MINNESOTA-Minnesota lawmakers announced the creation of an Inclusive Democracy Caucus on Friday, which is the day that marks the second remembrance of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Rochester's State Sen. Liz Boldon said the caucus currently consists of 35 lawmakers, all DFL, and is focused on putting forward legislation that expands voting access and preserving democracy in the state.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO