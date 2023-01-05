General Motors, with its Cadillac luxury brand, has joined racing team managers Andretti Global in a bid to race in the prestigious Formula One Championship series. Together, they plan to submit a formal "Expression of Interest" to the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, or FIA, the sport's governing body. If approved, GM and Andretti would field the Andretti Cadillac racing team in Formula One, widely considered to be the pinnacle of motorsports around the world.

2 DAYS AGO