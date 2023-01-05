ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

CES: Sony Puts Viewers on the Race Track in ‘Gran Turismo’ Movie Sneak Peek

By Carolyn Giardina
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9qPo_0k40XUy400

Joined by director Neil Blomkamp, Sony unspooled high-octane footage of race car driving in a sneak peek at Gran Turismo , Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions’ feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game, Wednesday during its CES press conference in Las Vegas.

Slated for an Aug. 11 theatrical release, Gran Turismo was lensed with Sony’s Venice 2 cameras using its Rialto extension system that effectively detaches the sensor from the camera. This allowed the filmmakers to put cameras in the very tight spaces inside the cars, just as the filmmakers on Top Gun: Maverick used this camera system to put these small camera devices inside fighter jets.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the Columbia Pictures film is described by the studio as the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver. The film stars Archie Madekwe as the teen and David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Djimon Hounsou, Darren Barnett, Daniel Puig, Josha Stradowski, Thomas Kretschman and Geri Halliwell-Horner. Blomkamp said he was attached to the project because the lead character was a real person with a “super emotional” story. Plus, “I love cars and it was this opportunity to shoot high-adrenaline car photography in a way that really excited me.”

Describing the approach that he and cinematographer Jacques Jouffret took to the movie, the director  explains, “We used the Rialtos inside of the cars and the cockpits in spaces that typically you could never get an Imax-resolution sensor. So the Lamar prototype cars that we were filming in, in the third act in the film, had a tiny, tiny cockpit and we needed to be able to shoot left to right, right to left for race footage, and then neutral, all right up with the actor. So we had these tiny sensor blocks in there with small lenses right by the actor.”

He added that exterior shots also benefitted from the small and lightweight system. “Because they’re so light [we could] places them where we could actually simulate the Gran Turismo angles,” he said. “And then finally, the third person POV behind the car, we had a tiny Rialto camera on an arm that gave us a POV that was highly unusual.”

Also speaking at the event, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch reported that Sony has more than 10 film and TV projects in development and production with PlayStation Productions. And citing their Uncharted ’s $400 million global box office, he said, “we’re pretty energized about where the genre is heading.”

Playstation Productions head Asad Qizilbash related that in adapting the game IP for the cinema, “we carefully considered how we appeal to both the longtime fans the game and newcomers. We balanced that with Uncharted and I think we were very successful.… Now with Gran Turismo , we feel it has all the elements to do that as well. It has this incredible, compelling true story. And it has an onscreen experience that elicits the same emotional ride gaming gives you, and also racing gives you. And for PlayStation, we really wanted the spirit and the energy of the game to be captured. Neill was the perfect filmmaker to do that.”

Sony also delivered gaming announcements at CES. PlayStation VR2 drops Feb. 22, and more than 30 games including Gran Turismo 7 will be ready at launch. Sony also announced development of a PS5 controller with accessibility in mind, code-named Project Leonardo.

Underscoring the interest in the automotive space at CES, Sony Honda Mobility, a joint venture between Sony and Honda aimed at developing electric cars, revealed its brand will be called Afeela as it rolled out its first EV prototype on Sony’s CES stage.

On hand for this announcement was Epic Games’ chief technology officer, Kim Libreri (who also happens to be an Oscar-nominated VFX vet). “Sony has been a great partner for over two decades using [Epic’s] Unreal Engine to create amazing games and more recently TV shows, concerts, and much more,” he said. “We’re working closely with them to help deliver connected automotive experiences that lead the way, not only in visual communications and safety, but also in entertainment.”

