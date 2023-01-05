Read full article on original website
Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into city bus
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence after crashing into a City bus Friday evening on Jan. 6, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway on reports of a traffic crash involving a City bus. Investigations […]
Deputies investigate police impersonator in Fremont County
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a report of an alleged police impersonator who stopped a motorist on Highway 115, Thursday evening on Jan. 5. The suspect is described as a White man, 20 to 30 years of age, with reddish hair in a mullet style and a thin […]
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
CSPD: Known offender arrested after traffic crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A traffic crash near North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard led Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers to an alleged known offender who was taken into custody. On Jan. 4 around 9:10 a.m., officers were called to the intersection near N. Academy Blvd. and N. Union Blvd., after a driver involved […]
Deputies investigate suspicious death on Reynolds Avenue, person of interest identified
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/07/2023 2:10 p.m. (FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — A man found dead late Friday night on Jan. 6, is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to FCSO. Based on information collected at the scene, FCSO says a person of interest has been identified and taken into custody. At approximately 9 p.m., deputies were […]
One injured in shooting between cars in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after two cars were involved in a shooting on the East Side on Friday, Jan. 6 that sent one person to the hospital. PCSO posted about the incident on Twitter, and said deputies were investigating a shots fired call involving at least two cars […]
Man spots his own stolen car, police arrest two
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two people on Friday, Jan. 6 after police say a man found his own car that had been stolen, with three people sitting inside. According to CSPD, just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Stetson Hills division responded to a suspicious vehicle call […]
WATCH: Stolen vehicle recovered by Colorado Springs police after foot chase
Teen boys arrested after armed home invasion in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Two teen boys have been arrested after an early morning armed home invasion on New Year’s Day in Fountain. According to the Fountain Police Department (FPD), around 2:09 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers with FPD were called by people living in the 6800 block of Red Deer Point, east of North Santa […]
Man suspected of dressing as a woman after robbing a Colorado Dollar General, police say
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of robbing a Dollar General in Pueblo before going across the street and dressing as a woman, according to Pueblo Police. The incident was reported on Wednesday at about 8:50 a.m. when officers were called to the store in the 2400 block of S. Prairie Ave. The store is west of Lake Minnequa. Police are reporting surveillance video showed a man wearing a black hoodie along with a black and red flannel shirt robbing the store before running across the street to the Pueblo Village Apartments.
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive suspended after arrest
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve in Douglas County. Olive was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for investigation of third-degree assault late Dec. 31, 2022.Olive joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was in a non-patrol assignment prior to the incident. He has been suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol. The determination of final charges will be made by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Pueblo County Sheriff searching for shoplifting suspect
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of shoplifting at the Pueblo West Walmart. PCSO said the woman left the store with a full cart of electronics and left the area in a black Jeep Liberty If you know her, call […]
Police search for answers in 1983 cold case involving two deceased individuals in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are still searching for answers in a 1983 cold case involving two deceased individuals in Colorado Springs. On Jan. 6, 1983, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were notified of a deceased body found in a dumpster in the 3900 block of Harmony Dr., just after 1 p.m. The post Police search for answers in 1983 cold case involving two deceased individuals in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Father and five-year-old son identified in Teller County murder-suicide
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The two people found dead in Teller County on Thursday, Jan. 5 have been identified as a father and his five-year-old son, who investigators say died in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), around 9 p.m. on Jan. 5, the sheriff’s office was notified that 53-year-old […]
Police activity near I-25 and Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs tied to a traffic stop with stolen vehicle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence near I-25 and Garden of the Gods on Thursday in Colorado Springs. KKTV 11 News learned about the activity after several concerned viewers reached out. Police had part of Rusina Road closed down at about 11:15 a.m. A spokesperson for CSPD says the incident was tied to a traffic stop. A lieutenant at a CSPD substation added the vehicle was believed to be stolen. An officer at the scene reported the suspect tried to run but was captured.
Second fire sparks at residence near Cimarron, shed burned down last weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters respond to a second fire at a residence near Cimarron in a week. Firefighters responded to an abandoned home on 9th Street around 2:30am Sunday. Firefighters believe a homeless fire got out of control. 25 people, including three engines, two trucks, police and medics all responded to put this fire out.
Suspect gets stolen vehicle stuck running from police
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after finding a stolen car on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 5. On Thursday around 10:55 a.m. officers in the area of 4700 block of Rusina Road near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road, saw a reported stolen vehicle. Officers saw a […]
Murder-suicide victim intified
TELLER COUNTY–The Teller County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a murder-suicide as a 5-year-old boy. Thursday afternoon, officials announced a suspicious death investigation in Florissant west of Woodland Park. Deputies have identified the child as Liam Brueche and the suspect as his father, William Brueche. Authorities were called Wednesday night when Brueche missed his court-ordered child exchange time. They attempted a welfare check but could not find them. Officers continued to search throughout the night. Just after midnight Thursday, investigators found the father and son deceased in a vehicle.
WATCH: Murder-suicide investigation in Teller County
Human trafficking case in Colorado Springs, police seek potential victims
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking other potential victims to come forward as they investigate a human trafficking and pimping case. Police shared a photo of 39-year-old Luture Marquese Evans. His arrest came after a months-long investigation and police believe he victimized several women in Colorado Springs and across the country.
