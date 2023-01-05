Read full article on original website
KIMT
Minnesota's first possible carbon pipeline clears hurdle
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's first possible carbon capture pipeline must undergo an environmental review, the state's Public Utilities Commission said Thursday, as members unanimously approved the pipeline's route permit application. The proposed pipeline would stretch 28 miles (45 kilometers) from Green Plains Ethanol Plant near Fergus Falls...
KIMT
Iowa's Secretary of State calls for new rules for election recounts
DES MOINES, Iowa – Secretary of State Paul Pate wants to streamline the election recount process in Iowa. He is proposing legislation that would standardize the recount timeline in all 99 counties, provides additional flexibility for the makeup of recount boards, and require uniform methods for how ballots are recounted, reconciled, and reported.
KIMT
Minnesota lawmakers form new Inclusive Democracy Caucus
MINNESOTA-Minnesota lawmakers announced the creation of an Inclusive Democracy Caucus on Friday, which is the day that marks the second remembrance of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Rochester's State Sen. Liz Boldon said the caucus currently consists of 35 lawmakers, all DFL, and is focused on putting forward legislation that expands voting access and preserving democracy in the state.
