‘It Would Have Been Heaven if it Wasn't Hell': San Diego Nonprofit Rescues 100+ Dogs, Mostly Doodles, From Breeder in Mexico

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego Moms: 10 Free Family Activities to Brighten Your Life in 2023
Living in San Diego can be expensive, especially for families. Luckily, there’s an assortment of free activities available to us. Here are 10 free attractions to add to your list this year. Visit the Seals: Seals are so fun to watch, especially for littles. But you don’t need to...
kusi.com
San Diego nonprofit rescues over 100 dogs from neglect in Mexico
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report was made in late 2022 to The Animal Pad that a breeder in Baja California was keeping pups in unhealthy conditions and selling them to families in San Diego and Orange County. When the San Diego nonprofit organization located the breeder, they ended...
Big waves in San Diego attract crowds along coast, damage businesses
Thursday's storm brought massive waves to San Diego's coast, drawing in excited surfers and flooding parts of Mission Beach.
2 San Diego plant stores ranked on Yelp’s top 50 list
From plant nurseries to succulent sanctuaries and more, Yelp has released an all-time list of the top plant stores in the US and Canada. The good news for San Diegans? You won't have to go far to find best as two local businesses ranked in the top 50.
Lifeguards rescue surfers near La Jolla
Lifeguards have been busy responding to rescues at our local beaches. In some cases, the high surf proved to be too much for even some of the more experienced surfers.
Supply shortage sends San Diegans searching for eggs
The bird flu has been causing supply issues since March and people in San Diego are finally feeling it.
Tesla owner faces costly tire bill after encountering potholes on La Jolla road
A San Diegan who owns a Tesla is sharing his frustrations after potholes on a road in La Jolla left him with damaged tires and a pretty expensive bill.
NBC San Diego
With Storm Passed, San Diego Deals With Crashing Waves, Flooding and Sinkholes
A storm brought to San Diego by an atmospheric river has moved out of the region, allowing sunny skies to return to San Diego, but the county is still feeling the storm's effects in the form of high surf, flooding and road damage. At the Beaches. High Surf. Swells have...
kusi.com
San Diego’s Nutmeg Cafe to be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ show
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Food Network’s popular ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ show is bringing a San Diego favorite into the spotlight. The family owned Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe will be featured in Guy Fieri’s show, as a resulting boom in business is sure to be coming next.
lacademie.com
17 Best Indian Restaurants In San Diego You Should Try In 2023
Are you looking for the best Indian restaurant in San Diego? This city is famous for its pristine beaches under a mild climate and for being a place where people can enjoy different cuisines. Among those, the Indian style stands out with its diversity. You can discover loads of fine...
onscene.tv
Huge Eucalyptus Tree Falls & Crushes Honda | San Diego
DETAILS: In the rain, a 60 ft plus Eucalyptus tree fell and landed on a parked car and crushed it. Officers searched and found no one inside. The westbound lanes are blocked until city crews can come out to do the clean up.
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
NBC San Diego
Two Years: Saturday Marks Sad Milestone in Case of Missing Chula Vista Mom May ‘Maya' Millete
Saturday marks the two-year anniversary of the disappearance of May "Maya" Millete, the Chula Vista mother of three young children. Maya's husband, Larry Millete, is awaiting trial on a murder charge in connection with her disappearance. While Maya’s family is still searching for answers, police haven't given up on the...
NBC San Diego
‘Not a Beginner's Day': Even Experienced Surfers (and a Corgi) Got Caught in San Diego's Big Waves
At least two surfers were rescued Friday after getting stuck in the high surf that’s been pounding the San Diego coast this week. San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said the two surfers, who were described as experienced, got stuck while riding the waves near Windansea Beach and La Jolla Cove.
SD Humane Society waiving adoption fees for adult pets
Are you looking for a new furry best friend? Well look no further because the San Diego Humane Society (SDHC) is waiving adoption fees for its adult pets, the organization announced Friday.
iheart.com
San Diego Bar Gets in Trouble with State Board Again
SAN DIEGO - A popular bar in North Park finds itself in trouble with the state again. Polite Provisions on 30th Street is currently closed. A post on Instagram says the establishment is on winter break, but the state Alcoholic Beverage Control board says the bar's liquor license has been suspended for allowing patrons to leave with open alcoholic beverage containers.
topwirenews.com
With Experience Operating from War Zones to Elite Hospitals, La Jolla Plastic Surgeon Opens New Surgery Center
San Diego, CA, 01/06/2023 / Restore SD Plastic Surgery /. La Jolla female plastic surgeon Dr. Katerina Gallus has opened Restore SD Plastic Surgery Center, a private, Quad A-accredited operating facility. Dr. Gallus drew on her experience operating in a variety of settings—from the battlegrounds of Afghanistan, to top tier...
VIDEO: Ocean Beach pier gets slammed by high surf
The high surf on the San Diego County coast prompted the closure of the Ocean Beach Pier for a second day Friday, with large waves slamming into the pier.
californiaglobe.com
Class Action Lawsuit Against Southwest Airlines Cancellations Filed In San Diego
A class-action lawsuit of San Diego families affected by the recent mass Southwest Airlines cancellations in late December and Early January was announced this week, joining several other lawsuits filed nationwide against the company over the holiday cancellations. The mass number of cancellations at Southwest began on Christmas Eve last...
San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
