens Lakes radio tower. There will be several freakers roaming around the area. Clear them out. If you have not cleared the Patjens Lakes Infestation, you will find one of its freaker nests in the building near the base of the radio tower.
All Genshin Impact Codes 3.4 Livestream January 2023
This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive, including Version 3.4 livestream codes. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books.
Pokemon Go Quality Quills Special Research Story
The fun of Pokemon Go's January 2023 Community Day does not end with simply catching Chespin. Take a deeper dive and help Professor Willow discover the Pokemon culprit behind the sudden appearance of many broken rocks. Purchase the Quality Quills Special Research Story for $1.00 USD to access this Special...
Second Blooming
Second Blooming is an event where you'd need to form three teams to complete three consecutive rounds all of which involves defeating opponents. While forming a team, you'd see that there are "connected" characters. This means that if you slot in a character in one of those, that character appears in the next round as well. This event will feature trial characters.
Valorant Episode 6 Cinematic Shows Western Ghats With Harbor Teasing a New India-Based Map
Riot Games has released a new cinematic trailer for Valorant’s upcoming Episode 6 update. The trailer includes a look at the latest map, Lotus, which is set in India. The trailer shows Valorant’s newest agent who is also Indian, Harbor, along with Astra. They discover the new location while travelling through a jungle. The map is shown to have a large structure resembling a temple adorned with pink lotus flowers.
Sera Deck Build Guide
Sera is one of the best cards in Marvel Snap, so we’re here to show you how to build a strong Sera deck that’ll help you climb the ranks. She’s part of the Pool 3 card list, so you’ll need to reach Collection Level 475 to have a chance at adding her to your roster.
Genshin Impact 3.4 Events
Version 3.4 events all feature new events save for the returning Lantern Rite, which is a yearly thing. These events will reward you with primogems, ascension materials, and even a new Lisa outfit!. Lantern Rite is one of, if not, the biggest event in Genshin Impact with a lot of...
Now You See It
Run to your bike and drive to the marker i.e back to Iron Mike’s Camp. A cutscene will play and Addy will talk to you about Boozer. Next, walk to the marker on your map with Skizzo. A cutscene will play between the two of you in which Skizzo hatches a plan to get some medicine for the camp.
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes Jan 5
Along with Overwatch 2's first brand-spanking new Seasonal Mode, Battle for Olympus, a host of new hero updates and bug fixes have snuck their way into the Overwatch 2 Patch on January 5, 2023. On this page of IGN's Overwatch 2 wiki guide, you can find the full patch notes...
IGN Rewards: Enter the Callisto Protocol Sweepstakes to Win a Custom PC, Nike Shoes, and More
If you've seen the posts for IGN Plus and IGN Rewards, you know that giveaways are some of the coolest perks for membership. If you've been paying attention to the survival horror space (no pun intended), you've also probably noticed The Callisto Protocol. Well, right now IGN and Callisto Protocol...
Pokemon Go Field Research January 2023
Check out the page below for a comprehensive breakdown of all Field Research tasks for January 2023 in the Season of Mythical Wishes, along with their requirements and rewards. Field Research tasks are acquired via spinning a Pokestop, so you'll potentially need to take a trip to collect them. Pokestops...
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Check Out 7 Brutal New Weapons – IGN First
If you’ve played the demo then you already know this, but Team Ninja’s upcoming game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is, well, hard! With a focus on acrobatic Chinese martial arts, wielding weapons in Wo Long may make you feel like a badass, but enemies will quickly bring you back down to earth. To help you gear up for the battle ahead, IGN spoke with Team Ninja to learn about the strengths and disadvantages of some of the game’s weapon types. While Wo Long is still two months away from release (it’s out on March 3, including on Xbox Game Pass), it’s never too early to start preparing.
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Is a Big Update Featuring the Lantern Rite and Alhaitham's Playable Debut
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 “The Exquisite Night Chimes” will arrive on January 18. It will bring the annual celebration of Lantern Rite to Teyvat, as well as a music festival, Paper Theater performance and mini-games like Radiant Sparks. Inazuma will also feature two new competitions such as the...
