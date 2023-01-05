ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

spectrumnews1.com

Bus driver shortage affecting districts across the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) wants to make sure Kentucky children are provided safe transportation to and from school daily. Kentucky, like many states and school districts nationwide, is navigating a bus driver shortage and wants to put passionate drivers on the road. “School districts...
wpsdlocal6.com

'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
Kentucky Lantern

Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days

Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally. Human trafficking in the state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem, but in smaller communities, sex trafficking can look different than many might expect.
WTVQ

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of vehicle voucher scam

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet is warning about a vehicle “voucher” scam making rounds. The scam involves a fake check for “money” to go toward a vehicle’s registration. The check shows a record ID number, an expiration date, a dollar amount...
rmef.org

Changes Coming to Kentucky’s 2023 Elk Hunt

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources released updated information about proposed fish and wildlife-related regulation amendments related to fishing and hunting elk, deer and waterfowl. Those regulations are now in effect after receiving final legislative approval. This administrative regulation codifies the requirements for the elk permit drawing and...
Kentucky Lantern

Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky

FRANKFORT — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections.  No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin created some suspense by hinting on Twitter that […] The post Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
