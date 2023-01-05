SINTON, Texas — Thursday's state championship celebration was a long time coming for the Sinton Pirates who finally had last summer's title recognized officially. The Pirates wanted to wait until the majority of the team could be back together and with colleges being on winter break, January was the perfect time. Sinton unveiled the championship banner on the outfield wall with the Pirates then being surprised with their championship rings after the ceremony. The rings originally weren't supposed to be in until next week according to Head Coach Adrian Alaniz.

