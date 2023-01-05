Ashley Olsen Just Got Married in Surprise Bel-Air Ceremony: Report

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Ashley Olsen, the former child actor-turned-fashion mogul, is officially off the market. Sources told Page Six that Olsen quietly married her longtime boyfriend, artist Louis Eisner, in Bel-Air last Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by roughly 50 people, according to one insider, who told the outlet that the event “went late.” Olsen, 36, was first linked to Eisner in 2017. Fiercely protective of her private life, Olsen was only rarely photographed alongside her partner, who is also the son of jewelry designer and former Vogue editor Lisa Eisner. She has yet to publicly comment on the relationship, and a rep for the Row fashion designer declined to comment on the reported wedding to Page Six. It was unclear whether Olsen’s twin sister and business partner, Mary-Kate, was in attendance. The other Olsen twin settled her divorce with French banker Olivier Sarkozy last year, six years after the pair got married in New York City.

