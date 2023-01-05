Read full article on original website
Holmes High School career and technical education carpentry program among winners of KDE mini-grant
The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Office of Career and Technical Education (OCTE) has announced the list of 32 schools that will receive mini-grants to help defray expenses as they represent the Commonwealth at the 2022-2023 CTE Showcase at the Capitol on Feb. 21 and the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) Annual Conference on Feb. 24.
State Veterinarian Katie Flynn to step down; KY Ag Board seeking applications for replacement
The Kentucky State Board of Agriculture (SBA) has launched a national search for the position of Kentucky State Veterinarian following the announcement of Dr. Katie Flynn that she will step down at the end of February. Dr. Flynn joined the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) in 2020 as Deputy State...
Registration is now open for 2023 Educators Rising Kentucky state conference and competitions
Registration for the Educators Rising Kentucky State Conference is now open. The conference will be held on March 2 at Bellarmine University in Louisville. There are some changes to this year’s competition. • Registration for the state conference will close on Jan. 31, 4 p.m. ET. • New this...
Easterseals Redwood announces new partnership to help service members transition to civilian life
Easterseals Redwood (ESRW) has partnered with the Expiration Term of Service Sponsorship Program (ETS-SP) to help connect service members from all branches of the Armed Forces to the informational and emotional support and resources that will help them make a successful transition from active duty to veteran and civilian life.
KDFWR conservation officers receive additional assistance, welcome three new K-9 colleagues
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently welcomed new additions to its Law Enforcement Division to assist conservation officers across the commonwealth. Three sibling Labrador Retrievers – sisters Cosmo and River and their brother Gambit – have joined the division as its new K-9 service dogs.
Duke Energy Foundation awards $5,000 to NKY Chamber’s Regional Youth Leadership progam
The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) with $5,000 to continue the organization’s mission of providing unique opportunities for the region’s future workforce and youth to thrive and succeed. RYL, a unique extra-curricular program of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber), uses the...
Nominations, applications now open for Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023; deadline mid-March
Leadership Kentucky is now accepting nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023. Leadership Kentucky connects a selected group of leaders, with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities, to gain insight on the complex issues facing the state. In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions held at various locations throughout the state, participants will meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities.
Boone Co. remains among those with lowest jobless rate; unemployment rises in 84 counties across KY
Unemployment rates rose in 84 counties between November 2021 and November 2022, fell in 20, and stayed the same in 16 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Oldham and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.9%. They were followed by Cumberland, Henry,...
Jason Bailey: Regressive Kentucky laws are bringing back the bad old days for the Commonwealth
Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more?. Instead of tackling...
Applications open for NKY Chamber’s 2023 Business Impact Awards; nomination deadline February 24
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its 2023 Business Impact Awards. The annual awards honor businesses that are positively impacting the Northern Kentucky community through innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership. The Business Impact Awards will be held on May 3 at Drees Pavilion...
Northern Kentucky author Barry Long releases second book, The Ocean Swimmer’s Prayer
Northern Kentucky author and former pastor Barry Long has announced the release of his second book, The Ocean Swimmer’s Prayer, a sequel to Long’s first book, Swimming in the Ocean. Long’s new book is an in-depth meditation on the Lord’s Prayer, one verse at a time.
House supermajority passes priority legislation reducing state income tax to four percent
Legislation that would reduce the state’s income tax by one-half percent has become the first measure to clear the Kentucky House during the 2023 regular session of the General Assembly. The measure, designated House Bill 1 to show its priority by the Republican supermajority, follows legislation approved last year...
KY General Assembly wraps up organizational week — return February 7 for remainder of 30-day session
Members of the Kentucky General Assembly wrapped up their organizational week Friday and will return to Frankfort on February 7 for the remainder of the 30-day regular session. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, says he was pleased with the way the first week went. “The significant legislation we passed was...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: A look back at the history of Lake Cumberland’s fabled striped bass fishery
Lake Cumberland’s fabled Striped Bass fishery dates back some 65 years to the late 1950s. The story behind the first stocking of Striped Bass in the 50,250-acre reservoir is unprecedented and unique in the state’s fishery management history. In 1957, a crew of employees from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) traveled to South Carolina and caught 12 adult Striped Bass on rods and reels. The fish were transported in a fish truck back to Kentucky, where they were placed in Lake Cumberland.
Permanent income tax reductions went into effect Jan. 1, some Kyians concerned about the impact
Permanent income tax reductions went into effect in Kentucky on Jan. 1. Some residents said they are concerned about the effects the cuts will have on education, affordable housing and public services. House Bill 8, passed last year, reduces the state’s income tax rate by 0.5%. Seth Littrell, communications...
Kentucky receives grant of nearly $36 million to ensure children are kindergarten-ready
The federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. When a young child enters kindergarten ready for school, there is an 82% chance that child will master basic skills by age 11 compared with a 45% chance for children who are not school ready.
Beshear urges placing politics aside, ushering new era of prosperity during State of the Commonwealth
In his State of the Commonwealth Address Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the Commonwealth is strong and the future bright, with 2023 presenting the opportunity to turn two years of historic progress into decades of lasting prosperity. “2023 provides a special opportunity for the state and for this legislative session...
12 Republican candidates — but not former Gov. Bevin — seek to oust Democratic Gov. Beshear
The field of candidates is set for this year’s race for governor of Kentucky – and former Gov. Matt Bevin is not in it. The field includes twelve Republicans and three Democrats, including Gov. Andy Beshear, who is seeking his second consecutive four-year term. Friday was the filing...
KACo presents Sen. Damon Thayer the 2022 County Advocate award for leadership, responsiveness
Senator Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, has been awarded the 2022 County Advocate Award from the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) for his leadership and responsiveness to county needs. “Leader Thayer understands the vital role counties play in the commonwealth,” said KACo Executive Director and CEO Jim Henderson. “He works closely with...
KY House GOP to pass income tax cut this week; critics call it permanent cut on ‘temporary surpluses’
Republican House Speaker David Osborne says his GOP supermajority in the House of Representatives plans to pass a bill this week that would continue to cut the state’s income tax, a big priority that GOP leadership telegraphed well ahead of this year’s legislative session. Osborne on the first...
