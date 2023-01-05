Read full article on original website
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objectsRoger MarshNaples, FL
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
luxury-houses.net
The Stunning Residence in Naples, Florida is Offered for $13.9 Million with Just Minutes to Doctor’s Pass and the Gulf of Mexico
3139 Leeward Lane Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3139 Leeward Lane, Naples, Florida, is appointed by Calusa Bay Design with spectacular, wide-water, western views. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,1 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3139 Leeward Lane, please contact Tim P Savage, PA (Phone: 239.821.7576) at Gulf Coast International Prop for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $19.5 Million, This One of A Kind Luxury Port Royal Estate in Naples, Florida has A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area
3170 Gordon Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3170 Gordon Drive, Naples, Florida is a Mediterranean estate Just steps to the beach and only minutes to the fine shopping and cuisine of historic old Naples, amazing outdoor area include a large pool, several outdoor seating areas, and a state of the art outdoor kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3170 Gordon Drive, please contact Rachael Schaaf (Phone: 239-770-1735) at H2 Home Services Network LLC for full support and perfect service.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: 75 restaurants launch in Naples area in 2022
More than 75 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Collier County, including more than 30 restaurants in North Naples. Some of the hottest new places in the area launched in North Naples within the last year. The 239 Naples, which draws attention to its local food sources, opened in May at Mercato. Food and Thought 2, an all-organic restaurant, took over the former Founders Bistro site last summer in Fountain Park off Airport-Pulling Road.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction to begin on Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in Naples
DeAngelis Diamond is set to begin work on the Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in downtown Naples. The Damn Good Hospitality Group signed for their second Warren location to be the anchor restaurant of The Collective at the beginning of last year. Located in Naples’ Design District, DeAngelis Diamond previously managed the construction of The Collective. Described as a scratch kitchen with a world-class whiskey collection, Warren, which also has a location in Delray Beach, will feature a lounge space to house its private cocktail club.
luxury-houses.net
The Majestic Lakefront Estate in Naples Florida is Already On The Market with New Furnishings, Asking $6.5 Million
13741 Pondview Circle Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 13741 Pondview Circle, Naples, Florida, lords almost an acre of land and offers over 6700 sq ft of living space and luxurious upgrades throughout. This majestic lakefront estate in Quail West is move-in ready with new furnishings and is a showcase of timeless elegance. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13741 Pondview Circle, please contact Nita Marie Rapp (Phone: 216-870-4737) & Crystal Marie Tobe (Phone: 239-778-0030) at Levitan Realty for full support and perfect service.
Beachgoers enjoy sunshine as Collier County reopens beach access points
A number of beach access points have reopened — 14 to be exact. Marking the first time they’ve been open since Hurricane Ian.
Florida Weekly
Naples housing inventory on the rise
According to the November 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors (NABOR), which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island), there were 552 overall closed sales in November, which is a 41.4 percent decrease from 942 closed sales recorded in November 2021. The post-pandemic home buying surge that took place when mortgage rates were historically low has ended. Housing inventory in Naples is on the rise but remains low at just 2.8 months of inventory reported in November (a balanced market has a six-month supply of inventory). As expected, the limited inventory environment in Naples is restricting sales and increasing prices. Though broker analysts reviewing the report pointed out that cash sales accounted for 62.3 percent of closed sales in November; it is an indication that the Naples housing market remains a solid investment.
Water hyacinth taking over Cape Coral canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It might have beautiful flowers, but an aquatic plant is taking over the freshwater canals of Cape Coral. Water hyacinth was introduced into Florida in the 1880s, but by the 1960s, it had covered more than 120,000 acres of public lakes and rivers – that’s 25 percent of Lake Okeechobee.
10NEWS
Southwest Florida's eagle couple welcomes second hatchling
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida's beloved eagle couple, Harriet and M15, welcomed their second hatchling overnight Friday into Saturday. Egg 2, or E22, began to show its first pip, another term for crack, Thursday signaling the hatching process had begun. The official hatch time is still unknown at this time, Dick Pritchett Real Estate explained on its website that hosts the eagle cam.
