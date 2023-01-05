Editorial: Strike at distracted driving

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration concludes that distracted driving is six times more dangerous than drunk driving, as reading or sending a text takes your eyes off the road for about 5 seconds at a time.

It’s a rare Ohio motorist who has not observed a car drift dangerously and seen a head down driver behind the wheel.

So it’s good news that Gov. Mike DeWine started 2023 with a bill-signing ceremony for a law that changes distracted driving from a secondary to primary offense in Ohio.

When the law takes effect in 90 days officers who spot a driver using the phone while behind the wheel will have the ability to make a traffic stop without need of any other suspected traffic violation. Violations will bring fines and put points toward license suspension on a drivers record.

NHTSA statistics show distracted driving was a factor in about 8 percent of fatal crashes in 2020. Ohio’s 2021 traffic records show 37 fatal crashes and nearly 10 times more serious injury accidents linked to distracted driving.

Insurance industry experience shows a reduction of 15 to 20 percent in fatal car crashes in states making distracted driving a primary offense.

There is a long list of ways cell phones can still be used legally by Ohio drivers, stopped at a traffic light, in an emergency, or with a hands-free system, to list just a few.

But simply accepting the reality that misuse of a cell phone while driving is dangerous and sufficient cause for a traffic stop and citation should make Ohio roadways just a little bit safer.

That is a significant achievement that’s been too long in coming.