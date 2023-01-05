Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Star Wars Trading Post at the Disneyland Resort in Downtown DisneyTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
coloradoboulevard.net
San Gabriel Home Robbery Leads to Arrest of Suspect
SAN GABRIEL – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On January 7, 2023, at approximately 5:59 am, the San Gabriel Police Department received a 9-1-1 emergency call from the 100 block of West Glendon Way. By News Desk. The female caller reported that multiple armed suspects had forcibly entered her residence and were committing...
CHP Pursuit Suspect Hides in Family Member’s Home in Rialto
Rialto, San Bernardino County, CA: A pursuit that was initiated in West Covina for a speeding van ended Friday morning, Jan. 6, just before 1:30 a.m. at a home in the city of Rialto belonging to a family member of the suspect. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers attempted...
NBC Los Angeles
Tour Bus, Two Other Vehicles Collide on Pomona Freeway in Diamond Bar
Westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway were temporarily shut down in Diamond Bar tonight when a tour bus and two other vehicles collided in the far left lanes, sending three people to hospitals. The crash was reported at 5:17 p.m. on the westbound Pomona Freeway just east of Diamond Bar...
newsmirror.net
Shooting incident outside the Yucaipa Police Station
Today, Saturday, Jan. 7, there was a shooting incident outside the Yucaipa Police Station. Law enforcement have the area taped off since it is an active investigation. According to a statement from YPD, "Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway, no additional threats or suspects outstanding. Detectives en route, news release to follow when additional info is available."
newsantaana.com
Four armed juveniles robbed a woman at an Orange County Mall
On December 15, 2022 at approximately 8:18 p.m., a male suspect, along with three other male suspects, robbed a female victim as she returned to her vehicle in the parking lot of the Brea Mall. The pictured suspect brandished a firearm and another brandished a knife. They took the victim’s...
claremont-courier.com
Police Blotter: January 6, 2022
At 3:40 p.m. a Claremont police officer returning to town from Pomona Superior Court saw Pomona resident Alex Alanis, 56, whom she recognized from previous encounters, dancing and flailing his arms about. He then allegedly threw a large dirt clot at her patrol car causing minor damage. The officer made a U-turn to confront him, at which point he began to walk away. The officer steered her vehicle into an alley in the 300 block of E. Mission Street in Pomona where she attempted to detain Alanis. When the officer attempted to place handcuffs on him, he allegedly pulled away and a struggle began, during which both the officer and suspect fell to the ground. The officer called for emergency backup, a Pomona police unit arrived in less than a minute, and Alanis was arrested for misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was then transported to the Claremont jail, where a records check showed he was on probation for vandalism. Alanis was issued citation for the resisting charge and after a call to the L.A. County Probation Department was transported to the Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles, where he remains in custody.
orangecountytribune.com
3-year-old girl fatally struck
A 26-year-old Westminster man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl in a car vs. pedestrian accident Friday night. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Goldenwest Street and 21st Street at 6:30 p.m. in response to a report of a collision.
Fontana Herald News
Officers arrest three persons following vehicle pursuit in San Bernardino
Officers in San Bernardino arrested three persons following a vehicle pursuit, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of H and 6th streets, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 5. The driver failed to yield, and a short...
3-year-old girl fatally struck by car in Westminster, driver arrested
A 3-year-old Westminster child is dead after she was struck by a car Friday evening, and the driver of that car is facing a manslaughter charge. The collision at Goldenwest and 21st streets occurred at about 6:30 p.m., and despite lifesaving efforts at the scene and at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, the girl succumbed […]
Man found stabbed to death in Orange County
Two suspects were arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in Stanton on Saturday. The victim is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects were identified as Mustafa Mohamedat Mohamed, 37, from Westminster and Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah Shahin, 37, from Santa […]
theavtimes.com
Authorities ID two women killed in AV traffic crash
SUN VILLAGE – Authorities have identified two women who were killed Thursday afternoon when a pickup truck ran a stop sign and crashed into their vehicle in the Sun Village area. Ericka Gonzalez, 26, of Lake Los Angeles, and Esmeralda Rangel, 23, of Littlerock, were pronounced dead at the...
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly burglarized restaurants in Yucaipa and Rialto is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga
A Huntington Park man who allegedly burglarized two Corky’s restaurants in Yucaipa and Rialto in November was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 28, 2022, the suspect, 28-year-old Angel Chavez, and another man allegedly shattered the patio...
2urbangirls.com
Two men arrested after stabbing man to death in Orange County
STANTON, Calif. – A man was stabbed to death Saturday in Stanton and two suspects were later arrested. The man in his 40s was stabbed multiple times about 12:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Katella Avenue, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw. “He was quickly...
Fontana Herald News
Teenage girl who threatened to jump off freeway overpass in Redlands is removed from danger
A teenage girl who was armed with a kitchen knife threatened to jump off a freeway overpass in Redlands but was safely removed from danger by police, according to the Redlands Police Department. The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 4, when police received a call of a suicidal...
Shooting of 2 Victims in Valinda Under Investigation
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Sation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of two victims late Friday night, Jan. 6, in the city of Valinda. LASD Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call regarding a...
Pregnant Calif. Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting on Her Way to a Party with Her Dad
Marissa Perez, 25, was preparing to become a mom in June A pregnant California woman was shot and killed last week as she was heading out to a birthday party with her father. Marissa Perez, 25, was killed around 7:30 pm on Dec. 29 in Artesia, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau. Perez was in the passenger side of a vehicle while her father was driving to pick up a birthday cake, ABC7 reports. An unknown driver allegedly pulled up beside Perez's car and...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in freeway crash in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. – A 48-year-old Pomona man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Pomona before sunrise Thursday. The crash was reported at about 5:15 a.m. near Kellogg Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was identified as Anthony Cesena...
Watch: Memorial service for fallen Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department held a memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero on Friday. Cordero's mother, Rebecca Cordero, delivered an emotional message of remembrance, saying, "I'm so sorry, son." "You never wanted the spotlight, angel baby,'' she said tearfully. "Your tributes are well deserved. They respect your service and sacrifice. Your life was The post Watch: Memorial service for fallen Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero appeared first on KESQ.
Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance
A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
theavtimes.com
Palmdale man sentenced to life in prison for 1993 fire that killed 10 in Los Angeles
A 49-year-old Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 6, to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ramiro Alberto...
Comments / 0