Toppenish, WA

Both directions of 16th Ave. closed as YPD responds to crash

YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is advising the community to stay out of the area of 16th Ave. and W. Mead Ave. for a crash. Northbound and southbound 16th Ave. are closed. In a Facebook post, YPD shares of a photo of the crash in what looks to...
Pet of the Week: Goose, a 7-month-old cat with one eye

YAKIMA, Wash. –- It takes a special family to adopt a dog or cat with special needs. But our adoptable pet of the week says, don’t even worry about it. He’s ready to make a special connect in his new home. Goose is a 7-month-old cat with...
City leaders propose Yakima as a location for the next major airport hub

YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima city leaders are saying the state should look here for where to put a new major airport. Sea-Tac is close to overwhelmed, and experts say the state will soon need another major commercial air hub. A state commission has considered three locations, all in western Washington.
Kennewick drug bust turns up hundreds of fentanyl pills

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Authorities in the Tri-Cities served a search warrant at a home in Kennewick that resulted in several arrests and hundreds of fentanyl pills being seized. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the home is in the 6700 block of W Willamette Ave. Members of the Tri-Cities SWAT team, Metro Drug Task Force, the Richland Bomb Squad, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped deputies serve the warrant.