The CES exhibition floor opens Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crosses $1.7B Globally, ‘M3GAN’ Scares Up $30M Opening

Whew. After an overall worrisome Christmas corridor for moviegoing, the first full weekend of January is bringing relief for Hollywood and theater owners, thanks to Avatar: The Way of Water and new offering M3GAN, a sci-fi themed horror pic from Universal, Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster.More from The Hollywood Reporter'M3GAN' Is a Horror Film for the TikTok Generation'M3GAN' Star Allison Williams Talks Her Blumhouse Good Fortune and the Internal Debate Over M3GAN's Viral Dance2022 U.K. Box Office Up 68 Percent in 2021, But Still Way Off Pre-Pandemic Levels The Way of Water, which was the lone movie to do big business...
The Hollywood Reporter

Imagine Dragons Rocks CES in Dolby Atmos

Imagine Dragons rocked CES Thursday night with a live, private concert in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live in Las Vegas.  Dolby Live at Park MGM (formerly Park Theater) is a 5,200-seat theater that was equipped with Atmos after Dolby took over the venue in 2021. This was Imagine Dragons’ first performance incorporating Atmos as they performed hits such as “Demons” and “Radioactive” to an energized home crowd.More from The Hollywood ReporterLeVar Burton to Host Children's Podcast 'Sound Detectives'Delta Inks Deal to Offer Paramount+ Beginning This YearCES: Sony Puts Viewers on the Race Track in 'Gran Turismo' Movie Sneak Peek The concert benefitted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

As CES Kicks Off, Hollywood’s Technologists Forecast 2023’s Challenges

The evolution of the metaverse, virtual reality and TV technology are just a few of the buzziest trends that will be on display at the 2023 CES Show, which gets underway Jan. 5 in Las Vegas. Organizers are hoping to reach 100,000 attendees, which is far below pre-COVID levels (the org reported 171,000 at its January 2020 show) but nevertheless would be a strong showing for a pandemic-era trade event. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, tech leaders at major studios outlined promising developments — like one day seeing Avatar: The Way of Water at home in a format as it’s shown...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Awkwardly Face Off Over Interfaith Tensions in ‘You People’ Trailer

Netflix has dropped the full trailer for You People, its upcoming Kenya Barris comedy starring and co-written by Jonah Hill. The three-minute teaser for Barris’ directorial debut delivers a fuller look at Hill’s character, Ezra Cohen, and his effort to find love, and more specifically, woo Lauren London’s Amira Mohammed in Los Angeles. At the top of the trailer, Ezra reveals to his friend (played by Sam Jay) his desperation to find partnership amid feeling “alone, on a building, dangling my legs off wondering what it’s like to feel companionship.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Lying Life of Adults' Review: Netflix's Vibrantly...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sally Field on How Potential Date With Steven Spielberg Led to 50-Year Friendship: “I Can’t Imagine My Life Without Him”

Steven Spielberg focused a lens on his family history in The Fabelmans so it was fitting that Thursday’s Palm Springs Film Awards saw someone he loves like family take the stage to honor his team with a Vanguard Award. Sally Field, who starred as Mary Todd Lincoln opposite Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis’ Abraham Lincoln in Spielberg’s 2012 film Lincoln, kicked off her tribute by attempting to recall the exact moment she met the filmmaker. “Somewhere in the ‘70s, I think — he’ll correct me,” Field admitted. (And Spielberg did, by revealing that their paths crossed at a party in 1968.)More from...
The Hollywood Reporter

Cate Blanchett Begs to Work With Viola Davis at Palm Springs Film Awards: “I Want Some of Her Stardust”

Cate Blanchett really wants to work with Viola Davis. So much that she stood on the Palm Springs Convention Center stage Thursday night during the Palm Springs Film Awards to present Davis with a Chairman’s Award and took the opportunity to detail the many reasons why. “There’s some actors that you aspire to be, there’s some actors that you aspire to know, and some that you want to work with and learn from, hoping that some of the magic wisdom and stardust will rub off on you. Viola Davis is all three,” Blanchett said of The Woman King star. “Make no...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Fonda Says Meeting Tom Brady on ‘80 for Brady’ Set Made Her Weak in the Knees: “I Was Completely Starstruck”

Rare is the time when people aren’t talking about Tom Brady, but the NFL great proved to be the most popular topic of discussion on the red carpet in Palm Springs on Friday night. The desert city hosted the world premiere of Paramount Pictures’ road trip comedy 80 for Brady at Richard Center for the Arts at Palm Springs High School, as its stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Harry Hamlin (attending with wife Lisa Rinna) added some Hollywood star power to the opening night festivities of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.More from The Hollywood Reporter'80...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Rapper Theophilus London Has Been Found, Family Says

