ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Holmes High School career and technical education carpentry program among winners of KDE mini-grant

The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Office of Career and Technical Education (OCTE) has announced the list of 32 schools that will receive mini-grants to help defray expenses as they represent the Commonwealth at the 2022-2023 CTE Showcase at the Capitol on Feb. 21 and the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) Annual Conference on Feb. 24.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Nominations, applications now open for Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023; deadline mid-March

Leadership Kentucky is now accepting nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023. Leadership Kentucky connects a selected group of leaders, with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities, to gain insight on the complex issues facing the state. In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions held at various locations throughout the state, participants will meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Applications open for NKY Chamber’s 2023 Business Impact Awards; nomination deadline February 24

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its 2023 Business Impact Awards. The annual awards honor businesses that are positively impacting the Northern Kentucky community through innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership. The Business Impact Awards will be held on May 3 at Drees Pavilion...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Art Lander’s Outdoors: A look back at the history of Lake Cumberland’s fabled striped bass fishery

Lake Cumberland’s fabled Striped Bass fishery dates back some 65 years to the late 1950s. The story behind the first stocking of Striped Bass in the 50,250-acre reservoir is unprecedented and unique in the state’s fishery management history. In 1957, a crew of employees from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) traveled to South Carolina and caught 12 adult Striped Bass on rods and reels. The fish were transported in a fish truck back to Kentucky, where they were placed in Lake Cumberland.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky receives grant of nearly $36 million to ensure children are kindergarten-ready

The federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. When a young child enters kindergarten ready for school, there is an 82% chance that child will master basic skills by age 11 compared with a 45% chance for children who are not school ready.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KACo presents Sen. Damon Thayer the 2022 County Advocate award for leadership, responsiveness

Senator Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, has been awarded the 2022 County Advocate Award from the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) for his leadership and responsiveness to county needs. “Leader Thayer understands the vital role counties play in the commonwealth,” said KACo Executive Director and CEO Jim Henderson. “He works closely with...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy