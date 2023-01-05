AP News Summary at 12:18 a.m. EST

GOP's McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans plowed through the second day of the new Congress, with no clear off-ramp from their political chaos over electing leader Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker. A Wednesday night session was initially planned, but they instead gave up amid a shouting, crowded vote to adjourn. After lengthy closed-door meetings with conservative holdouts, McCarthy said more voting would not be productive, though he also said his meetings with holdouts showed progress. But no progress at all was evident, with 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support him and leaving him far short of the 218 typically needed to win the gavel.

Sitting ducks? Russian military flaws seen in troop deaths

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military’s top brass is under increasing scrutiny as more details emerge of how at least 89 Russian soldiers, and possibly many more, were killed in a Ukrainian artillery attack on a single building. The scene last weekend in the Russian-held eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka, where the soldiers were temporarily stationed, appears to have been a recipe for disaster. Hundreds of Russian troops were reportedly clustered in a building close to the front line of the war, well within range of the enemy’s Western-supplied precision artillery, possibly sitting close to an ammunition store, and perhaps unwittingly helping Kyiv’s forces to zero in on them.

Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered in high-risk coastal areas of California as a huge storm bears down on the state. It's bringing heavy winds and rain, knocking out power to more than 76,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area alone and flooding roadways Wednesday evening. People have been told to evacuate in part of Santa Barbara County where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018. County officials estimate hundreds of people have been told to leave their homes. The storm is expected to intensify through Wednesday evening and into Thursday. It follows two other atmospheric rivers that recently brought heavy rain and snow to the drought-stricken state.

Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students is has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger was flown by Pennsylvania State Police to a small airport near the Idaho border and handed over to local authorities Wednesday evening. Kohberger is a 28-year-old criminology doctorate student at Washington State University, which is just 10 miles from the University of Idaho. He was arrested at his parents’ Pennsylvania home last week on a warrant out of Idaho. Kohberger told a judge Tuesday that he wouldn’t fight extradition to Idaho.

8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Eight people including five children were found dead from gunshot wounds Wednesday in a southern Utah home. Authorities have not provided more details or a potential motive for the killings. Officials say the victims were found when police did a welfare check at the residence in Enoch, a city of about 8,000 people located 245 miles south of Salt Lake City. Police say they did not detect any threat to the public. Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson says the deceased were all members of one family.

US House has no members, no rules as speaker race drags on

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Republicans squabble over who will be the next speaker, there are essentially no members in the U.S. House of Representatives — only members-elect. Without a speaker, none of the members can be sworn in, and the 118th Congress can’t convene or vote on any rules. The rule-less, member-less House may only be a blip in history if Republicans are able to find a way forward this week and elect a new speaker. While that remains a strong possibility, it could also be a distant reality as Republican Kevin McCarthy of California failed to win the gavel in two days of voting.

Amazon, Salesforce jettison jobs in latest tech worker purge

E-commerce giant Amazon and business software maker Salesforce are the latest U.S. tech companies to announce major job cuts. Amazon said Wednesday that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions. It's the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle-based company's history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million global workforce. Salesforce is laying off about 8,000 employees, or 10% of its workforce. Major technology companies are pruning their payrolls that they rapidly expanded during a two-year boom spurred by pandemic lockdown. Meta Platforms announced in November that the Facebook and Instagram owner would by laying off 11,000 employees, or 13% of its workforce.

College scam mastermind Rick Singer gets 3.5 years in prison

BOSTON (AP) — The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. Rick Singer’s punishment is the longest sentence handed down in the sprawling scandal that exploded into newspapers headlines in 2019. Singer pleaded guilty nearly four years ago to paying off entrance exam administrators and coaches to get often undeserving students into elite schools with inflated test scores and bogus athletic credentials. He also helped authorities build the case against dozens of others by secretly recording phone calls and meetings with wealthy parents who paid huge sums to get their kids into the school of their choice.

Cuban migrants flow into Florida Keys, overwhelm officials

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — More than 500 Cuban immigrants have come ashore in the Florida Keys since the weekend, the latest in a large and increasing number who are fleeing the communist island. The influx is stretching thin U.S. border agencies both on land and at sea. It is a dangerous trip, with unknown thousands having perished over the years. But an increasing number of Cubans are taking the risk. Since Oct. 1, about 4,200 have been stopped at sea. The Coast Guard tries to interdict Cuban migrants at sea and return them to the island, but many make it to shore.

NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — NFL players and coaches are rallying to support Damar Hamlin, two days after the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped and he needed to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati. Colts safety Rodney Thomas made the two-hour drive from Indianapolis to Cincinnati to provide his sedated friend words of encouragement. Vikings defensive tackle and former Bills teammate Harrison Phillips arranged to have dinner delivered to the hospital. Hamlin's marketing representative Jordan Rooney told The Associated Press the player's recovery is moving in “a positive direction.” The Bills say Hamlin is still in critical condition but has shown signs of improvement.