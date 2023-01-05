Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
'Inspire Change,' mental health program at Yakima County Jail hoping to prevent recidivism
Yakima's jail is filled with repeat offenders. Today staff at the Yakima Jail are showing us a new program they're trying. They believe this program may keep people from breaking the law again. "We have people that have been coming and going to this facility for their entire lives," said...
KIMA TV
Both directions of 16th Ave. closed as YPD responds to crash
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is advising the community to stay out of the area of 16th Ave. and W. Mead Ave. for a crash. Northbound and southbound 16th Ave. are closed. In a Facebook post, YPD shares of a photo of the crash in what looks to...
KIMA TV
Pet of the Week: Goose, a 7-month-old cat with one eye
YAKIMA, Wash. –- It takes a special family to adopt a dog or cat with special needs. But our adoptable pet of the week says, don’t even worry about it. He’s ready to make a special connect in his new home. Goose is a 7-month-old cat with...
KIMA TV
City leaders propose Yakima as a location for the next major airport hub
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima city leaders are saying the state should look here for where to put a new major airport. Sea-Tac is close to overwhelmed, and experts say the state will soon need another major commercial air hub. A state commission has considered three locations, all in western Washington.
KIMA TV
Kennewick drug bust turns up hundreds of fentanyl pills
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Authorities in the Tri-Cities served a search warrant at a home in Kennewick that resulted in several arrests and hundreds of fentanyl pills being seized. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the home is in the 6700 block of W Willamette Ave. Members of the Tri-Cities SWAT team, Metro Drug Task Force, the Richland Bomb Squad, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped deputies serve the warrant.
KIMA TV
YCSO looking at ways to reduce traffic fatalities as they continue to increase annually
People are dying on Yakima County roads and highways at an alarming rate, which has Yakima County Sheriff's deputies trying to come up with new ways to try and reduce these deaths. One of the initiatives they are looking at is hiring a traffic detective early this year. This person...
KIMA TV
Oregon State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Morrow County
MORROW COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police are investigating after two Boardman Police Department officers were involved in an officer involved shooting while conducting a traffic stop in Morrow County on Jan 4. According to OSP, two Boardman Police Department officers attempted to arrest 39-year-old Matthew Louis Spargo for...