Grammy-nominated rapper Theophilus London, who was reported missing by friends and family, has been found. London’s family told The Hollywood Reporter late Wednesday that he is safe and well, and that they would appreciate prayers and privacy from the public.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Holy Spider' Star Zar Amir Ebrahimi Heads Competition Jury at Goteborg Film FestivalCJ ENM Honors Top Korean Talent With 2023 Visionary AwardsCES: Sony Puts Viewers On the Race Track in 'Gran Turismo' Movie Sneak Peek “Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Sharon Osbourne Says Reason for Her December Hospitalization Remains a “Mystery”

Sharon Osbourne has called the cause of her December hospitalization “weird” after testing failed to identify a reason for why she fainted. The host of U.K. current events show TalkTV appeared on the program for the first time since her hospitalization and the holidays on Tuesday. While there, she spoke about what doctors didn’t find during her several days in the hospital. More from The Hollywood ReporterSharon Osbourne Is Back Home Following Medical EmergencyThe Osbournes Set Return in BBC Series 'Home to Roost'Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Escapes Recording Studio Fire “It was a weird thing. I was doing some...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘M3GAN’ Review: Allison Williams Tangles With a Rogue Robot in Fun AI Horror That’s Equal Parts Campy and Creepy

Director Gerard Johnstone and screenwriter Akela Cooper have their tongues planted firmly in their cheeks from the very start of M3GAN, a satirical tale of treacherous technology in which the shocks and scares and even the cautionary notes are not lessened by the enjoyable vein of campy humor. While comparison to the Child’s Play and Annabelle movies seems inevitable, the malevolent agents in those franchises clearly are dolls. The Model 3 Generative Android known as M3GAN, by contrast, is a sufficiently realistic humanoid to be subversive as well as creepy, echoing AI insta-classics like Ex Machina. Given that horror fans have...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Shot and Killed by Nashville Police

Grammy-winning recording engineer Mark Capps was shot and killed by police at his home in Nashville on Thursday, hours after he was accused of holding his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Capps awoke his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter at 3 a.m., held them at gunpoint in their home and refused to let them go, telling them that if they attempted to call anyone, he would kill them.More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Tim Blake Nelson Joins Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part 2’ (Exclusive)

In a late addition to the roll call, Tim Blake Nelson has joined the high-flying cast of Dune: Part 2,  Denis Villeneuve’s sprawling adaptation of the Frank Herbert sci-fi classic being made by Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Entertainment. The actor, who becomes a first-time author when his debut novel, City of Blows, hits in February, joins Dune newcomers Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken on the project that officially wrapped shooting in mid-December.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscar Isaac Tries on a New Hat: Comic Book Creator'Dune: Part Two' to Hit Theaters Two Weeks Early in November 2023Fremantle...
The Hollywood Reporter

Cate Blanchett, Jason Momoa, Samuel L. Jackson and More Call to End Executions of Iranian Protesters (Exclusive)

Cate Blanchett, Jason Momoa, Samuel L. Jackson, Jada Pinkett Smith and Bryan Cranston are among more than 50 entertainment industry members publicly supporting calls to end Iran’s execution of protestors, jailed during the country’s 100 days of demonstrations around women’s rights. In a video message conceived, organized and produced by Iranian-American screenwriter Nicole Najafi, director, writer and producer Ana Lily Amirpour, and actress-writer Mozhan Marnò, the collection of entertainers are captured through photos holding signs featuring the hashtag #StopExecutionsinIran. “We stand with the people of Iran in their fight for freedom,” the video reads. “Thousands of protesters have been arrested....
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ Wins Best Picture and Director at Capri, Hollywood Film Fest

