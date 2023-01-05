Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Pedestrian fatally dragged by TRAX train near City Creek station
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority confirmed that a person was hit by a train near City Creek Center Saturday evening. According to UTA’s Lt. John Morrow, a man in his mid-60s was traveling alone on the Northbound blueline with a bike. When he got off the train, the man lost his balance and fell backward between two train cars. and was dragged.
KUTV
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, SR 210, SR 190 traction laws lifted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have reported that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday following avalanche mitigation. While travelers are welcome, representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation said they should continue to expect uphill travel delays for both canyons...
kjzz.com
Off-road vehicle causes thousands of dollars worth of damage at new West Jordan park
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A new park in West Jordan sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage after officials said an off-road vehicle drove on the grass. Officials with the city said on Dec. 19 that tire marks were spotted in the grass at Maple Hills Park. "It...
KUTV
GALLERY: Dump truck tips over, crashes onto UTA bus
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto a Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of...
KSLTV
Little Cottonwood Canyon closes for midday avalanche mitigation
SANDY, Utah — Traffic lights, headlights and taillights set the scene going into Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday morning as skiers and snowboarders waited. “Probably about a cool 30 minutes right now,” said Michael Ortega. The line to get up the Cottonwood canyons may have seemed to stretch a...
‘Extremely icy conditions’: UHP troopers responding to large number of crashes
Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers are reportedly responding to a large number of crashes on Salt Lake County freeways due to "extremely icy conditions."
KSLTV
Residents raise questions as UDOT lays out options for future Farmington interchange
FARMINGTON, Utah — City Hall’s council chambers drew a full house Thursday night as residents showed up to a community meeting to raise questions about the Utah Department of Transportation’s future plans for a potential new interchange. UDOT is in the middle of what it has called...
Semi truck crash causes delays on I-80, no injuries
Jackknifed semi truck spills load of metal on I-80 eastbound Friday morning. The Park City Fire District responded to I-80 eastbound near Jeremy Ranch to a jackknifed semi truck around 6:15 a.m. Friday. The truck was carrying metal and the crash caused it to scatter across two lanes. Four other...
Park City Mountain officials release statement on employee killed in chairlift accident
Park City Mountain officials have released a statement on the tragic chairlift accident that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Christian Helger.
kjzz.com
Interstates reopen after semi crashes saturate morning traffic issues
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Road conditions left thousands of people delayed Friday morning as overnight rain turned to snow right as the morning commute began -- with crashes happening almost immediately and continuously. By 10 a.m., lanes on major highways had reopened after the Utah Highway Patrol responded...
PHOTOS: Unified Fire Authority crews respond to Taylorsville apartment fire
United Fire Authority crews responded to a Taylorsville apartment fire Friday morning.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN: 3,400 Utahns without power due to substation loss
A power outage is affecting 3,400 people in Snyderville and Summit Co., according to Rocky Mountain Power.
West Valley City man spits at car window in road rage, allegedly shoots at victim running away
A West Valley City man has been charged on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after he spat on another man's car window and then fired a shot at the victim when confronted.
kslnewsradio.com
January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
KSLTV
Cabin owners left in the cold by broken propane promises
OAKLEY, Utah — The stories are similar: owners of rural homes scheduled propane deliveries, but weeks went by with no phone calls and no deliveries. Jeff Campbell had been working on some upgrades to his family’s cabin near Oakley. While he would normally close up the cabin for winter, he needed to keep it heated while workers completed the projects.
Gizmodo
Who Is Planting Weird Antennas All Over the Foothills of Salt Lake City?
Try to figure this one out: it would appear that somebody is installing antenna-equipped rigs all over the foothills of Salt Lake City. Local government officials are stumped as to who is responsible or what the rigs are for. They also seem to be pretty annoyed to have to keep taking the shit down.
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
Thieves involved in yoga studio thefts arrested in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Suspects Nathaniel James-Dessault and Jennifer Bateman were in possession of two stolen vehicles and arrested by Woods Cross Police at their Bountiful hotel earlier today. They are […]
KSLTV
1 killed in SLC house fire
SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed in a structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to Chad Jepperson, a PIO with Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire started just before 3 p.m. at 323 E. Williams Ave. The second-alarm fire had a moderate amount of smoke coming from...
kslnewsradio.com
Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
