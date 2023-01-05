ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WPXI

What TCU can learn from other underdogs that won championships

The 2022 TCU Horned Frogs are a case study in beating the odds, across the board. The team as a whole was listed at 200-1 to win the championship as recently as Week 5. (Georgia, by contrast, was already better than 2-1 at that point.) Sonny Dykes outperformed all expectations for a first-year head coach playing with players largely inherited from last year's 5-7 team. Max Duggan beat whatever odds you want to list, rebounding from a health scare and playing his way from the bench to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
FORT WORTH, TX
WPXI

Texas A&M officially hires Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator

Jimbo Fisher’s long-awaited offensive coordinator hire at Texas A&M officially came to fruition on Friday when the school announced that Bobby Petrino would lead the offense. "I am very happy to add Bobby as our offensive coordinator," Fisher said in a school statement. "I always had tremendous respect for...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WPXI

Jim Harbaugh: 'I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023'

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday that he expects to be coaching the Wolverines next season. Harbaugh’s statement through the school comes as his name has been mentioned for NFL head coaching jobs. Harbaugh reportedly talked to the Carolina Panthers about their head coaching position and he’s also been mentioned as a candidate to take over as the coach of the Denver Broncos.
ANN ARBOR, MI

