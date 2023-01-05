ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Strike at distracted driving

By The Blade Editorial Board
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration concludes that distracted driving is six times more dangerous than drunk driving, as reading or sending a text takes your eyes off the road for about 5 seconds at a time.

It’s a rare Ohio motorist who has not observed a car drift dangerously and seen a head down driver behind the wheel.

So it’s good news that Gov. Mike DeWine started 2023 with a bill-signing ceremony for a law that changes distracted driving from a secondary to primary offense in Ohio.

When the law takes effect in 90 days officers who spot a driver using the phone while behind the wheel will have the ability to make a traffic stop without need of any other suspected traffic violation. Violations will bring fines and put points toward license suspension on a drivers record.

NHTSA statistics show distracted driving was a factor in about 8 percent of fatal crashes in 2020. Ohio’s 2021 traffic records show 37 fatal crashes and nearly 10 times more serious injury accidents linked to distracted driving.

Insurance industry experience shows a reduction of 15 to 20 percent in fatal car crashes in states making distracted driving a primary offense.

There is a long list of ways cell phones can still be used legally by Ohio drivers, stopped at a traffic light, in an emergency, or with a hands-free system, to list just a few.

But simply accepting the reality that misuse of a cell phone while driving is dangerous and sufficient cause for a traffic stop and citation should make Ohio roadways just a little bit safer.

That is a significant achievement that’s been too long in coming.

