Aging Well: Pearl City retirees look forward to mochi pounding
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rituals and routines can bring meaning to our lives. One Pearl City couple really realized how much they loved their New Year's mochi pounding event when they couldn't have it for several years during COVID. Stan Lum is happy to be doing his favorite tradition...
Echoes of the Past: Held In Honolulu Lynching
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. January 11, 1932 91 Years Ago Held In Honolulu Lynching Following the kidnapping and lynching of Joseph Kahahawai, a Hawaiian who was out on bail awaiting a second trial for an alleged attack on Mrs. Thalia Massie, Mrs. Granville Fortescue(inset photo below), a wife of Major Fortescue, of New...
Death Penalty Phase Begins For Hawaii Prisoner In Arizona
FLORENCE, Arizona — A Hawaii prison inmate facing the death penalty in Arizona was described by his lawyer Tuesday as a talented artist who suffered from an extremely traumatic childhood, including an accident that left him horribly burned. Defense lawyer Jack Early also told an Arizona jury that convicted...
Surfers charge 20+ foot waves at Waimea Bay
Courtesy Surfline, Salt n Air Studios HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s big wave season on Oahu’s North Shore. Some of the world’s best big wave surfers are out at Waimea Bay as 20 foot plus waves provide endless entertainment for wave riders and spectators. Several of the invitees to the 2023 Eddie Big Wave Invitational were […]
Violent burglary in Mililani leaves elderly woman hospitalized
Honolulu police said around 10:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, a 32-year-old man broke into a Mililani home. That's when residents saw their neighbor become a victim of a brutal burglary.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Lead Role In Southwest’s Problems Revealed
Southwest Airlines planned to fly to Hawaii for a full decade before taking off for the islands in 2018. There were early signs of things that were unlike any other airline, but it wasn’t then clear where it was heading or how Hawaii might become a part of the problem. Following the Southwest meltdown that occurred last month, we reflect on what we saw from the outset.
Dozens of flights delayed in Honolulu following 'major' nationwide technical glitch
U.S. domestic flights have started to resume after a major technical issue grounded all thousands of flights overnight and into the morning hours. In Honolulu, airport officials say 83 flights were delayed and five canceled due to the glitch. Dozens of flights delayed in Honolulu following 'major' nationwide technical glitch.
Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
The Eddie is a no-go: Aikau family
After being scheduled for tomorrow the Aikau family confirmed that The Eddie is a no go as of right now.
Wreckage, crew members recovered from Hawaii Life Flight crash | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says it has recovered the Hawaii Life Flight aircraft, and its crew members, that went down off the coast of Maui in mid-December. NTSB officials said they recovered the aircraft, all of the deceased flight crew, and the black box at...
Suspect arrested following stabbing at Honolulu airport rental car facility
Traffic stop of Larry Ellison on the island he owns shows no one ‘above the law’. Body camera video obtained by Hawaii News Now shows Ellison in his orange corvette on Manele Road. Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Top stories...
Why Community Efforts Aren’t Enough To Save Oahu’s Aging Cemeteries
At Makiki Cemetery, ankle-high weeds completely obscure some headstones. Gravestones are sinking or toppled over at Sunset Memorial Park in Pearl City. Feral chicken flocks roam the gravesites at Ket On Society Cemetery in Honolulu. Oahu is home to more than 80 public cemeteries, some dating back to the mid-1800s....
UH Manoa launching new graduate certificate program in Hawaiian studies
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii at Manoa is launching a new graduate certificate program focused on Native Hawaiian studies. The Kūʻokoʻa ʻĀina Based Leadership graduate certificate program, which is led by the UH Kamakakūokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies (KCHS), will be open to all current UH graduate students, as well as community members who are seeking to earn a professional degree.
Food 2Go — Kanak Attack Tacos
For this Aloha Monday, we’re going to Waialua to check out a Mexican food spot so good that you will get a kanak attack. That’s right, it’s Kanak Attack Tacos!. Joining us with all the details are Samara Freitas and Aline Rivera, managers at Kanak Attack Tacos.
Traffic stop of Larry Ellison on the island he owns shows no one ‘above the law’
Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night. Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on...
Hawaii lawmakers propose bill to make gambling, sports betting legal on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii lawmakers proposed a bill to make sports betting and poker legal on Oahu. State Rep. John Mizuno is working to create a standalone sportsbook and card room, making it the first legal betting room in Hawaii.
Paddle surfer suffers serious head injury during event at Banzai Pipeline
PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A surfer suffered a serious head injury after a fall at Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore, Monday. According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, the 33-year-old surfer was stand-up paddle surfing Monday morning when he fell off his board and hit his head on the reef.
State lawmaker to unveil new bill to open sports gambling room on Oahu
Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night. Traffic stop of Larry Ellison on the island he owns shows no one ‘above the law’. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Body camera video obtained...
Waikiki shooting an example of ‘unacceptable’ crime
Hawaii has yet to close out the first week of 2023 and there has already been a shooting in Waikiki.
Trial begins for one of the suspects in 2017 North Shore murder or Telma Boinville
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After five years and more than 20 postponements, the official trial of Stephen Brown, one of the accused killers of a North Shore mother back in 2017, has officially begun. Monday morning, members of a jury heard opening statements and early testimony revealing gruesome details of the...
