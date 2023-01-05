Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Chain controls in effect on Sierra highways
Chain controls are in effect eastbound Kingvale to Boca and westbound from Truckee to Rainbow. Chain controls are in effect at the following locations:. Cisco Grove at the Nevada state line. Westbound I-80 Truckee to Eagle Lakes. SR-20 Vista Point/Washington Rd. to I-80 Jct. US -50 Fred's Place to Meyers...
Gov. Lombardo orders northern Nevada state offices to close early due to inclement weather
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered all state offices in northern Nevada to close early due to inclement weather. All offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties will be closed starting at 3 p.m. on January 10. Lombardo urges residents to follow the...
Nevada Transportation Board approves transportation projects, creating hundreds of jobs
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Transportation Board of Directors has approved multiple Nevada highway projects that will create hundreds of jobs within the state. The initiative was approved during Monday's Board of Directors meeting, where it was announced that the projects would collectively support 413 jobs for a year.
Douglas County announces change in flood call center hours
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The hours of operation for the flood call center in Douglas County has been changed Tuesday. Flood call center hours is now from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday - Friday. Residents can call and report any non-emergency-related flood...
No timeline for reopening State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon after massive rockslide
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation said there is no timeline for reopening State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon in Lyon County after massive rockslide. Likely due to recent moisture, a landslide and rockfall fell across nearly 400 feet of roadway between...
I-80 reopens in the Sierra
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Update as of 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11:. I-80 has reopened to passenger vehicles with chain controls eastbound at Colfax and westbound at the Nevada state line. The highway was closed Tuesday morning because of whiteout driving conditions. Original story:. Interstate 80 is closed in...
Major rockslide shuts down State Route 208 in Yerington
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A major rockslide has shut down State Route 208 in Yerington Tuesday night. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said to expect an extended closure in the area from Hudson Aurora Road to State Route 339 between Wellington and Yerington. For...
Operations back up and running at Reno-Tahoe Intl. Airport after FAA grounds all flights
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Things are slowly getting back to normal at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights for several hours on Wednesday morning. The nationwide computer outages started impacting airports across the United States late Tuesday night. "All...
Storey County schools delayed Monday morning
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Storey County School District schools are on a 2-hour delay on Jan. 9 because of winter weather. A resolution declaring a state of emergency in Storey County because of severe weather was approved on Jan. 6.
City council confirms Kathryn Nance as Reno's chief of police
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno city council has officially confirmed Kathryn Nance as chief of police. Nance comes to the Biggest Little City after serving as the Stockton Police Department's deputy chief of operations. She is the first woman to ever lead the department.
Reno Justice Court reopens after brief evacuation due to suspected gas leak
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Justice Court in downtown is open again after a brief evacuation due to a suspected gas leak. The court will be contacting people to reschedule hearings that were planned for this morning. If you don't hear from them within the next 24 hours, please call the courthouse.
Douglas County armed robbery suspect arrested in Reno
MINDEN, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) has arrested a man for a robbery that occurred at a Walmart in northern Douglas County on December 30, 2022. According to DCSO, the suspect was identified as Curtis Brahic. During the investigation, information was...
Officer hospitalized, suspect dead after shooting in west Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An officer is in serious condition and a suspect is dead after a shooting in west Reno late Sunday night. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the Southridge Apartments off Sky Valley Drive just before 6:30 p.m. on the report of suspicious circumstances.
No injuries reported after 19-car crash shuts down Galena Creek Bridge
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northbound I-580 is closed between Bowers area on Exit 16 in Washoe Valley and Mt. Rose Highway in south Reno after a multiple vehicle crash Tuesday evening. According to the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, 19 cars were involved in the...
