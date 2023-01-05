Read full article on original website
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays' struggles continued Friday night in a 6-3 loss to the Odessa Jackalopes at the American Bank Center. The IceRays did show fight in the first two periods, tying the Jackalopes on three separate times before Odessa erupted for three goals in the third to put it away.
Sinton unveils baseball state championship banner, Pirates receive rings
SINTON, Texas — Thursday's state championship celebration was a long time coming for the Sinton Pirates who finally had last summer's title recognized officially. The Pirates wanted to wait until the majority of the team could be back together and with colleges being on winter break, January was the perfect time. Sinton unveiled the championship banner on the outfield wall with the Pirates then being surprised with their championship rings after the ceremony. The rings originally weren't supposed to be in until next week according to Head Coach Adrian Alaniz.
Moody boys, Carroll girls get afternoon zone wins
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Click the video above for highlights of Friday afternoon high school basketball.
Talking with the XFL's Aaron Dilworth
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Coastal Bend standout wide receiver Aaron Dilworth is continuing his pro career in the newest version of the XFL starting next month. The former Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelina and Flour Bluff Hornet was drafted in the fifth round by the Orlando Guardians earlier this week (38th overall). Dilworth spent this past season in the CFL and now is set to play in the third version of the league, the latest of which is co-owned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Local golf tournament fundraises for teen severely injured from ATV accident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A London ISD student critically injured in an ATV accident back in September remains hospitalized in Colorado tonight. But here at home, organizers of the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show hit the links Friday to help the family of Holden Weaver. Holden Weaver was severely...
The Port of Corpus Christi is running out of room
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lack of waterfront property is making it difficult for the Port of Corpus Christi to expand. San Patricio County Judge David Krebs told 3NEWS that land by the water is beginning to fill up -- creating a challenge for new businesses to move in.
'It's life or death': Corpus Christi health expert shares the benefits of learning CPR
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The act of performing CPR is what saved Buffalo Defensive back Damar Hamlin's life. While getting CPR certified is a hot topic, the American Heart Association of Corpus Christi is reminding people to stop by their CPR kiosk at La Palmera mall. The kiosk's purpose...
New game room regulations now in effect as of Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New game room regulations are now in effect for Nueces County, according to a press release from the county. The new regulations went into effect Monday, and go as listed:. Will only be able to operate 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 12:00 a.m. (midnight) Sunday through...
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family got to ring in 2023 with a special new addition to their household. Elyssa Baxter and Brandon Alaniz welcomed newborn baby Eden Rose Alaniz into the world at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus...
Volunteers are needed for Veterans' wreath pick up
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Veterans State Cemetery is asking the public's help for a good cause. Earlier this month thousands braved cold temperatures to lay out 4-thousand Christmas wreaths for our nation's heroes. Now they are asking your help to put those re-usable wreaths back into storage.
New Year, new you! Domingo Live talks exercise and fitness for a healthy 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Exercise isn't just for gym rats and fitness influencers – it's for everyone, and completely doable from the comfort of your own home!. Personal Nutrition Coach James Sandoval and his brother-in-law David Rasco joined us live to showcase easy exercises you can do from home and talk about how we can use exercise to make our lifestyles healthier in the new year.
Corpus Christi residents are encouraged to be mindful of veterans when using fireworks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As residents ring in the new year with family and friends this weekend, it is important to be mindful of local veterans. If residents plan on popping fireworks, they are reminded that the sound of the explosions can be triggering for some veterans. The sound...
Boar's Head and Yule Log festival returns to Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival tradition goes back over 200 years and happened today at The First Christian Church. The event is intended to mark the end of the Christmas Christian season. There were three shows with festive music, drama, dances, orchestra, and large choirs.
Corpus Christi family makes 19 hours drive to get home after Southwest cancelation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Southwest Airlines cancelling all flights from Corpus Christi Tuesday, one family drove 19 hours because of their canceled flight. The Sandoval family drove 19 hours to get home after their flight from Phoenix, Arizona was canceled by Southwest. James Sandoval told 3NEWS that despite the long drive, he is still trying to remain positive.
Condition of city bridges under review following Yorktown 'mud bridge' repairs
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The condition of the Yorktown mud bridge brings into question the safety and maintenance of other bridges throughout Corpus Christi. Wednesday it was learned that as soon as the incident happened the city's storm water department expedited the review of the condition of the other 67 bridges within the city.
Cats from all over the world attend International feline showcase
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The International Feline Showcase happened at the Omni Bayfront. 50 different breeds of pedigreed cats and household pets, totaling in almost 200-cats competed for best of the best. The cats came together from all over the country, including some from Germany. As well as 18-judges,...
Southwest sends two flights to CCIA passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Southwest Airlines have sent two planes to the Corpus Christi International Airport in an effort to help begin the process of moving passengers once again. These are the first planes that have been sent by the airline to help flyers who've been stranded. CCIA plans...
Community shows support during benefit for 11-year-old Amethyst Silva
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A benefit was held today for an 11-year-old girl that was shot in the early morning on New Year's Day. The benefit was hosted outside Taqueria Mi Ranchito and organizers said it will help the family pay for funeral costs. Less than a week after...
Mud bridge will be totally rebuilt in 2025; immediate fixes will take 3 months
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT has agreed to move up reconstruction of the Yorktown mud bridge to 2025, a year earlier than previously planned, according to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni. City of Corpus Christi officials held a news conference at the mud bridge on Wednesday morning to...
Highway 358 south near Bates Rd. closed after crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened. Highway 358 southbound near Bates Rd. is closed due to a crash, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. All drivers are being diverted to exit at Bates. Rd. No other information is known at this time. Stay with...
