Lucas County, OH

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 1/5

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Dec. 14 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

Black mouth cur, brown female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (dog aggression); surrendered Dec. 14 by Brian Enneper, 119th Street, Toledo.

Pug, brown male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (14 years old, trouble walking); surrendered Dec. 14 by Mason Hopkins, Garden Road, Maumee.

Yorkshire terrier, tan and brown male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (12 years old, severe dental disease); surrendered Dec. 14 by Kimberly Sacko, Seaman Street, Toledo.

German shepherd mix, brown female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (16 years old, trouble walking); surrendered Dec. 14 by Barbara Jennings, Elmdale Road, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Dec. 14 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” black and white male; stray taken to shelter Aug. 10 by Toledo police from the 4300 block of Packard Road, Toledo.

Golden retriever mix, brown male; stray taken to shelter Nov. 6 by Jamie Takacs, Summerdale Avenue, Toledo, from the unit block of Main Street, Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglog terms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.

Comments / 0

