spectrumnews1.com
Bus driver shortage affecting districts across the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) wants to make sure Kentucky children are provided safe transportation to and from school daily. Kentucky, like many states and school districts nationwide, is navigating a bus driver shortage and wants to put passionate drivers on the road. “School districts...
Registration is now open for 2023 Educators Rising Kentucky state conference and competitions
Registration for the Educators Rising Kentucky State Conference is now open. The conference will be held on March 2 at Bellarmine University in Louisville. There are some changes to this year’s competition. • Registration for the state conference will close on Jan. 31, 4 p.m. ET. • New this...
linknky.com
Changes to Campbell County Juvenile Justice Center an ‘unworkable’ situation, NKY senator says
Speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday, Northern Kentucky Sen. John Schickel (R-Union) raised concerns about changes to the juvenile justice system in Kentucky — chiefly bringing attention to the Campbell County Regional Juvenile Justice Center that was turned into an all-female facility in December. Schickel said he recently received...
State Veterinarian Katie Flynn to step down; KY Ag Board seeking applications for replacement
The Kentucky State Board of Agriculture (SBA) has launched a national search for the position of Kentucky State Veterinarian following the announcement of Dr. Katie Flynn that she will step down at the end of February. Dr. Flynn joined the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) in 2020 as Deputy State...
KDFWR conservation officers receive additional assistance, welcome three new K-9 colleagues
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently welcomed new additions to its Law Enforcement Division to assist conservation officers across the commonwealth. Three sibling Labrador Retrievers – sisters Cosmo and River and their brother Gambit – have joined the division as its new K-9 service dogs.
Boone Co. remains among those with lowest jobless rate; unemployment rises in 84 counties across KY
Unemployment rates rose in 84 counties between November 2021 and November 2022, fell in 20, and stayed the same in 16 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Oldham and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.9%. They were followed by Cumberland, Henry,...
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
Wave 3
How the new Kentucky sales tax is impacting local businesses, nonprofits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new law in Kentucky impacts dozens of industries, including photography, personal trainers, and cosmetics. The 6% sales tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Dr. Tami Cassis at Cassis Dermatology is not happy about the change. One of the things that made her most...
Northern Kentucky author Barry Long releases second book, The Ocean Swimmer’s Prayer
Northern Kentucky author and former pastor Barry Long has announced the release of his second book, The Ocean Swimmer’s Prayer, a sequel to Long’s first book, Swimming in the Ocean. Long’s new book is an in-depth meditation on the Lord’s Prayer, one verse at a time.
Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days
Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wpsdlocal6.com
12 Republican candidates — but not former Gov. Bevin — seek to oust Democratic Gov. Beshear
The field of candidates is set for this year’s race for governor of Kentucky – and former Gov. Matt Bevin is not in it. The field includes twelve Republicans and three Democrats, including Gov. Andy Beshear, who is seeking his second consecutive four-year term. Friday was the filing...
2023 Kentucky General Assembly session a short one for Senator Ralph Alvarado
Winchester doctor Ralph Alvarado is concluding his current time in the Kentucky General Assembly Friday. Alvarado will take on a new role as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health in mid-January.
Duke Energy Foundation awards $5,000 to NKY Chamber’s Regional Youth Leadership progam
The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) with $5,000 to continue the organization’s mission of providing unique opportunities for the region’s future workforce and youth to thrive and succeed. RYL, a unique extra-curricular program of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber), uses the...
WTVQ
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of vehicle voucher scam
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet is warning about a vehicle “voucher” scam making rounds. The scam involves a fake check for “money” to go toward a vehicle’s registration. The check shows a record ID number, an expiration date, a dollar amount...
rmef.org
Changes Coming to Kentucky’s 2023 Elk Hunt
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources released updated information about proposed fish and wildlife-related regulation amendments related to fishing and hunting elk, deer and waterfowl. Those regulations are now in effect after receiving final legislative approval. This administrative regulation codifies the requirements for the elk permit drawing and...
Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky
FRANKFORT — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections. No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin created some suspense by hinting on Twitter that […] The post Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
