ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Reno

Chain controls in effect on Sierra highways

Chain controls are in effect eastbound Kingvale to Boca and westbound from Truckee to Rainbow. Chain controls are in effect at the following locations:. Cisco Grove at the Nevada state line. Westbound I-80 Truckee to Eagle Lakes. SR-20 Vista Point/Washington Rd. to I-80 Jct. US -50 Fred's Place to Meyers...
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX Reno

Douglas County announces change in flood call center hours

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The hours of operation for the flood call center in Douglas County has been changed Tuesday. Flood call center hours is now from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday - Friday. Residents can call and report any non-emergency-related flood...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

I-80 reopens in the Sierra

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Update as of 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11:. I-80 has reopened to passenger vehicles with chain controls eastbound at Colfax and westbound at the Nevada state line. The highway was closed Tuesday morning because of whiteout driving conditions. Original story:. Interstate 80 is closed in...
COLFAX, CA
FOX Reno

Major rockslide shuts down State Route 208 in Yerington

YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A major rockslide has shut down State Route 208 in Yerington Tuesday night. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said to expect an extended closure in the area from Hudson Aurora Road to State Route 339 between Wellington and Yerington. For...
YERINGTON, NV
FOX Reno

Storey County schools delayed Monday morning

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Storey County School District schools are on a 2-hour delay on Jan. 9 because of winter weather. A resolution declaring a state of emergency in Storey County because of severe weather was approved on Jan. 6.
FOX Reno

City council confirms Kathryn Nance as Reno's chief of police

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno city council has officially confirmed Kathryn Nance as chief of police. Nance comes to the Biggest Little City after serving as the Stockton Police Department's deputy chief of operations. She is the first woman to ever lead the department.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno Justice Court reopens after brief evacuation due to suspected gas leak

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Justice Court in downtown is open again after a brief evacuation due to a suspected gas leak. The court will be contacting people to reschedule hearings that were planned for this morning. If you don't hear from them within the next 24 hours, please call the courthouse.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Douglas County armed robbery suspect arrested in Reno

MINDEN, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) has arrested a man for a robbery that occurred at a Walmart in northern Douglas County on December 30, 2022. According to DCSO, the suspect was identified as Curtis Brahic. During the investigation, information was...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Officer hospitalized, suspect dead after shooting in west Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An officer is in serious condition and a suspect is dead after a shooting in west Reno late Sunday night. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the Southridge Apartments off Sky Valley Drive just before 6:30 p.m. on the report of suspicious circumstances.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy