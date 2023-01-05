The 2022 TCU Horned Frogs are a case study in beating the odds, across the board. The team as a whole was listed at 200-1 to win the championship as recently as Week 5. (Georgia, by contrast, was already better than 2-1 at that point.) Sonny Dykes outperformed all expectations for a first-year head coach playing with players largely inherited from last year's 5-7 team. Max Duggan beat whatever odds you want to list, rebounding from a health scare and playing his way from the bench to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO