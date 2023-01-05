ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The Comeback

Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia. While Fox News dubbed him Read more... The post Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FraminghamSOURCE

Democratic Whip Clark: Election of Speaker McCarthy is a ‘Troubling Sign of What’s To Come From the Republican Majority’

WASHINGTON DC – Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (MA-5) released the following statement on the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives:. “The election of Speaker Kevin McCarthy is a troubling sign of what’s to come from the Republican Majority. At every turn, Speaker McCarthy has put power and politics ahead of the health and well-being of our democracy and the American people. He aligned himself with Donald Trump after insurrectionists attempted to overturn the 2020 election. He led the Republican Conference in voting against veterans’ health care, voting rights, pandemic relief, gun reform, infrastructure investments, and many other opportunities to address the needs of the American people,” said Congresswoman Katherine Clark.
KESQ News Channel 3

McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, House adjourns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Unable to elect Republican leader Kevin McCarthy as the new House speaker Tuesday, the Republicans adjourned for the day in disarray as the party tries to regroup from his a historic defeat after a long, messy start for the new Congress. The surprise move end to Day One shows there is no The post McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, House adjourns appeared first on KESQ.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

