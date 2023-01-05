WORCESTER – This thing with the Reading Royals has entered the realm of science fiction. With a two-goal lead and less than two minutes away from snapping a seven-game losing streak against the Royals, the Railers gave up two goals in the final 1:41 of the third period, then allowed ex-Railer Max Newton to score in overtime and were beaten, 5-4, on Friday night.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO