Rockford area hoops scores-Wednesday, Jan. 4

I remember the day I won the world championship in marbles. Four of us from the neighborhood had gathered with our cat’s eyes, ades and clearies. Steelies were banned as they chipped the glass marbles. A circle was drawn in the dirt, we selected our favorite shooters and knuckled down. At the end of the match I had collected a handful of new marbles, yes it was keepsies, and declared myself the worlds champion. Now, if you have never counted down the final seconds as you shot for a championship winning basket or goal while playing alone, you can question the validity of my claim.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO