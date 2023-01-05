ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

IceRays falter late in ninth straight loss

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays' struggles continued Friday night in a 6-3 loss to the Odessa Jackalopes at the American Bank Center. The IceRays did show fight in the first two periods, tying the Jackalopes on three separate times before Odessa erupted for three goals in the third to put it away.
Sinton unveils baseball state championship banner, Pirates receive rings

SINTON, Texas — Thursday's state championship celebration was a long time coming for the Sinton Pirates who finally had last summer's title recognized officially. The Pirates wanted to wait until the majority of the team could be back together and with colleges being on winter break, January was the perfect time. Sinton unveiled the championship banner on the outfield wall with the Pirates then being surprised with their championship rings after the ceremony. The rings originally weren't supposed to be in until next week according to Head Coach Adrian Alaniz.
Talking with the XFL's Aaron Dilworth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Coastal Bend standout wide receiver Aaron Dilworth is continuing his pro career in the newest version of the XFL starting next month. The former Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelina and Flour Bluff Hornet was drafted in the fifth round by the Orlando Guardians earlier this week (38th overall). Dilworth spent this past season in the CFL and now is set to play in the third version of the league, the latest of which is co-owned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family got to ring in 2023 with a special new addition to their household. Elyssa Baxter and Brandon Alaniz welcomed newborn baby Eden Rose Alaniz into the world at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus...
Volunteers are needed for Veterans' wreath pick up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Veterans State Cemetery is asking the public's help for a good cause. Earlier this month thousands braved cold temperatures to lay out 4-thousand Christmas wreaths for our nation's heroes. Now they are asking your help to put those re-usable wreaths back into storage.
New Year, new you! Domingo Live talks exercise and fitness for a healthy 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Exercise isn't just for gym rats and fitness influencers – it's for everyone, and completely doable from the comfort of your own home!. Personal Nutrition Coach James Sandoval and his brother-in-law David Rasco joined us live to showcase easy exercises you can do from home and talk about how we can use exercise to make our lifestyles healthier in the new year.
Corpus Christi family makes 19 hours drive to get home after Southwest cancelation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Southwest Airlines cancelling all flights from Corpus Christi Tuesday, one family drove 19 hours because of their canceled flight. The Sandoval family drove 19 hours to get home after their flight from Phoenix, Arizona was canceled by Southwest. James Sandoval told 3NEWS that despite the long drive, he is still trying to remain positive.
Southwest sends two flights to CCIA passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Southwest Airlines have sent two planes to the Corpus Christi International Airport in an effort to help begin the process of moving passengers once again. These are the first planes that have been sent by the airline to help flyers who've been stranded. CCIA plans...