Florida Weekly
Local couple opens new Batteries Plus in Naples
Batteries Plus, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing battery, lightbulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, is opening its newest locally owned and operated store in Naples. Opening its doors on Monday, Jan. 9 at 9967 Triangle Blvd., Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing quality products and services at affordable prices.
WINKNEWS.com
Long-term repairs to the Sanibel Causeway after Hurricane Ian
Crews are starting the long-term repairs after Hurricane Ian, causing traffic jams in Southwest Florida. The construction can be seen all around, along with cranes, tools, and the crews doing all the work. But what is the Florida Department of Transportation actually doing on the Sanibel Causeway?. Kati Sherrard, who...
Marconews.com
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/life to read reviews from past issues, including …. A LOOK BACK'Watts for Dinner': The best dishes of 2022. And Saki Japanese, Thai Sushi By KJ, Pours at Publix (East Naples), Joey D's, First Watch, Habanero Catering (East Naples),...
WINKNEWS.com
Speeding boats a concern for boaters in Naples Bay
Boats are speeding by with no one to keep other boaters safe. This is what some people say is going on in Naples Bay. People there say they have seen boats going by faster than they should, and there should marine sheriffs and FWC there, but since Ian, they are nowhere to be found.
Real estate agent weighs in on the future of Fort Myers Beach
One real estate agent says he believes Fort Myers Beach could see fewer cottages, while some homeowners say they are anticipating more commercial properties.
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel owner on Ian recovery: 'It's like playing 3D chess with one eye closed'
Progress is slow, but happening, on Southwest Florida beaches. 1. The rebuilding process for many Southwest Florida businesses post-Hurricane Ian began to pick up speed at the end of 2022. As of mid-December, for example, 62% of Lee County’s hotel guest rooms had reopened — some 8,900 rooms, according to Visit Fort Myers, the Lee County Visitors & Convention Bureau. Many of those rooms were occupied by people helping with and assisting displaced residents, in addition to cleanup and restoration tasks.
WINKNEWS.com
Old staples of downtown Fort Myers return after Ian; others have to go
Though there has been progress for some businesses, the destruction from Hurricane Ian was severe, and there are bars, restaurants, and shops in downtown Fort Myers that still can’t open their doors. Some, though, are reopening soon and ready to get back to normal. Meghan Fitzmaurice, assistant general manager...
Fort Myers Boat Show kicks off
This year the show is celebrating its 50th anniversary, a tradition that has held strong in SWFL.
floridavacationers.com
12 Best Restaurants in Sanibel Island You Must Try!
Looking for the best restaurants in Sanibel Island? You have come to the right place. Sanibel Island, Florida is known for its impeccable beaches and the tropical/island atmosphere where both locals and tourists gather for a relaxing getaway or to just sit down and enjoy a meal in paradise. If there’s one thing that I learned in my years of travel, its that you’re just eating at different places around the world. Traveling to Italy?
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida?. If you're looking for a steakhouse in Miami, then Bourbon Steak is the place to go. This restaurant has an outstanding wine and beer selection, and their steaks are some of the best in town. You're sure to have an enjoyable meal with a menu that offers steak, seafood, and farm-fresh sides. In addition, the wine list is impressive and has several wines from across the country and beyond. One of the most exciting aspects of the experience at Bourbon Steak is its location. The restaurant is inside the JW Marriott Turnberry Isle Resort & Spa, offering a sophisticated environment perfect for dining. You can book a table with Open Table or make a reservation via the hotel's website.
luxury-houses.net
This is $5 Million Beautiful Lakefront Home in Bonita Springs, Florida Designed by Harwick/Collins and DuPont
26079 Fawnwood Court Home in Bonita Springs, Florida for Sale. 26079 Fawnwood Court, Bonita Springs, Florida, is a beautiful lakefront home built on a prominent corner lot in desirable Spring Ridge. With warm and inviting décor and a separate waterfall flowing into a tropical lagoon pool, it is a timeless design. This Home in Bonita Springs offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26079 Fawnwood Court, please contact Constance L Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3543) & H. Max Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3541) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
