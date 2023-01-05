Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Buffalo Bills trainer who saved Damar Hamlin’s life has connection to Ohio State
BUFFALO, New York (WCMH) — Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington is receiving praise for saving Damar Hamlin’s life Monday by providing CPR after Hamlin collapsed on the field. Kellington was a graduate student at Ohio State from 2002-04 and served as an athletic trainer for the field hockey and women’s lacrosse programs. Hamlin […]
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Bills to honor Damar Hamlin during game against Patriots
The Bills' game against the Patriots will be held Sunday, January 8 at Highmark Stadium.
Damar Hamlin remains center stage of key Bills-Pats matchup
When the host Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., whatever happens between the
Fox 19
Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Buffalo Bills released an update on safety Damar Hamlin’s condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. They stated that Damar “is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition.”. Since Monday, Hamlin has been at...
Doctors say Damar Hamlin has made 'substantial improvement' over past 24 hours
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Doctors at UC Health in Cincinnati says Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin has made 'substantial improvement' over past 24 hours. Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle in the game against the Bengals. He was resuscitated on the field as teammates surrounded him, shielding him from public view.
Watch: Jaguars, Titans join in group prayer for Bills' Damar Hamlin
A day after the NFL announced league-wide tributes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans joined for a group prayer before a Saturday night contest for the AFC South title. About a half hour before kickoff, the Titans and Jaguars met at midfield to pray...
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, remains in critical condition
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
Sense of relief and new hope for Hamlin's recovery shared by fans in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — With Damar Hamlin seeing what doctors described as “remarkable improvement” a feeling of relief was expressed by Buffalo Bills players and fans across the globe Thursday evening. People who have been posting signs and messages of support outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center or...
Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin's MNF collapse
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The intersection of prayer and sports has been especially prominent in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during an NFL game. All 32 NFL teams have included “Pray for Damar” on their Twitter avatars. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky prayed for the Buffalo Bills’ safety on live TV. Countless fans and other concerned observers said on social media they were praying, and dozens linked arms outside his Cincinnati hospital.
Damar Hamlin's foundation surpases $7M in donations
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin's foundation continued getting donations Wednesday, with the total pushing toward $7 million raised in only the two days since the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Thursday morning, the total passed $7 million. Some NFL teams...
What uniforms the Bills, Patriots will wear in Week 18
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will wear during their Week 18 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. New England Patriots (8-8) ** Assumed selection as Patriots did not officially announce their uniform selection. Buffalo Bills (12-3)
Football fans grapple with violent side of a beloved sport
NEW YORK — The harrowing scenes of Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse after suffering cardiac arrest has forced some fans to yet again confront a truth they’ve always known but hated to think about: Football, a game with violence in its DNA, can go from exciting and joyous to dark and tragic in a flash.
Hamlin responds to supporters ahead of first Bills game since his collapse
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest, it left both the Bills and football fans everywhere in heartbreak. "It was kind of devastating (to watch the team) with the tears in their eyes, the reaction to their teammate on the field," Bills fan Dan Clever said.
