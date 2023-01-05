Rockford area hoops scores-Wednesday, Jan. 4
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Wednesday night, January 4 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
NIC-10 BOYS SCORES
Hononegah 69 Belvidere 37
Guilford 50 Belvidere North 39
Boylan 79 Freeport 52
East 65 Harlem 43
(Auburn and Jefferson had the night off)
UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS
Guilford 6-1
Boylan 6-1
Auburn 5-1
East 4-3
Harlem 4-3
Belvidere North 3-4
Belvidere 2-5
Freeport 2-5
Hononegah 2-5
Jefferson 0-6
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Stillman Valley 66 Marengo 30
Woodstock North 66 Byron 62
GIRLS SCORES
Rockford Lutheran 65 Belvidere 44
Byron 54 Rock Falls 44
Johnsburg 52 North Boone 27
Pecatonica 39 Aquin 38
Pearl City 43 Dakota 38 OT
Orangeville 40 Durand 9
Forreston 45 AFC 32
Amboy 50 Polo 37
Stillman Valley 62 Richmond-Burton 19
Marengo 39 Genoa-Kingston 29
Sycamore 46 Ottawa 43
Warren 42 Stockton 30
