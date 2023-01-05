ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

KSLTV

Pedestrian fatally dragged by TRAX train near City Creek station

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority confirmed that a person was hit by a train near City Creek Center Saturday evening. According to UTA’s Lt. John Morrow, a man in his mid-60s was traveling alone on the Northbound blueline with a bike. When he got off the train, the man lost his balance and fell backward between two train cars. and was dragged.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, SR 210, SR 190 traction laws lifted

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have reported that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday following avalanche mitigation. While travelers are welcome, representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation said they should continue to expect uphill travel delays for both canyons...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Dump truck tips over, crashes onto UTA bus

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto a Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Little Cottonwood Canyon closes for midday avalanche mitigation

SANDY, Utah — Traffic lights, headlights and taillights set the scene going into Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday morning as skiers and snowboarders waited. “Probably about a cool 30 minutes right now,” said Michael Ortega. The line to get up the Cottonwood canyons may have seemed to stretch a...
SANDY, UT
KPCW

Semi truck crash causes delays on I-80, no injuries

Jackknifed semi truck spills load of metal on I-80 eastbound Friday morning. The Park City Fire District responded to I-80 eastbound near Jeremy Ranch to a jackknifed semi truck around 6:15 a.m. Friday. The truck was carrying metal and the crash caused it to scatter across two lanes. Four other...
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
FARMINGTON, UT
KSLTV

Cabin owners left in the cold by broken propane promises

OAKLEY, Utah — The stories are similar: owners of rural homes scheduled propane deliveries, but weeks went by with no phone calls and no deliveries. Jeff Campbell had been working on some upgrades to his family’s cabin near Oakley. While he would normally close up the cabin for winter, he needed to keep it heated while workers completed the projects.
OAKLEY, UT
KSLTV

1 killed in SLC house fire

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed in a structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to Chad Jepperson, a PIO with Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire started just before 3 p.m. at 323 E. Williams Ave. The second-alarm fire had a moderate amount of smoke coming from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

