How you can support the more than 50% of kids experiencing food insecurity in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Hunger is a major problem across northern Nevada. It doesn't matter if you live in Reno, Carson City or Fallon - food insecurity is everywhere. News 4, Fox 11 and Nevada Sports Net are making an ongoing commitment to help feed...
Chain controls in effect on Sierra highways
Chain controls are in effect eastbound Kingvale to Boca and westbound from Truckee to Rainbow. Chain controls are in effect at the following locations:. Cisco Grove at the Nevada state line. Westbound I-80 Truckee to Eagle Lakes. SR-20 Vista Point/Washington Rd. to I-80 Jct. US -50 Fred's Place to Meyers...
Food Bank of Northern Nevada receives special visitors from Kenya
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — An international cultural exchange took place in Reno as some very special guests visited the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, with interest in learning more about the organization's food distribution. A group of high school students from Kenya got the chance to...
Winter storm brings delays, closures to northern Nevada schools
Winter weather led to some closures and delays for area schools on Tuesday. Incline Village schools will be closed on Jan. 10 and students will engage in online learning. The following message was sent to families is below. Hello, Incline Village families— This is an important message from the Washoe...
Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
Nevada Transportation Board approves transportation projects, creating hundreds of jobs
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Transportation Board of Directors has approved multiple Nevada highway projects that will create hundreds of jobs within the state. The initiative was approved during Monday's Board of Directors meeting, where it was announced that the projects would collectively support 413 jobs for a year.
Douglas County announces change in flood call center hours
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The hours of operation for the flood call center in Douglas County has been changed Tuesday. Flood call center hours is now from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday - Friday. Residents can call and report any non-emergency-related flood...
No timeline for reopening State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon after massive rockslide
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation said there is no timeline for reopening State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon in Lyon County after massive rockslide. Likely due to recent moisture, a landslide and rockfall fell across nearly 400 feet of roadway between...
Former Nevada Gov. Sisolak named Pritzker Fellow at University of Chicago
The University of Chicago Institute of Politics says former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will be a Pritzker Fellow for the winter and spring. Sisolak will lead seminars talking about his time as governor of Nevada, including how he addressed climate change, public education and governing through the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
I-80 reopens in the Sierra
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Update as of 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11:. I-80 has reopened to passenger vehicles with chain controls eastbound at Colfax and westbound at the Nevada state line. The highway was closed Tuesday morning because of whiteout driving conditions. Original story:. Interstate 80 is closed in...
Reno garden center floods after nearby ditch overflows during rainstorm
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Employees of a south Reno garden center spent Tuesday surveying the damage and starting to clean up the mess after their business was flooded during the heavy rainstorm Monday. The downpour caused a nearby ditch to overflow, sending a torrent of...
Major rockslide shuts down State Route 208 in Yerington
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A major rockslide has shut down State Route 208 in Yerington Tuesday night. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said to expect an extended closure in the area from Hudson Aurora Road to State Route 339 between Wellington and Yerington. For...
Operations back up and running at Reno-Tahoe Intl. Airport after FAA grounds all flights
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Things are slowly getting back to normal at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights for several hours on Wednesday morning. The nationwide computer outages started impacting airports across the United States late Tuesday night. "All...
Schools closed, delayed on Wednesday because of hazardous weather
Winter weather caused some school delays and closures on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Incline Village schools are closed and students will engage in online learning. George Whittell High School and Zephyr Cove Elementary School are closed. All Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools are closed. Delays:. All Douglas County School District...
Storey County schools delayed Monday morning
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Storey County School District schools are on a 2-hour delay on Jan. 9 because of winter weather. A resolution declaring a state of emergency in Storey County because of severe weather was approved on Jan. 6.
Ask Joe Investigates: WCSD withholds video after reports of assault at school
Reno, NEV — Do parents have a right to view surveillance video when there's an incident reported at school involving their child? That's the question we're looking into after an incident at a local elementary school. A parent who asked that we not reveal her identity says she was...
City council confirms Kathryn Nance as Reno's chief of police
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno city council has officially confirmed Kathryn Nance as chief of police. Nance comes to the Biggest Little City after serving as the Stockton Police Department's deputy chief of operations. She is the first woman to ever lead the department.
Douglas County armed robbery suspect arrested in Reno
MINDEN, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) has arrested a man for a robbery that occurred at a Walmart in northern Douglas County on December 30, 2022. According to DCSO, the suspect was identified as Curtis Brahic. During the investigation, information was...
Investigation underway after vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Investigation Division is investigating and identifying a vehicle and a driver involved in a hit and run that occurred near the intersection of Saliman Road and William St. on Tuesday evening. According to CCSO, at approximately 7:56 p.m....
Reno Aces promote Chris Phillips to general manager, will stay as chief operating officer
The Reno Aces and SK Baseball named Chris Phillips the franchise’s general manager and chief operating officer Monday. He will be the third person to hold the general manager title since the team’s inception in 2009. Phillips, 44, is set to begin his second season with the Aces...
