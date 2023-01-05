Read full article on original website
WRAL
Ex-King Constantine II of Greece dies at 82
CNN — The former King of Greece, Constantine II, has died at the age of 82, CNN affiliate CNN Greece reported on Tuesday. According to CNN Greece, the former King had experienced serious health problems in the past few months and recently contracted coronavirus for the second time, which appeared to have significantly worsened his condition.
WRAL
Dual British-Iranian citizen sentenced to death for spying for UK
CNN — Alireza Akbari, a dual British-Iranian citizen and former Iranian official, has been sentenced to death in Iran for spying for the United Kingdom, according to Iranian judiciary-affiliated outlet Mizan on Wednesday. Akbari previously served as Iran's deputy defense minister and was the head of the Strategic Research...
