Reno, NV

mynews4.com

Chain controls in effect on Sierra highways

Chain controls are in effect eastbound Kingvale to Boca and westbound from Truckee to Rainbow. Chain controls are in effect at the following locations:. Cisco Grove at the Nevada state line. Westbound I-80 Truckee to Eagle Lakes. SR-20 Vista Point/Washington Rd. to I-80 Jct. US -50 Fred's Place to Meyers...
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Food Bank of Northern Nevada receives special visitors from Kenya

RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — An international cultural exchange took place in Reno as some very special guests visited the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, with interest in learning more about the organization's food distribution. A group of high school students from Kenya got the chance to...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Winter storm brings delays, closures to northern Nevada schools

Winter weather led to some closures and delays for area schools on Tuesday. Incline Village schools will be closed on Jan. 10 and students will engage in online learning. The following message was sent to families is below. Hello, Incline Village families— This is an important message from the Washoe...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
mynews4.com

Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Douglas County announces change in flood call center hours

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The hours of operation for the flood call center in Douglas County has been changed Tuesday. Flood call center hours is now from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday - Friday. Residents can call and report any non-emergency-related flood...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Former Nevada Gov. Sisolak named Pritzker Fellow at University of Chicago

The University of Chicago Institute of Politics says former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will be a Pritzker Fellow for the winter and spring. Sisolak will lead seminars talking about his time as governor of Nevada, including how he addressed climate change, public education and governing through the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

I-80 reopens in the Sierra

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Update as of 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11:. I-80 has reopened to passenger vehicles with chain controls eastbound at Colfax and westbound at the Nevada state line. The highway was closed Tuesday morning because of whiteout driving conditions. Original story:. Interstate 80 is closed in...
COLFAX, CA
mynews4.com

Reno garden center floods after nearby ditch overflows during rainstorm

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Employees of a south Reno garden center spent Tuesday surveying the damage and starting to clean up the mess after their business was flooded during the heavy rainstorm Monday. The downpour caused a nearby ditch to overflow, sending a torrent of...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Major rockslide shuts down State Route 208 in Yerington

YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A major rockslide has shut down State Route 208 in Yerington Tuesday night. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said to expect an extended closure in the area from Hudson Aurora Road to State Route 339 between Wellington and Yerington. For...
YERINGTON, NV
mynews4.com

Schools closed, delayed on Wednesday because of hazardous weather

Winter weather caused some school delays and closures on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Incline Village schools are closed and students will engage in online learning. George Whittell High School and Zephyr Cove Elementary School are closed. All Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools are closed. Delays:. All Douglas County School District...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
mynews4.com

Storey County schools delayed Monday morning

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Storey County School District schools are on a 2-hour delay on Jan. 9 because of winter weather. A resolution declaring a state of emergency in Storey County because of severe weather was approved on Jan. 6.
mynews4.com

City council confirms Kathryn Nance as Reno's chief of police

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno city council has officially confirmed Kathryn Nance as chief of police. Nance comes to the Biggest Little City after serving as the Stockton Police Department's deputy chief of operations. She is the first woman to ever lead the department.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Douglas County armed robbery suspect arrested in Reno

MINDEN, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) has arrested a man for a robbery that occurred at a Walmart in northern Douglas County on December 30, 2022. According to DCSO, the suspect was identified as Curtis Brahic. During the investigation, information was...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

