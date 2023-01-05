Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer's top 8 things to watch in the market Monday: Stocks up, guidance trims, possible job cuts coming
Finished the first trading week of the new year higher. Last Friday saw a strong rally on hopes for a soft landing after a so-called Goldilocks jobs report. In my Sunday commentary, the market is split in two: tech and everything else. Listen to "The Homestretch," a brand-new daily audio...
Jim Cramer warns investors not to ‘gamble’ on tech stocks despite recent gains
CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors to continue staying away from tech stocks, even after their gains on Monday. "Just remember, if you were buying tech here off some weaker macroeconomic numbers, you're not investing, you're simply gambling," he said. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite marked its second day of gains on...
Gold trades near 8-month high and analysts expect its rise to continue
Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
Gold off 8-month highs as markets brace for inflation data
Gold prices held steady after touching an eight-month peak on Wednesday as investors positioned themselves ahead of U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy path. Spot gold was steady at $1,877.51 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.1% at $1,878.9. Prices were trending lower on some...
Charts suggest the market could rally for the next couple of months, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that the markets’ recent gains could become a sustained rally. Stocks rose on Wednesday, continuing the year’s strong start as investors grew confident that the Federal Reserve is winning its battle against inflation. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that the...
The West’s oil war against Russia is starting to take its toll — sparking calls for tougher measures
Russia's revenue from fossil fuel exports collapsed in December, according to a new report, significantly hampering President Vladimir Putin's ability to finance the war in Ukraine. "The EU's oil ban and the oil price cap have finally kicked in and the impact is as significant as expected," said Lauri Myllyvirta,...
Inflation is expected to have declined in December, but it may not be enough to stop the Fed
Economists expect to see a slight decline in December's consumer price index when it is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. The consensus forecast for CPI is for a decrease of 0.1% on a monthly basis, but a 6.5% increase from the prior year, according to Dow Jones. Stocks rallied...
European markets head for positive open; U.S. inflation data to come
Economists expect the U.S. consumer price index to dip 0.1% for December but rise 6.5% year over year, compared with a 0.1% monthly gain in November and an annual pace of 7.1%, according to Dow Jones. The CPI is well off the 9.1% peak rate in June. Inflation in China...
Oil rises on China demand optimism, Russian supply concerns amid sanctions
Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, building on gains in the previous session as China's demand outlook improves and concerns rise over the impact of sanctions on Russian supply. Brent crude rose 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.17 per barrel by 0135 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Expedia and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Meme stocks — A group of so-called meme stocks skyrocketed Wednesday as retail investors jumped into speculative trades again. Bed Bath & Beyond rallied 38% to trigger the trend in morning trading Wednesday. Shares of GameStop, the original star of 2021′s meme-stock mania, climbed about 5%. AMC Entertainment soared 15%.
China's reopening set to boost Hong Kong's property market as retail leads the recovery: Colliers
The retail market in particular will reap the "best benefit," Hannah Jeong, Colliers' head of valuation and advisory services, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday. In the office sector, Grade A office rents will bounce back by 3% this year, said Colliers — thanks to "pent-up demand from Chinese and overseas companies."
Powell says Fed might have to make unpopular decisions to stabilize prices
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that stabilizing prices requires making tough decisions that can be unpopular politically. In other remarks, the central bank leader said the Fed is "not, and will not be, a 'climate policymaker.'" Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank...
Oil gains 3% on global economic optimism, despite surprise U.S. crude build
Oil prices rose 3% to a one-week high on Wednesday as hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a massive surprise build in U.S. crude stocks. Brent futures rose $2.46, or 3.1%, to $82.56 a barrel. U.S. West...
Mortgage refinance demand surges, as homeowners take advantage of lower interest rates
The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased last week to 6.42% from 6.58%. The drop in rates sparked a 5% increase in applications to refinance a home loan. After rising at the end of the year, mortgage rates dropped sharply...
Treasury yields fall as investors assess inflation data, outlook
U.S. Treasury yields fell Monday as investors made further attempts to predict what 2023 would hold for markets. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. Both advanced earlier in the day before a survey from the New York Federal Reserve released...
Treasury yields rise as investors look to Fed speakers for hints about rate policy plans
Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Investors looked to comments from Fed officials for fresh insights into the...
Dell is reportedly abandoning China-made chips — and rising superpower tensions are the reason
It's not just semiconductor chips from Chinese fabricators that Dell reportedly doesn't want in its machines, but even chips made on the mainland by non-Chinese companies. CNBC's Ted Kemp reports.
America's Top 10 "Most Just" Companies — JUST Capital
CNBC partner JUST Capital announced its 2023 list of 100 "Most Just" companies. After looking at 20 'just' business behaviors identified by the American public as top priorities, here are this years top 10 performers.
Charts are ‘screaming’ that it’s not too late to buy homebuilder stocks, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that investors still have a chance to buy homebuilder stocks before a possible run-up. “The charts are screaming that it’s not too late to buy the homebuilders. In fact, you should still be buying them hand over fist,” he said. CNBC's...
