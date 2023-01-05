Letter: People must rise to demand change the world needs

At the end of last year, I wrote in the People’s Forum in the Telegram that 2021 was the beginning of a shift in the global geopolitical power, from a unipolar world where the USA sat on top, to a more multipolar or multilateral world.

That change was accelerated by the war in Europe and the blanket sanctions on Russia. That boomeranged back, depriving Europe of its much-needed energy and other products, driving the EU into a U.S.-assisted economic and political suicide.

Our country has lost its previous prestige, trust and legitimacy in the eyes of the majority of the world, the Global South. While emerging giants like Russia, India and China are offering development, infrastructure construction, trade and connectivity, USA has waged wars and rained death and destruction everywhere it went. The U.S. is responsible for an estimated 37 million refugees.

Commenting on the recently passed $858 billion war budget, Chris Hedges said that “(b)illions are spent on the research and development of weapons systems while renewable energy technologies languish. Universities are flooded with military-related grants while they struggle to find money for environmental studies and the humanities. Bridges, roads, levees, rail, ports, electric grids, sewage treatment plants and drinking water infrastructures are structurally deficient and antiquated. Schools are in disrepair and lack sufficient teachers and staff. Unable to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, the for-profit health care industry forces families, including those with insurance, into bankruptcy.”

There is no real domestic manufacturing to speak of. Families are drowning in personal debt of all kinds, with 63 percent of Americans living paycheck to paycheck. The poor, the mentally ill, the sick and the unemployed are abandoned. Crimes of desperation, violence and despair prevail in our society.

What is happening here in the USA had been predicted by Malcolm X’s “chickens coming home to roost.” The complete disregard for lives in the exploited countries around the world is finally coming home. People here have no value to this system, just so much detritus to be gotten rid of.

The main source of domestic wealth is financing and debt leveraging and the arms industries. COVID control is nonexistent and because of this philosophy, millions died unnecessarily.

The coming year will be perilous. The USA may be edging towards a global war as a last desperate move, unless we, as part of a humanity with shared interests globally, prevent it.

Dr. Kim Eng Koo

Rocky Mount