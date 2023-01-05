Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Familiarity all over in top 25 Iowa State – Oklahoma matchup
In today’s age of college basketball, it would be difficult to find a game with as much familiarity in different teams as Sunday’s matchup between No. 11 Iowa State and No. 17 Oklahoma. When the two teams square off in Norman (2:00 p.m. ESPN2), Ashley Joens will line...
cyclonefanatic.com
STANZ: Kalscheur’s shot saves Iowa State upset in Fort Worth
Jan 7, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) hits the game-winning shot with TCU Horned Frogs guard Micah Peavy (0) defending during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports. Iowa State was on the verge of...
cyclonefanatic.com
Tip-Off with CW: Iowa State at TCU
Will Iowa State make it 3-0 in the Big 12? Here is a quick-hitting preview and prediction for tomorrow’s 1 p.m. tip at TCU from Chris Williams courtesy of Iowa Events Center.
cyclonefanatic.com
Cyclones win 37-7 at home over Wyoming
Jan. 7: Julien Broderson pins his opponent No. Hayden Hastings of WYO in 22 seconds in dual in Hilton Coliseum / Photo by Jacqueline Cordova. Iowa State continues its win streak at home after notching a 37-7 win over the Wyoming Cowboys. That marks 13 straight in Big 12 action...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football earns pledge from standout JUCO Edge
Iowa football didn’t have to look too far for its latest transfer commitment. The Hawkeyes earned a pledge from an in-state product on Friday. Iowa Western Community College resides in Council Bluffs, Iowa and that’s where the latest Iowa transfer is from. Jackson Filer is now a Hawkeye.
kmaland.com
Iowa flips OL Parker from Virginia
(Iowa City) -- Iowa football received a transfer commitment from offensive lineman Daijon Parker on Saturday. Parker comes to Iowa City from Saginaw Valley State. He had originally committed to Virginia.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana plummets in latest Top 25 And 1 following loss to Iowa
I've remained higher than most on Indiana over the first two months of this season largely thanks to a combination of preseason expectations and a résumé that, as of Thursday morning, featured zero losses to teams ranked outside the top 15 at KenPom.com. But IU now has a...
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following 21-point comeback win over Indiana
The Hawkeyes completed the third-largest comeback in school history as they take down No. 15 Indiana 91-89 after trailing by as many as 21 points. Following the win, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss how they did it, impressive play from freshman Josh Dix and much more.
Video, Transcript: Fran McCaffery Indiana Postgame
Iowa Coach Discusses Thursday Victory Against Hoosiers
cyclonefanatic.com
Ryan Clanton officially named as Iowa State offensive line coach
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has named Ryan Clanton, who served as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at UNI the past five seasons, the offensive line coach for the Cyclones. Clanton saw a pair of his offensive linemen picked in the first three rounds...
Iowa Lands Another Quarterback From The Transfer Portal
No position on the Iowa Hawkeye football team gets as much attention as the quarterback. The days of seeing Spencer Petras under center are over. The Hawkeyes have added some nice talent at the position and have also seen quarterbacks leave the Iowa program. The talent portal has provided Iowa with another option at the signal caller position.
hawkeyesports.com
No. 2 Hawkeyes Down Illinois in B1G Opener
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Senior Tony Cassioppi stalled out Illinois’ Matt Wroblewski at the 5:57 mark of the third period to send the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team to a 25-19 victory over the Fighting Illini on Friday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The two teams split the...
Coach TV: Mike Woodson's full postgame press conference after Indiana's loss at Iowa
IOWA CITY, IA -- Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say following No. 15 Indiana's 91-89 loss at Iowa on Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
iastate.edu
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
1230kfjb.com
Tim Bell, Former Athletic Trainer for MCSD
With the light being shined on athletic trainers and doctors on the sideline after the Buffalo Bills game. Tim Bell, former athletic director of the Marshalltown Community School District, gives us a peek behind the curtain of how that works. He first wants to give a shout out. There were...
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
KCCI.com
Toppled semitruck closes intersection in Urbandale
URBANDALE, Iowa — Part of Hickman Road was closed on Thursday for a couple of hours after a semitruck carrying wind turbine parts tipped over. The northbound on-ramp to Interstate 80/35 was also shut down. Urbandale Police told KCCI that they wanted to make sure there was no damage...
Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Comments / 0