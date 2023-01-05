Read full article on original website
Marie
3d ago
LoL this crap is so silly..... always looking to blame someone else.....they do it to look cool or feel bigger or think they are in charge. I'm so sick of hearing lame stories of why kids steal or carry guns period or anyone not just kids....if you're not in drug dealing or another criminal action why even need a gun
Kathey Scribner
2d ago
I'm glad this program helped this child, even if he's still trying to do the right thing, he's learning. I wish this program could reach all the young men and women who are risking their lives with risky behavior. There are too many of them dying.
Neighbors say suspect accused of raping teen was severely beaten by her family in Detroit
Neighbors said a bloody confrontation in their Detroit neighborhood occurred Tuesday evening after a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl was beaten by the victim’s angry family members.
‘We want to help you’: Video shows officers struggle with suspect in crisis
Police body camera video of Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting has been released. It shows what happened during the incident that took place at a Perkins Township apartment.
fox2detroit.com
Family says 17-year-old was killed in ambush orchestrated by girlfriend; wants shooter charged as adult
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a teen murder victim wants stronger charges in the case - they say the suspect will be charged as a juvenile and are incensed that friends of the accused shooter are bragging about the murder on social media. The mother of 17-year-old Zachary...
Family and friends of 2 slain road workers upset over killer's sentence
Family and friends of two highway workers killed by a drunk driver are speaking out after a Washtenaw County judge hands down her sentence.
Body of Detroit barber found, according to family
The body of David Woodger, a Detroit barber reported missing back in July, has been found, 2 members of his family confirmed to 7 Action News.
13abc.com
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
WTOL-TV
Several indicted, juveniles arrested on murder charges in Toledo teens Wilder, Pittman case
A 17-year-old and a 14-year-old are charged with murder, TPD said Friday. They join several individuals charged for alleged roles in the December double homicide.
13abc.com
Two minors arrested in connection to kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two teenagers are now facing charges in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens whose remains were found in a burned-down home. Investigators say a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old have been booked and charged in connection to the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Ten people are now facing charges in the case.
Ohio Newlywed Allegedly Killed by Machete-Wielding Man While Working at Dollar Tree: 'Beautiful Soul'
Keris Riebel, 22, who had just gotten married and graduated from college, had a “bright future” ahead of her, said her husband’s aunt A young Ohio woman who had gotten married in October was killed on New Year's Day by a machete-wielding man who came into the Dollar Tree store where she was working, say police. On Sunday at 4:25 p.m., newlywed Keris Riebel, 22, was in the store at 1120 Wyandot Ave. in Upper Sandusky when a man identified as Bethel Bekele, 27, allegedly came in waving a machete, Upper Sandusky...
13abc.com
DNA found at Rossford crime scene leads to arrest of a serial vandal
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The DNA found on a baseball cap found at a crime scene in Rossford led to the arrest of a man charged with vandalizing over 130 vehicles in Rossford and Perrysburg. Police say Ryan Patrick Carter carved images and obscenities into cars around the area last...
What happened to Northeast Ohio mom?
Caroline Tokar says this all began in July of 2017 when their family alerted the Huron County Sheriff's Office they were concerned about Amanda's whereabouts.
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
huroninsider.com
Burger King employee allegedly assaults co-worker with mustard bottle
SANDUSKY – A manager at the Burger King on Perkins Avenue was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly assaulted another manager with a mustard bottle. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the restaurant for a report of an assault. When police arrived, they spoke to a woman in the parking lot who claimed she was assaulted.
16-year-old killed, 11-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Detroit
Detroit police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday morning.
TPD: Man shot in north Toledo early Thursday, says he was climbing through ex-girlfriend's window
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 3, 2023. Toledo police responded to a hospital early Thursday on a call of a person shot. Crews arrived at the facility at approximately 4:33 a.m. According to a report, the victim,...
Fatal machete attack on Dollar Tree worker in western Ohio a random incident, authorities say
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A prosecutor says a man accused of using a machete to kill woman working at a Dollar Tree store had no apparent relationship with the victim and that the attack was “random and unprovoked.”. WSYX Channel 6 reports Wyandot County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Figlewicz...
WTOL-TV
Victim dies in north Toledo shooting, city's first homicide of 2023
Toledo police say 24-year-old Dontae Hull was a burglary suspect at a home on West Park. A friend of the homeowner found him this afternoon and shot and killed him.
Police find cocaine, gun in Ohio man’s car during traffic stop in Michigan
MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop after police found cocaine and a handgun inside his vehicle. A deputy was conducting traffic enforcement at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the 6400 block of S. Telegraph Road when he noticed a driver commit a traffic violation and pulled the vehicle over, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
13abc.com
Local experts educate the community on Human Trafficking Prevention Month
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local experts are raising awareness this January in light of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month by educating the community on possible signs to look out for, and how to stop the crime. “The top three crimes in the world are drugs, illegal guns, and human trafficking,”...
Federal grand jury indicts alleged Sandusky member of 'Boogaloo Bois' accused of threatening government officials
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Sandusky man who is reportedly a member of a far-right extremist group has been indicted on multiple charges related to alleged threats he made against members of the government. A federal grand jury on Thursday returned a six-count indictment against Aron McKillips, with the most...
