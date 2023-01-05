ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Carlos Alejandro
3d ago

Waste of time and tax payers dollars!Take the resources and spend it on better issues such as fixing the damn road ways for starters! N.M. roads have pot holes, and cracks just about everywhere you drive!Bottom line, you don't end up physically getting pulled over by a cop, There are legal ways where the citizen can avoid paying the fine! Arizona had speeding cameras and that's was a big part of the problem, along with contract issues the state was having.It also was considered in court invasion of your privacy! Resulting in eliminating them! where citizens were getting by legally by not having to pay the ticket!Fix the roads instead N.M.!!!!

Ms. Jamie
3d ago

They can't even fix the potholes with the infrastructure money they got last year . No they don't need speed cameras on the highway. Put cameras around Albuquerque maybe crime would cut down. There's too many crimes but they're worried about speeders

sean m
2d ago

Just another way for a corrupt government to create a new revenue stream at the cost of those they are sworn to "Serve and protect".

Philosophy Blogger

Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetrators

Recent shootings across Albuquerque have sent a wave of shock and fear throughout New Mexico communities, as bullets pierced the homes or offices of Democratic officials. Fortunately, no one person got injured in these frightening incidents which began at the start of December - sparking an investigation by local and federal authorities to discover if there are links between them all. Chief Harold Medina is determined to get answers for those affected - demonstrating how critically important it is that everyone feels safe within their own home environment no matter their political identity.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Center Square

New Mexico lawmaker seeks country's largest minimum wage – $16 an hour by 2024

(The Center Square) – New Mexico could soon be home to the highest statewide minimum wage in the country if a veteran Democratic lawmaker gets her way. Rep. Christine Chandle, D- Los Alamos, who also serves as chair of the House Tax and Revenue Committee that is entrusted with crafting some of the most impactful economic policy in the state, is leading the charge in the push for a 33% minimum wage increase to $16 an hour by 2024. Going forward, the state would also see an annual increase tied to inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe

The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico public schools see decline in student enrollment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Student enrollment numbers continue to drop statewide. Amanda Aragon with New Mexico Kids Can — a nonprofit group aiming to improve education said parents want what's best for their children. "Every family in the state of New Mexico would agree that none of our children...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TheDailyBeast

Elected Officials Seemingly Targeted in at Least 4 New Mexico Shootings

Police in New Mexico are probing a number of recent shooting incidents apparently targeting elected officials, it emerged Thursday. Gunfire hit at least three homes and one office belonging to state politicians, including two state senators, in the last month. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a news conference on Thursday that the most recent shooting had occurred that day, at the office of state Senator Moe Maestas, who was elected last year after serving more than a decade in the state House. Eight rounds were also fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa in December, while...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

Dem bill would create $6.1M enviro-Marxist ‘climate resiliency’ health fund

Democrat state Rep. Liz Thomson (D-Bernalillo) just dropped a bill she will be carrying in the 2023 Legislative Session, H.B. 42, to create a new “public health and climate resiliency fund” to “assist local communities in preparing for and responding to public health emergencies related to climate change and extreme weather.”
Indian Country Today

New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Balderas, Environment Secretary Kenney and Trustee Hart Stebbins announce settlement with final contractors in Gold King Mine Litigation

News Release Office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, Environment Secretary James Kenney, and Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins on Thursday announced a $5 million final settlement with ...
COLORADO STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NM Department of Transportation announced repair projects on US 60/84 and NM 209

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two office (NMDOT) announced that construction on Cannon Air Force Base US 60/84 and NM 209 bridges begin Monday, Jan. 9. According to an NMDOT press release, deck repairs and replacements on two bridges begin on Monday and roadways will be restricted to 11 […]
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced

Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/former-new-mexico-deputy-that-tased-student-is-sentenced/. Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/former-new-mexico-deputy-that-tased-student-is-sentenced/. Regulators focus on future of New Mexico horse racing. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/regulators-focus-on-future-of-new-mexico-horse-racing/. New Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen details …. Days after taking office, Bernalillo County's new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration's priorities....
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80

Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

WED: Return to office for state workers delayed until Feb. 2, + More

Return to office for New Mexico workers delayed until Feb. 2 - Associated Press. The scheduled return to the office for all state workers who have been working remotely has been delayed until next month, according to New Mexico officials. All exempt employees, managers, supervisors and directors were instructed Friday...
KENTUCKY STATE

