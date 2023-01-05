ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

KITV.com

Aging Well: Pearl City retirees look forward to mochi pounding

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rituals and routines can bring meaning to our lives. One Pearl City couple really realized how much they loved their New Year's mochi pounding event when they couldn't have it for several years during COVID. Stan Lum is happy to be doing his favorite tradition...
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Held In Honolulu Lynching

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. January 11, 1932 91 Years Ago Held In Honolulu Lynching Following the kidnapping and lynching of Joseph Kahahawai, a Hawaiian who was out on bail awaiting a second trial for an alleged attack on Mrs. Thalia Massie, Mrs. Granville Fortescue(inset photo below), a wife of Major Fortescue, of New...
KHON2

Surfers charge 20+ foot waves at Waimea Bay

Courtesy Surfline, Salt n Air Studios HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s big wave season on Oahu’s North Shore. Some of the world’s best big wave surfers are out at Waimea Bay as 20 foot plus waves provide endless entertainment for wave riders and spectators. Several of the invitees to the 2023 Eddie Big Wave Invitational were […]
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii’s Lead Role In Southwest’s Problems Revealed

Southwest Airlines planned to fly to Hawaii for a full decade before taking off for the islands in 2018. There were early signs of things that were unlike any other airline, but it wasn’t then clear where it was heading or how Hawaii might become a part of the problem. Following the Southwest meltdown that occurred last month, we reflect on what we saw from the outset.
KITV.com

Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
KITV.com

Wreckage, crew members recovered from Hawaii Life Flight crash | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says it has recovered the Hawaii Life Flight aircraft, and its crew members, that went down off the coast of Maui in mid-December. NTSB officials said they recovered the aircraft, all of the deceased flight crew, and the black box at...
KITV.com

UH Manoa launching new graduate certificate program in Hawaiian studies

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii at Manoa is launching a new graduate certificate program focused on Native Hawaiian studies. The Kūʻokoʻa ʻĀina Based Leadership graduate certificate program, which is led by the UH Kamakakūokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies (KCHS), will be open to all current UH graduate students, as well as community members who are seeking to earn a professional degree.
KHON2

Food 2Go — Kanak Attack Tacos

For this Aloha Monday, we’re going to Waialua to check out a Mexican food spot so good that you will get a kanak attack. That’s right, it’s Kanak Attack Tacos!. Joining us with all the details are Samara Freitas and Aline Rivera, managers at Kanak Attack Tacos.

