ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer warns investors not to ‘gamble’ on tech stocks despite recent gains

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors to continue staying away from tech stocks, even after their gains on Monday. "Just remember, if you were buying tech here off some weaker macroeconomic numbers, you're not investing, you're simply gambling," he said. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite marked its second day of gains on...
CNBC

Gold trades near 8-month high and analysts expect its rise to continue

Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
CNBC

Gold off 8-month highs as markets brace for inflation data

Gold prices held steady after touching an eight-month peak on Wednesday as investors positioned themselves ahead of U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy path. Spot gold was steady at $1,877.51 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.1% at $1,878.9. Prices were trending lower on some...
CNBC

European markets head for positive open; U.S. inflation data to come

Economists expect the U.S. consumer price index to dip 0.1% for December but rise 6.5% year over year, compared with a 0.1% monthly gain in November and an annual pace of 7.1%, according to Dow Jones. The CPI is well off the 9.1% peak rate in June. Inflation in China...
CNBC

Oil rises on China demand optimism, Russian supply concerns amid sanctions

Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, building on gains in the previous session as China's demand outlook improves and concerns rise over the impact of sanctions on Russian supply. Brent crude rose 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.17 per barrel by 0135 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Expedia and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Meme stocks — A group of so-called meme stocks skyrocketed Wednesday as retail investors jumped into speculative trades again. Bed Bath & Beyond rallied 38% to trigger the trend in morning trading Wednesday. Shares of GameStop, the original star of 2021′s meme-stock mania, climbed about 5%. AMC Entertainment soared 15%.
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Powell says Fed might have to make unpopular decisions to stabilize prices

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that stabilizing prices requires making tough decisions that can be unpopular politically. In other remarks, the central bank leader said the Fed is "not, and will not be, a 'climate policymaker.'" Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank...
CNBC

Oil gains 3% on global economic optimism, despite surprise U.S. crude build

Oil prices rose 3% to a one-week high on Wednesday as hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a massive surprise build in U.S. crude stocks. Brent futures rose $2.46, or 3.1%, to $82.56 a barrel. U.S. West...
CNBC

Treasury yields fall as investors assess inflation data, outlook

U.S. Treasury yields fell Monday as investors made further attempts to predict what 2023 would hold for markets. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. Both advanced earlier in the day before a survey from the New York Federal Reserve released...
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors look to Fed speakers for hints about rate policy plans

Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Investors looked to comments from Fed officials for fresh insights into the...
CNBC

America's Top 10 "Most Just" Companies — JUST Capital

CNBC partner JUST Capital announced its 2023 list of 100 "Most Just" companies. After looking at 20 'just' business behaviors identified by the American public as top priorities, here are this years top 10 performers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy