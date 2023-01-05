Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
East Longmeadow boys hockey overcomes adversity, earns 5-2 win against Agawam
WEST SPRINGFIELD – The East Longmeadow boy’s ice hockey team earned a gritty 5-2 win against Agawam at the Olympia Ice Center on Saturday night.
Shawn Rivera, Dylan Rohan push Holyoke boys basketball past Putnam on the road, 72-69 (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — Holyoke’s guards this season fly around the court. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Springfield Central QB Will Watson III named Gatorade Massachusetts Football Player of the Year
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III will add another accolade to his resume before he enrolls at Virginia Tech later this month.
UMass women’s basketball defeats Loyola Chicago in first-ever meeting
CHICAGO – University of Massachusetts women’s basketball topped Loyola University Chicago, 76-59, at Gentile Arena on Saturday afternoon. UMass improves to 21-4 on the season, including 2-1 in the Atlantic 10 Conference, while Loyola Chicago moved to 6-10 on the year and 1-2 in the league. Four Minutewomen...
UMass hockey enjoyed ‘great experience’ playing at Fenway Park despite loss to BC
BOSTON - Taking inspiration from the Boston Bruins’ wearing Red Sox jerseys prior to their Winter Classic contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the UMass hockey team arrived at Fenway Park on Saturday wearing Minutemen baseball jerseys. UMass coach Greg Carvel said, “it was a great experience,” for the Minutemen,...
Frozen Fenway: No. 15 UMass hockey loses to Boston College, 4-2
BOSTON - In an atmosphere unlike any other, UMass lost to Boston College, 4-2, at Fenway Park on Saturday night. “It was a great experience tonight,” Minuteman coach Greg Carvel said. “We lost the game, but I thought we played fairly well. Good hockey game.”. Defenseman Ryan Ufko...
UMass mens basketball falls to George Washington in nationally televised matchup
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team fell at George Washington on Saturday afternoon in the Charles E. Smith Center, 81-73. The Minutemen (10-5 Overall, 1-2 Atlantic 10) stormed back to pull within five points late on a Keon Thompson 3-pointer but could not complete the comeback.
Spalding Hoophall Classic will put Springfield in the national spotlight
Greg Procino has been here from the beginning, so he knows the long road taken to make the Spalding Hoophall Classic the must-see national high school basketball showcase it’s become. He doesn’t sound surprised, but he is gratified. “From my perspective, seeing the different versions of it, it’s...
The New England Card show at the MassMutual Center
The New England Card Show is coming to the MassMutual Center on Saturday.
Martin Frk scores game-winning OT goal, leads Springfield Thunderbirds past Bridgeport Islanders
SPRINGFIELD – Despite relinquishing a two-goal lead during the third period, Martin Frk recorded his second goal of the game with 1:13 remaining in overtime to seal the Springfield Thunderbirds an eventual 4-3 win against the Bridgeport Islanders at the MassMutual Center on Friday night. “This wasn’t an ideal...
Worcester Railers relinquish early lead, fall in OT against Reading Royals
WORCESTER – This thing with the Reading Royals has entered the realm of science fiction. With a two-goal lead and less than two minutes away from snapping a seven-game losing streak against the Royals, the Railers gave up two goals in the final 1:41 of the third period, then allowed ex-Railer Max Newton to score in overtime and were beaten, 5-4, on Friday night.
Holyoke crews respond to accident in area of Main and Jackson Streets
Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast. Fans preparing to cheer on the Patriots while supporting Bills’ Hamlin. Fans preparing to cheer on the Patriots while supporting Bills’ Hamlin. Holyoke dry cleaner preparing to reopen after November fire. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST. Holyoke dry...
67th annual Grand Colleen Pageant in Holyoke
The 67th annual Grand Colleen Pageant will select five women on Saturday who will be in the Grand Colleen's Court for the 70th Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 1 to Jan. 7
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7. There were 108 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,236-square-foot home on Birch Road in Longmeadow that sold for $276,000.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties January 8, 2023 edition
Amanda Marie Cotto and Jeffrey Craig Barsaleau to Stephine S. Busbee, 55 Royal Lane, $240,100. Anthony J. Smigelski Jr., and Patricia A. Sniegowski to Fahad Rajee, 1001 Suffield St., $335,000.
School enrollment: Number of students in public schools drops as parents turned to home-schooling, private schools during pandemic
Before Principal Samuel Karlin’s students moved into a new school building in the fall of 2010, Chicopee was forced to build a four-classroom addition because there wasn’t enough room for all the children. A dozen years later, enrollment has declined so much at Chicopee’s Belcher School two of...
Joseph Gonzalez, who shot own finger during Springfield arrest, is arraigned
On Thursday, a Springfield man accused of robbing a MetroPCS days after Christmas and attempting to shoot multiple arresting Springfield Police Officers with a department firearm — with one bullet hitting the man’s own finger — was arraigned on multiple charges in connection with the incident. Joseph...
Car vs House accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
Hardwick voters reject thoroughbred horse racing proposal by 830-312 margin
HARDWICK – Residents on Saturday said no to siting a thoroughbred horse racing and gambling facility proposed at the nearly 400 acre Great Meadowbrook Farm, when 57% of registered voters cast ballots. The unofficial referendum tally was 312 in favor and 830 against, Town Clerk Ryan Witkos said. “We’re...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 1 to Jan. 7
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7. There were 218 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,056-square-foot home on Juniper Lane in Rutland that sold for $400,000.
