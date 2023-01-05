Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this weekKristen WaltersAlbertville, AL
“Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSAlabama State
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
weisradio.com
Four Warriors reach double figures in 66-47 boys basketball victory over Southside
CENTRE – Jack Amos scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Cherokee County Warriors to a 66-47 boys basketball victory over visiting Southside of Gadsden on Saturday. Malachi Horton added 14 points for the Warriors (9-4). Cade Hopper also connected on three treys and had 11 points....
weisradio.com
Collinsville sweeps Cedar Bluff in Saturday basketball action
COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville Panthers swept Cedar Bluff in varsity basketball action on Saturday. The Panther boys posted a 49-41 victory, while the Lady Panthers earned a 49-23 win. In the boys game, Collinsville went on an 18-4 first quarter run only to see Cedar Bluff rally to take...
weisradio.com
Sand Rock boys hold off late Spring Garden surge in overtime
SPRING GARDEN – In the early stages of the third quarter of their basketball game at Spring Garden on Friday night, the Sand Rock Wildcats looked as if they might pull away from the Panthers. Already with a six-point halftime advantage, the Wildcats connected on four 3-pointers in the...
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff boys best Pleasant Valley, 52-31
CEDAR BLUFF – Caleb Tucker tallied 12 points and Bucky Leek added 11 to lead the Cedar Bluff Tigers to a 52-31 boys basketball victory over visiting Pleasant Valley on Thursday. Eli McFry managed eight points for the Tigers. Kade Browning had seven points and MJ Adams finished with...
weisradio.com
Amos leads Warriors past Cleburne County
CENTRE – Jack Amos scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Cherokee County Warriors past Cleburne County 72-30 in area basketball action on Thursday. Landon Caldwell added 11 points for the Warriors (8-4). Eli Martin netted nine points. Cade Hopper and Jaden Wilson both scored seven points. Jackson Neyman finished with six points.
Crimson Tide baseball to take over Toyota Field
The Tide will be rolling into Toyota Field this year for a matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
wbrc.com
Lane closure cleared on I-59 north near Springville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The road is no longer closed, according to ALEA. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a wreck involving a commercial vehicle and one other car has caused a lane closure on I-59 NB. The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. near mile marker 156 in Springville....
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
southerntorch.com
If You Build It, They Will Come
FORT PAYNE - For five years Dustin and Dana Dobbins have been steadily. making their most recent property purchase visitor friendly. There was no. plan in place when they purchased the property to one day turn it into a. public place for others to enjoy. It has turned out to...
WAFF
Two injured in Huntsville crash Saturday morning
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in Huntsville. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were injured this morning when the vehicle they were in left the roadway. HEMSI and Huntsville Fire and Rescue received a call...
Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar -- one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar -- one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken. So,...
southerntorch.com
Isbell Rides Off Into Sunset
FORT PAYNE, ALA.-- On December 29, 2022, Dr. Blake Isbell walked out of the door at Isbell Medical Group for the last time. For a combined 106 years, a Dr. Isbell has been on hand to deliver babies in DeKalb County. Isbell Clinic opened it’s practice over 62 years ago. Dr. Blake Isbell was a doctor to many at Isbell Clinic for 39 ½ years.
WAAY-TV
Albertville Whataburger to host grand opening Saturday
Whataburger announced a new grand opening date for its first Albertville location. The restaurant will open to customers 11 a.m. Saturday at 6950 U.S. 431. Thursday's announcement comes after the restaurant postponed its original grand opening, which was set for Thursday. Learn more about the Albertville location and other locations...
WHNT-TV
Tornado Watch In Effect Until 4 AM For Parts Of The Tennessee Valley
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall and Etowah Counties until 4 a.m. Wednesday. This means that conditions are favorable for severe storms capable of producing a tornado. Stay with the Weather Authority as we track the next round of storms.
Body of man missing since Saturday pulled from the waters of an Alabama lake
The body of a man missing since Saturday was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments, the Huntsville Police Department confirmed.
Body found in Alabama lake identified as missing man
A man’s body was pulled from an Alabama lake Monday afternoon, police said. Huntsville police were called to Lady Ann Lake near the Colonial Grand Apartments on Monday afternoon after a man’s body was found in the pond. The man was identified as Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, who was...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
By all accounts, the reception at our nation’s capital honoring the swearing-in of Congressman-elect Dale Strong was top notch. It’s too bad the newly elected U.S. representative had to miss it due to being on the floor casting votes in the numerous Speaker ballots. That’s right, due to the Speaker of the House election log jam, the D.C. reception to honor the swearing-in had no swearing-in and no Congressman Strong. We hear Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was able to attend the event much to the delight of well-wishers and attendees.
Two Alabama teens dead after separate wrecks Sunday night
Two Alabama teenagers were killed Sunday night in two separate car crashes, police said. A 17-year-old boy was killed when the 2020 Dodge Charger he was driving struck a 2011 Dodge Ram truck, state troopers said. Both vehicles struck a ditch after the collision and caught fire at approximately 9:15...
