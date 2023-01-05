Read full article on original website
Water hyacinth taking over Cape Coral canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It might have beautiful flowers, but an aquatic plant is taking over the freshwater canals of Cape Coral. Water hyacinth was introduced into Florida in the 1880s, but by the 1960s, it had covered more than 120,000 acres of public lakes and rivers – that’s 25 percent of Lake Okeechobee.
Beachgoers enjoy sunshine as Collier County reopens beach access points
A number of beach access points have reopened — 14 to be exact. Marking the first time they’ve been open since Hurricane Ian.
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel owner on Ian recovery: 'It's like playing 3D chess with one eye closed'
Progress is slow, but happening, on Southwest Florida beaches. 1. The rebuilding process for many Southwest Florida businesses post-Hurricane Ian began to pick up speed at the end of 2022. As of mid-December, for example, 62% of Lee County’s hotel guest rooms had reopened — some 8,900 rooms, according to Visit Fort Myers, the Lee County Visitors & Convention Bureau. Many of those rooms were occupied by people helping with and assisting displaced residents, in addition to cleanup and restoration tasks.
A large fish kill and a dead manatee in a Cape Coral canal sparks examination
Days after our previous report of a large fish kill in a Cape Coral Canal, FGCU wanted to take closer look to find out what's in the water. Here is what they found.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: 75 restaurants launch in Naples area in 2022
More than 75 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Collier County, including more than 30 restaurants in North Naples. Some of the hottest new places in the area launched in North Naples within the last year. The 239 Naples, which draws attention to its local food sources, opened in May at Mercato. Food and Thought 2, an all-organic restaurant, took over the former Founders Bistro site last summer in Fountain Park off Airport-Pulling Road.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach mayor reacts to FEMA’s trailer mistake
Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers says he’s shocked someone wasn’t able to move into the FEMA trailer after it arrived on the island back in December. The agency mistakenly put it on the property in a floodway. Allers said he visited the trailer Tuesday morning to show...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach 100 days after Hurricane Ian
Southwest Florida has come a long way since Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our area 100 days ago, but there’s still a long way to go. Much storm debris littering the streets is gone, and more businesses are opening every day. But a lot of people are still displaced...
Real estate agent weighs in on the future of Fort Myers Beach
One real estate agent says he believes Fort Myers Beach could see fewer cottages, while some homeowners say they are anticipating more commercial properties.
flguide.com
Southwest Florida City Earns Golden Status as 2023’s Retirement Hub
Not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind. In order to assist the approx. 3.6 million boomers who will turn 65 in 2023 and are thinking about where they want to set down stakes in retirement, we’ve put together a list of the top cities for their golden years.
Are people returning to Fort Myers Beach too quickly for the island to handle?
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — If you’ve been to Fort Myers Beach recently, you’ve likely seen the swarms of people that line the beach. Many days, it looks like a normal day during season. “I am really surprised at how many people are at the beach,” said...
Several changes happening this week in Fort Myers Beach
The Town of Fort Myers Beach wants people to know about several changes happening this week after Hurricane Ian.
floridavacationers.com
12 Best Restaurants in Sanibel Island You Must Try!
Looking for the best restaurants in Sanibel Island? You have come to the right place. Sanibel Island, Florida is known for its impeccable beaches and the tropical/island atmosphere where both locals and tourists gather for a relaxing getaway or to just sit down and enjoy a meal in paradise. If there’s one thing that I learned in my years of travel, its that you’re just eating at different places around the world. Traveling to Italy?
Florida Weekly
Construction Has Started at Metropolitan Naples, Downtown’s Newest Luxury Address
While some real estate projects have been placed on hold or cancelled altogether in recent months, there’s one major new community which is changing the face of downtown Naples and fulfilling the promise the experienced developers made during its historic launch last year. That new mixed-use community is Metropolitan...
Crews aim to restore sand on Bonita Beach after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County is working to make Bonita Beach level after Hurricane Ian tore through the coast. For the last three months, crews have cleared sand of debris and made sandpiles on the north and south ends of the beach. People living and working on Hickory...
“Endless stream” of hogs continue terrorizing Estero community
ESTERO, Fla. — The hogs are back and still wreaking havoc in the Fountain Lakes community. But, even after addressing the problem with community leaders, neighbors say the problem is much bigger than that. “I feel like I’m sending one soldier into battle when they’re trapping these pigs,” says...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction to begin on Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in Naples
DeAngelis Diamond is set to begin work on the Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in downtown Naples. The Damn Good Hospitality Group signed for their second Warren location to be the anchor restaurant of The Collective at the beginning of last year. Located in Naples’ Design District, DeAngelis Diamond previously managed the construction of The Collective. Described as a scratch kitchen with a world-class whiskey collection, Warren, which also has a location in Delray Beach, will feature a lounge space to house its private cocktail club.
WINKNEWS.com
Precautionary boil water notice in Lee County
There is a precautionary boil water notice in Lee County on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, the boil water notice in the McGregor Reserve Area is still in effect. The City of Fort Myers expects the boil water notice to be “rescinded soon”.
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
