Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Comment on Vince McMahon's WWE Return
Vince McMahon is officially back. Reports surfaced that the longtime WWE Chairman was intending to return to the company late last year, as he believed he received bad advice regarding his retirement this past summer. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that a McMahon comeback was imminent, as he planned to return to WWE to assist with a potential sale of the company. The report added that McMahon would not approve or support any sale of WWE's media rights unless he had executive power in the decision.
WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Goes Off on Sami Zayn and Receives Royal Rumble Challenge
The Bloodline kicked off tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that is meant quite literally. Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn all immediately hit the ring and started destroying the set of SmackDown, and that led to Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman. Everyone was upset after last week's loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena, but Reigns was livid, and went off on Zayn for taking the pin and making guarantees. He was later interrupted by Kevin Owens, and that resulted in Owens challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match isn't official yet, but it seems like a lock to happen.
Cody Rhodes' WWE Return Plans Have Reportedly Changed
Cody Rhodes still hasn't wrestled since suffering his torn pec at last year's Hell in a Cell, but he's managed to appear on the last two weeks of Monday Night Raw. He gave his first interview in months during Raw's "Best of 2022" special, then was featured on this week's Raw in a "Road to Recovery" video package. Said video ended with confirmation that another special would air on next week's Raw.
Vince McMahon Officially Returns to WWE
The Vince McMahon saga took another interesting turn this morning, with news that he is officially back on WWE's Board of Directors. News broke on January 5th that Vince McMahon had been plotting his return to WWE following his departure on July 22, 2022. Despite the WWE Board of Directors' investigation of multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, the Wall Street Journal reported last month that McMahon was planning to make a comeback to the WWE under the belief that he received bad legal advice and that the entire scandal would blow over. With all of that as a backdrop, a new SEC filing shows McMahon is now back with the company.
Major Championship Match Added to WWE's Royal Rumble
Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown started things off in a big way, and it didn't take long for WWE to make a major Championship match official for Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's biggest events of the year, so you knew a few Titles would be on the line in some form or fashion. What wasn't known was if Roman Reigns would end up defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship there, but that will thankfully be the case, as tonight a match between Reigns and Kevin Owens for the Championship was made official by WWE and Adam Pearce.
Is Saturday Night Live Back Live Yet?
The cast and crew of Saturday Night Live have been on an extended holiday break since mid-December. That break will last for a few more weeks as the live sketch comedy isn't set to return to 30 Rock until later this month. As is standard, NBC will instead air two classic SNL episodes in lieu of a new episode.
New Batman Game Announced
A new Batman game will hit tabletops later this year. Chaos in Gotham City is a new Batman-themed trick-taking game in which players try to collect Chaos Points while trying to avoid collecting Batman points. The game uses a deck consisting of 40 cards, which has four suits and are numbered from 1 to 10. At the start of each round, a trump suit is determined and players try to take tricks to claim location cards by playing the highest card of a chosen suit, although many higher cards come with a Batman point attached. At the end of a round, players count the number of Batman points on all the cards they've collected. The player with the most Batman points doesn't score any Chaos Points, but everyone else collects points. Gameplay continues for a number of rounds equal to the number of players, and the player with the most Chaos Points wins. Players can also use their special Villain card to help manipulate play in their favor.
Naruto: Kakashi's Chidori Comes to Life in Viral Tech Demo
The anime industry has plenty of teachers on hand, but few can call themselves more popular than Kakashi. Since his debut, the Naruto sensei has been a popular pick with fans, and he's only grown bigger over the years. These days, it seems Kakashi is one of the fandom's top mascots, and a viral tech demo has found a way to bring the hero's Chidori to life.
Top AEW Stars Have Reportedly Not Entered Negotiations For New Contracts
While the first three years of All Elite Wrestling saw the company essentially only add talent, year four was a different story. 2022 kicked off with the departure of Cody Rhodes, an executive vice president and spiritual founder of the promotion, as the American Nightmare made his way back to WWE. Other originals like Marko Stunt and Joey Janela were informed that AEW would not be renewing their contracts, and both men returned to the independent scene. Midcard talent like Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo reportedly had desires to exit as well, but both men remain on AEW's books as of this writing.