Buz Luhrmann’s Elvis has swept Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival, including wins for best picture and best director. Warner Bros.’s glitzy biopic about Elvis Presley also earned another six awards, including best producers, best production design, best costume design and best make-up and hairstyling. The award-giving in Naples, Italy included Brendan Fraser winning the best actor prize for his star turn in The Whale and Angela Bassett earning the best supporting actress trophy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: What to Expect From This Year's (Scaled-Back) Party Scene'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cinematographer Reflects on "One of the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Damar Hamlin Is Awake and Showing “Remarkable Improvement,” Agent and Buffalo Bills Say

The Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin is awake and at present “appears to be neurologically intact,” according to the team and a rep for the NFL safety. Hamlin’s agent Ron Butler told CNN on Thursday that the player is now awake and with family by his side at the hospital. The update follows the Bills saying Thursday that according to Hamlin’s healthcare team at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he is “making steady progress” and has “shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNFL Says Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Resume Play This Week Following Damar Hamlin...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hanks Addresses Nepotism Debate, Defends His Children Working in Entertainment: “This Is a Family Business”

Tom Hanks has weighed in on the ongoing debate around nepotism in Hollywood, with the A Man Called Otto star taking the stance that his and other families working in entertainment are creative businesses. The actor was promoting the upcoming film, which sees his son Truman playing a younger version of the Oscar winner’s character, Otto. Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, co-wrote and performed an original song for the movie and also produced the film alongside her husband. While speaking to Reuters (via The Sun) in a video interview shared Wednesday, Hanks explained his position on having his four kids —...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jimmy Fallon Attends Broadway’s ‘Almost Famous’ More Than Two Decades Since the Film’s Premiere: “That Was Special”

Jimmy Fallon is taking a trip down memory lane.  More than 20 years after the premiere of Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous, Fallon, who played band manager Dennis Hope in the Oscar-winning film, attended a performance of Broadway’s musical Almost Famous. “I still can’t believe I was in the movie and went by myself to the Broadway performance, so I could go back in time, study all the actors and watch Jakeim Hart deliver my lines like they were supposed to be delivered,” he said. More from The Hollywood ReporterSi Litvinoff, 'Clockwork Orange' and 'Man Who Fell to Earth' Producer, Dies at 93'Beetlejuice'...
OHIO STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Bautista Is Looking for More Dramatic Roles After ‘Guardians’: “I Just Don’t Know If I Want Drax to Be My Legacy”

Dave Bautista says there’s a “relief” to winding down his run as Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Drax as he looks towards more dramatic roles in his future. In a new GQ profile, the Glass Onion star talks about his career trajectory from the WWE to the big screen, along with his personal acting ambitions. The actor acknowledges he’s in a transition period, one where he closes the door on the MCU franchise and its comedic character that helped launch his acting career and a future in more dramatic work. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Elvis' Wins Best Picture and Director at...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sarah Polley Has Public Reunion With ‘Adventures of Baron Munchausen’ Co-Star Eric Idle Three Decades After On-Set Trauma

Sarah Polley’s Women Talking features a large ensemble of accomplished and award-winning actresses, so it would not have been a surprise to see one (or several) take the stage Thursday at the Palm Springs Film Awards, where Polley was honored with a director of the year prize. But instead it was Eric Idle, the Monty Python star, who presented Polley with her award. His appearance was especially profound for Polley as it provided a public reunion for the two co-stars from Terry Gilliam’s The Adventures of Baron Munchausen. “About 34 years ago, I was on the set of a movie in...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Iranian Actress Taraneh Alidoosti Released From Prison After Posting Bail

Taraneh Alidoosti, the Iranian actress and star of Asghar Faradi‘s Oscar-winning The Salesman has been released from prison after posting bail. Alidoosti’s mother, Nadereh Hakim Elahi, posted images of her daughter outside Tehran’s Evin Prison shortly after her release. Alidoosti was detained Dec. 17 after she posted her support of nationwide anti-government protests. Several major film festivals and film industry organizations — including the Screen Actors Guild, the European Film Academy, and the Cannes, Berlin, Rotterdam and Tribeca film festivals — condemned her arrest. More from The Hollywood ReporterControversial Privatization of U.K.'s Channel 4 Now Off, According to Leaked Government LetterBanijay...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
17K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy