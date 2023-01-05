ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU vs. Georgia preview, Bobby Petrino hired at Texas A&M & fans won't be able to tailgate at the National Championship game

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXqmP_0k40YYSl00

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have their full breakdown of the biggest game of the year as the TCU Horned Frogs face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Before getting into the preview, the guys provide details for their upcoming live show in Los Angeles at the CFP Main Stage. As fun as the Playoff Fan Central activities will be, Sofi Stadium and the CFP are not allowing fans at the game to tailgate beforehand causing much consternation ahead of college football's biggest game. This decision disappointed the guys greatly, prompting the show to offer alternatives to tailgating close to the stadium.

In non-CFP title news, the disingenuous grifter is back in the FBS, as Bobby Petrino is being hired by the Texas A&M Aggies to be the next offensive coordinator in College Station & the NCAA Transformation Committee has proposed a possible expansion to the March Madness bracket. The fellas wish the committee luck as they try to tamper with the most popular tournament in America.

The show then breaks down the upcoming national championship between the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs. TCU will try to create as much mayhem against the rock-solid Georgia team in a David vs. Goliath re-enactment this upcoming Monday.

Lastly, a road trip went poorly for a married couple in Thailand after a miscommunication during a roadside stop.

1:50 The College Football Enquirer will be live at Los Angeles

5:22 Fans won’t be allowed to tailgate at the college football national championship

10:32 Bobby Petrino has been hired by Texas A&M as their offensive coordinator.

18:08 The NCAA Transformation Committee is recommending a March Madness expansion

25:55 Takeaways from TCU’s press conference ahead of the National Championship

34:30 Is this year’s Georgia team even better than last year’s?

43:00 How can TCU pull and upset against Georgia?

50:46 A married couple in Thailand were separated during a roadside break

College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2023 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year?  Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy

TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
FORT WORTH, TX
On3.com

5-star Texas RB signee Cedric Baxter signs NIL representation deal

Five-star Texas Longhorns running back signee Cedric Baxter Jr. has inked an NIL representation agreement with Athlete Advantage. Baxter is the No. 23 recruit in the country and the top running back prospect according to the On3 Consensus. He signed with the Longhorns in December after being heavily pursued by Florida, Florida State, Miami, Texas A&M and a host of other teams.
AUSTIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh

Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard

Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
The Oregonian

Stars matter? Georgia, TCU both excel in player development

Based solely on the recruiting rankings, this national championship game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU is the most lopsided in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs are a recruiting juggernaut, brimming with four- and five-star high school players. The Horned Frogs have some...
FORT WORTH, TX
thecomeback.com

Dallas Cowboys add former All-Pro with big roster move

The Dallas Cowboys added a former NFL All-Pro to the roster ahead of their Week 18 matchup. On Saturday, the Cowboys revealed that they had signed Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad. Rhodes, an All-Pro selection in 2017 and a three-time Pro Bowler, joins the Cowboys after a stint in Buffalo. The Bills released Rhodes earlier this week and Dallas decided to pounce on him.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

College football bowl season: Georgia-Ohio State, Tulane-USC headline best games from CBS Sports

College football's bowl season is essentially over, with the national championship between Georgia and TCU the only one still left to be played. With that in mind, CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli ranked all 41 bowl games up to this point. It is no surprise as to who the headliners are at this point. Georgia was able to get by Ohio State in what was maybe the best game the playoff has ever seen.
GEORGIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

