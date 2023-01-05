ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To the editor: Media in crisis hurts local news coverage

 3 days ago

A crisis in local news coverage is putting our democracy at risk.

A reduction in coverage by local news allows townships to operate in the dark, free of public scrutiny.

Social media is now where most find their “news” in this region. Many politicians have learned to game the ignorance of their constituents in this news desert.

I can name over and over examples of people who appear rational and spout misinformation they gleaned off unmonitored Facebook and internet Google sites.

Seems these social media sites are siloed either by politics or intolerance of other opinions that feeds the ignorance.

Site monitors are ill-trained, some quietly under-monitor the content, while others lead the charge encouraging bullies to one-up the next, stifling free speech for all. Few fact-check sources.

The media landscape has changed much in my lifetime.

It’s problematic that people don’t read newspapers anymore allowing electronic sensationalized media to manipulate the minds of so many Americans.

Its truly a dumbing down of America.

PAUL WOHLFARTH

Ottawa Lake

McCarthy unqualified

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) has been an embarrassment to the workings of the U.S. government for years. A suck-up to former President Donald Trump is attempting to serve his misguided baloney to the new U.S. House of Representatives.

While still under the leadership of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), the House voted to boost military spending and designated a $45 billion aid to Ukraine. Even the curmudgeon Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) voiced his support. Mr. McCarthy vehemently objected. Where do people like Mr. McCarthy come from anyway?

REV. DR. THOMAS SAGENDORF

United Methodist Clergy, Ret.
Marblehead, Ohio

A Golden Rule year

We just ended a wonderful time of the year. Family, friends, neighbors, and even complete strangers were wishing each other holiday cheer. Folks everywhere were doing things to make life better for others. It made one think 2023 was going to be a better year than others. However, the author of “Silent enabler” in the Blade’s Readers Forum on Jan. 1 , seems to indicate differently, that 2023 might be more of the same.

It does not have to be. I was 16 years old when the president of one party turned the presidency over to a person of a different party, just as it had happened many times before. The retiring president and his wife bought a car in D.C. and safely drove to their Independence, Mo., home. Of course, folks had differing opinions back then, but personal attacks were very rare.

We can achieve that again if we all come out of our anchored political corners and practice the “Golden Rule.” Let’s do that here in northwest Ohio where there is an abundance of wonderful people. Who knows? We might start a movement that saves America.

JAMES DELPH

Perrysburg

