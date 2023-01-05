Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO