Providence forward Bryce Hopkins (23) drives to the basket against UConn guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Providence, R.I. Providence won 73-61. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa

PROVIDENCE — The UConn men’s basketball team was looking to get back into the win column Wednesday night.

But the Huskies ran into a buzzsaw in the form of Providence sophomore Bryce Hopkins.

Hopkins finished with a game-high 27 points as the Friars topped the fourth-ranked Huskies 73-61 before an announced crowd of 12,400 at Amica Mutual Pavilion.