Top NJPW Star Teases Exiting The Company Soon
While New Japan Pro Wrestling is a juggernaut in the world of professional wrestling, the far east promotion has struggled to retain its western talent. Top stars like AJ Styles and Kenny Omega departed for WWE and AEW, respectively, just months after being at the pinnacle of NJPW. Notable tag teams like the Good Brothers and the Young Bucks also migrated away from New Japan in the late 2010s. Despite its roster's revolving door, NJPW has successfully created new gaijin stars in recent years with junior Will Ospreay and young lion Jay White successfully ascending to the heavyweight main event scene.
WWE Releases New Royal Rumble Poster, Some Convinced It's Teasing Return of The Rock
WWE is gearing up for one of its biggest events of the year in the Royal Rumble, and now they've released a slick new poster for it. The new poster features stars like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and more, and overall it's a fantastic-looking poster. The thing is some fans are talking more about who isn't featured thanks to the overall theme of the poster, which is set in a storm and features several bolts of lightning. Some WWE fans on social media are taking that lightning as a reference to the most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment himself The Rock, taking it as a hint that he could be showing up.
WWE's The Usos Overcome Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to Retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles on SmackDown
WWE's The Bloodline got a lot of attention on tonight's episode of SmackDown, opening the show and bringing it to a close with a match for Title gold. It would be The Usos putting their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against a team of SmackDown favorites in Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Both have been thorns in the Bloodline's side for a while, and the impressive duo would give The Usos a run for their money at several parts of this match, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough to overcome The Usos, who retained their WWE Tag Team Championships.
AEW's The Acclaimed Take Shot at Vince McMahon, Retain Tag Team Titles at Battle of the Belts V
AEW's Battle of the Belts V started in style with fan favorites The Acclaimed defending their AEW Tag Team Championships against the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, though Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt were also at ringside and would play a part in how things went down. Luckily The Acclaimed also had Billy Gunn by their side, and before they even hit the ring Caster would take a shot at Jarrett, saying in his opening rap that "Jeff Jarrett is worse than Vince McMahon". At one point Singh would chokeslam the Champs and Dutt would even try and referee the match, though Aubrey Edwards helped balance things out, and ultimately the Champs would retain their Championships. Here's how it all went down.
An Official Vinland Saga/Northman Crossover Has Arrived
When Robert Eggers released his brutal viking movie last year, The Northman, anime fans couldn't help but notice that the bloody tale had quite a bit in common with the story of Thorfinn, the protagonist of the anime franchise, Vinland Saga. With the anime series preparing to return with its second season in a few days, what might be the most surreal crossover of all time has happened as the stars of Vinland Saga have provided commentary on the trailer for The Northman, even going so far as to say how the story mimics their own.
Magnum P.I. Season 5 Debuts First Teaser After Being Saved From Cancellation
Magnum P.I. just debuted the first look at the show after it got saved from cancellation by NBC and Peacock. It was a long road here, but the co-production deal between Universal and CBS Studios ended up saving the show. Last year, in May, the show got cancelled and the Internet erupted with calls to bring the show back. Well, both sides hit the negotiation table and there was a deal hammered out. For a second there, it looked like USA Network might enter the fray as the entity to save Magnum. But NBC decided that it's streaming service could use another beloved show with instant name recognition. Now, fans can look forward to getting their fix on February 19 on both the network and Peacock. Check out the new teaser for yourself down below!
WWE's Charlotte Flair Retains SmackDown Women's Title in Surprise Challenge
After eight months away, Charlotte Flair made her grand and unexpected return to WWE during last week's SmackDown, and it was certainly a show-stopping return. Not only did she jump in the ring with Ronda Rousey, but she would challenge her to a Title match and ultimately take her SmackDown Women's Championship, and tonight fans got a glimpse at what's next for the Champion. That led to a challenge from Sonya Deville for Flair's Title, calling Flair's 14th Title win into question since she beat a tired and hurting Rousey. Flair accepted her challenge and then decided to have the match tonight, and you can find out how everything played out below.
The New Day's Debate About Twins Comes Roaring Back
A years-old debate between WWE's Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E of The New Day came roaring back this week. Fans of their Feel The Power Podcast will likely recall an episode where they brought on Jimmy and Jey Uso, where it was mentioned that Jimmy was born first and was a minute away from technically being born the day before Jey. This caused some confusion over whether or not twins have to be born on the same day in order to be considered twins (they don't), and their debate wound up generating nearly 400,000 views on YouTube.
