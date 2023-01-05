Latest Gaming News: ‘The Last of Us’ almost cast a different ‘Game of Thrones’ star and we have a new look at Naughty Dog’s next game

Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are apparently working on a secret ‘Star Wars’ project as DCU fans get excited about ‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’
Given the circumstances and with all of Disney’s misfires in the past decade, Star Wars is currently doing… as well as could be expected. The sequels may have buried any chance of redemption for the Skywalker Saga, but thanks to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the story of the galaxy far, far away remains a relevant topic. Now, according to a new report, the two tried and tested creatives are working on a secret project that could be a total game changer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Hugh Jackman unveils surprise new superhero role as the real origins of Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ are revealed
A brand new year is upon us, and a bunch of exciting new sci-fi movies and TV shows are already coming our way. First up, Star Wars fans have already got a fresh season of a returning animated series to tuck into, one which could tie into the wider saga, as Hugh Jackman previews his other upcoming superhero project that you probably had no idea existed until now. Last but not least, Mark Hamill spills the secrets of the true beginnings of Luke Skywalker. Let’s dig in…
ComicBook
The Last of Us PS5 Multiplayer Game Gets New Look From Naughty Dog
To kick off 2023, Naughty Dog has today given fans a small new glimpse at its upcoming multiplayer game for PlayStation 5 that will be set in the world of The Last of Us. Originally slated to release in tandem with The Last of Us Part 2, this multiplayer project has grown considerably in scale over the past few years to where it's now going to be its own separate title. And while there's still a ton that we don't know about the game, we've now gotten a better idea of what it will have in store.
wegotthiscovered.com
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming
It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
netflixjunkie.com
The Rock in Bad Books: Dwayne Johnson’s Alleged Powerplay Cost Him the Sour Relationship, Black Adam, and DCU Future
The Rock’s good guy image with DC is down the gutter as more reports about his alleged powerplay behind the scenes come to light. The WWE star-turned-actor, Dwayne Johnson recently entered the DC fold to play Black Adam. Besides the lackluster box office collection last year and the controversy over Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, there were also reports about changes happening at the Warner Bros headquarters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Against all odds, some fans can’t wait for the MCU’s most hated villain to return in Phase 5
Everyone has their own opinion, of course, but there seem to be certain absolute truths about the MCU‘s Phase Four that virtually every Marvel fan out there agrees with: Spider-Man: No Way Home was amazing, Thor: Love and Thunder was terrible, and the way Black Widow handled its main villain was the worst waste of a classic comic book antagonist since Iron Man 3‘s Mandarin.
Collider
'Glass Onion's Puzzle Boxes Were Actually the Only Clues We Needed
Editor's Note: The following contains Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spoilers. Rian Johnson loves to play with the conventions of a mystery, as shown in Knives Out and its sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Instead of the traditional "whodunnit" structure, both Knives Out and Glass Onion double in on themselves to reveal a story within a story and turn where the audience least expects it. Glass Onion takes this a step further, outright hinting at the conclusion to its central mystery in its opening sequence.
wegotthiscovered.com
More than a decade into his MCU run, Don Cheadle says ‘Armor Wars’ will finally figure out who Rhodey is
James Rhodes has been a part of the MCU since day one. The character made his debut in Iron Man as played by Terrence Howard, though Don Cheadle has made the role his own ever since 2010’s Iron Man 2. In that time, he’s appeared in a dizzying array of MCU projects and played a key role in most major plot events.
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel’s head and neck finally fuse together as a single entity in ‘Fast X’ trailer tease
If there’s one thing you can always rely on Vin Diesel to do on social media, it’s hype upcoming Vin Diesel projects. While that’s entirely fair and a large part of what such platforms are designed for, it’s refreshing to see the actor and producer reveal a brand new image from this year’s Fast X; a movie that’s actually happening.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise
We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ex-DC star Dwayne Johnson retreats to the woods, calls himself a T-Rex, and embraces failure in bizarre video
If you’d dedicated 15 years of your life to a passion project, only to see it go up in smoke at the very first hurdle, how would you react? If you’re Dwayne Johnson, you head deep into the woods for a bizarre video about embracing the nature of failure.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release on Netflix or Prime Video? Why Netflix might lose its hit new show, explained
Wednesday remains one of the most popular shows on Netflix, more than a month after its release, which makes recent news about the Addams Family spin-off all the more surprising. The Jenna Ortega-led series follows the only Addams daughter, Wednesday, during her attendance at Nevermore Academy. Its balance of dark...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users embrace the delicious irony of ‘Wednesday’ potentially being snatched by Prime Video for season 2
Netflix has been on a rampage recently when it comes to canceling hugely popular fantasy shows, with no less than 14 having been axed in the last year and a half. Throughout it all, Wednesday seemed like the one project that was safe from the chopping block, but a deliciously ironic twist could be on the cards.
wegotthiscovered.com
Despite claims to the contrary, Dave Baustista’s next movie sure makes it look like he wants to be the next Dwayne Johnson
Not many men would be brave enough to take on Dwayne Johnson, but Dave Bautista is one of them as the Guardians of the Galaxy star has thrown some major shade on his fellow WWE veteran by claiming that he has no interest in becoming the “next Rock” as he instead has ambitions of being viewed as a “good” and “respected” actor. That’s all well and good, but a glance at Bautista’s upcoming projects makes it seem like he might not be so against following in Johnson’s footsteps after all.
Collider
'The Walking Dead: Dead City': Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know so Far About the Spin-Off
Is There a Release Date for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. Is There a Trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. For zombie lovers everywhere, The Walking Dead has been a staple favorite. Following a group of zombie apocalypse survivors who are just trying to stay alive among threats from both the undead (dubbed walkers) and what's left of an unhinged remaining society, The Walking Dead utilizes its story to showcase the human condition under critical circumstances. It's meant to move viewers emotionally, not just to scare them. Spawned from the graphic novel series of the same name, The Walking Dead gained gradual popularity after its first few seasons and ended up the most watched of any cable or broadcast series. It was nominated for many awards, including a Golden Globe Award. Ending with eleven seasons, the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on November 20, 2022, but fans haven't been left hanging. Since 2015, The Walking Dead has spawned three spin-off series: Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. More spin-offs are set to keep the franchise going, including Daryl Dixon, starring Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl trying to put together the missing pieces of how he ended up in Europe, and the untitled Rick & Michonne spin-off series, following Danai Gurira's and Andrew Lincoln's Walking Dead characters. The kickoff of these new franchise additions starts with The Walking Dead: Dead City, hitting the small screen this Spring.
Business Insider
HBO Max is merging with Discovery Plus this spring — here's a breakdown of what the service offers now and what you can expect
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. HBO Max is a streaming service that mixes HBO's library of original series with a huge catalog of blockbuster movies and TV shows provided by Warner Bros. Discovery. The service costs $15 a month for ad-free streaming, or...
epicstream.com
Wednesday's Reign Comes to an End Thanks to Another Netflix Show
Netflix struck gold with the acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's Wednesday series, a project that pretty much took the entire world by storm and turned Jenna Ortega into one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Nobody was prepared for the unprecedented success of the Tim Burton-directed show which bested the red and black streamer's flagship series Stranger Things in terms of viewership.
